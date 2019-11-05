eBay: There Is Only Downside Potential

Nevertheless, I came to the conclusion not to be fooled by this. The current third quarter results have proved me right.

Introduction

When I last analyzed eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), the share price had developed very promisingly until then. At that time, the share price was only ten percent away from the all-time high. The share price increases were backed by good half-year numbers. In the second quarter, eBay grew active buyers by 4 percent across its platforms, for a total of 182 million global active buyers. Furthermore, eBay raised EPS guidance for the full year, which was the second quarter in a row. Investors speculated that the share prices would exceed the all-time high in the near future. Nevertheless, I came to the conclusion not to be fooled by this. In particular, I doubted whether the investments made would actually be sufficient to catch up with companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I also missed a long-term plan and criticized the bad relationship with the sellers. I also wanted a stronger focus on vertical integration of services. To sum it up, this was my conclusion:

I really appreciate it when companies keep investors happy with dividends and share repurchases. However, I doubt whether this is the right way for eBay. I would have preferred to see investments in vertical growth so that eBay could build a lever of network effects. When it comes to spin offs, I am extremely sceptical. It will bring maximum short-term success, but it will undermine the foundation on which the success of any platform is built. As a long-term investor, a purchase is therefore out of question for me.

Now, eBay has published the latest quarterly figures. I expect that investors will have to be prepared for further declines in prices despite a favorable overall environment.

Analysis

Let's look at first at the highlights of the third quarter results:

Revenue of USD 2.6 billion

Marketplace revenue was down 1 percent on an as-reported basis and was up 1 percent on a FX-Neutral basis

Classifieds platforms (including the car brokerage platform mobile.de) delivered revenue of USD 265 million, up 4 percent on an as-reported basis and up 8 percent on a FX-neutral basis

StubHub platforms drove revenue of USD 306 million, up 5 percent

GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS per diluted share of USD 0.37 and USD 0.67, up 19 percent on a year-to-year basis

GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin of 20.1 percent and 26.6 percent, respectively

USD 1.0 billion of share repurchases and USD 115 million paid in cash dividends

active buyers grew by 4 percent across all platforms

183 million global active buyers

eBay really surprised positively with a jump in earnings per share of almost 20 percent. It is also worth noting that eBay still attracts more buyers every quarter.

(Source: Third quarter results)

However, the first negative aspects of the quarterly figures can already be seen here. eBay performs worse than the overall market. This can be seen in several aspects. By this, I mean the growth of buyers in e-commerce and the growth of total turnover in e-commerce.

This projection from eMarketer shows that growth of digital buyers in general is much bigger than the growth of eBay's active buyers:

(Source: Digital buyers worldwide)

A summary of projected sales from eMarketer shows that retail e-commerce sales will increase to USD 4.058 trillion in 2020, making up 14.6 percent of total retail spending. This shows that eBay is operating in a growing market and thus should have good growth opportunities.

(Source: Retail e-commerce sales worldwide)

However, this is offset by extremely weak eBay revenue figures. Revenue was up 3 percent. And that brings us to the next negative aspects: Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV"). GMV was down 2 percent. This is far from Amazon's double-digit growth rates in GMV. To sum it up, Amazon has more customers, handles more sales and also grows faster than eBay. In particular, Amazon has grown vertically along the value chain in online distribution. The company has been able to provide incentives for both retailers and customers to use the Amazon Platform through free shipping with Amazon Prime and alternative delivery options in some countries.

Likewise, eBay seems to be acting without any plan in terms of growth in the marketplaces business:

Related to the long-term health of the marketplaces business, we are continuing on a path started a few years ago to organize one of the world's largest sets of unstructured inventory to power unique and compelling experiences. While progress has been made, we have changed our approach to make it easier for sellers to provide product details or aspects when they list items for sale. This is particularly relevant in categories like fashion and home, where product aspects are not specific to a catalog ID. With this rich dataset, we will continue and reenergize your efforts to create engaging experiences showcasing the full spectrum of value. We'll update you further on our progress in January. (Source: Third quarter results, earnings call)

I would have liked to have seen a much stronger focus on vertical growth.. In particular, eBay's logistics subsidiary Shutl launched the beta phase for two new multi channel logistics solutions designed to make 24-hour shipping easier for eBay sellers. This service is particularly promising. This will allow merchants to ship not only orders from eBay customers, but also goods sold through other channels. Theoretically, in the long run, it would even be possible to send Amazon orders from the eBay fulfillment warehouse of a multi-marketplace retailer. But eBay doesn't seem to have any further information about it or any other interest in expanding this service.

Rather, eBay is now considering strategic options, which means the sale of business units. Especially eBay Classifieds Group is available for disposal. The same applies to the StubHub platforms. If a spin-off is considered here, shareholders can benefit here, as for example with the spin-off from PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). But then, you can also wait for the spin-off and then buy the company. The most important thing for me, however, is that such a spin-off would destroy vertical opportunities and at most create short-term profits for eBay.

Conclusion

The company also tries elsewhere to keep its investors happy. Since this year, eBay pays a quarterly dividend to its shareholders. Over the year the payout amounts to USD 0.56. In addition, the company buys back its own shares. In the third quarter of 2019, eBay repurchased approximately USD 1.0 billion of its common stock, or 25 million shares. eBay's total repurchase authorization remaining as of September 30, 2019, was USD 3.2 billion. The share buybacks indicated that management believes the company is undervalued. However, it may also be a sign that management has no other use for the money.

Personally, I am missing the long-term perspective of the company. The new quarterly figures have confirmed this. The company is worse than its competitors and currently has no ace up its sleeve to accelerate long-term growth. Selling pearls will only bring joy in the short term, but increase difficulties in the long term. As a long-term investor, a purchase is therefore out of question for me.

(Source: eBay webpage)

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.