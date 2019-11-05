Exxon Mobil: 'Not Just Another Love Song'

Do you view "the dip" as a risk or as an opportunity?

Courtesy: Swoon Reads

Over the years I've authored a number of articles for Seeking Alpha. I pride myself on writing about those areas that others don't write about. I try to provide readers with a different perspective and avoid, religiously, the "same old, same old".

I particularly avoid giving specific stock advice... you know... buy, hold, or sell. Instead, I try to provide readers with IDEAS. That's right, ideas. Ideas that they can add to their quivers to be brought out when they feel the time is right.

So, this article won't be full of charts and graphs of financial numbers like P/E Ratios, EBITDA, burn rates and cover rates. It won't talk about extraction costs, depletion allowances, Global Warming and the Permian Basin. Not any mention of trend lines, Fibonacci, moving averages, crossovers and such. No, it won't have any of that. In fact, it will barely talk about Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The reason I don't need to talk about all that "stuff" is pretty simple. It doesn't really matter. Not that it doesn't matter in the sense of picking a stock ... it doesn't matter in the minds of those article-fishing. Most readers are more interested in finding confirmation of the decisions they have already made or are contemplating. Readers tend to accept only that which agrees with them and reject that which runs counter.

It has always been my belief that by supplying ideas, it's easier to pave the way for readers to add to their knowledge base. It is always my hope that the reader can come away with something of value for the time they invest reading.

My Opinion vs. Your Belief

Let me get right out front on this. I think XOM is a "dead stock" going nowhere. But my opinion, alone, will never be convincing enough to change anyone's mind. So, I won't bother ... after all ... the investors may well turn out to be right and, in the end, I'm the sucker.

So, instead, let's look at XOM from the perspective of those that own or are thinking of buying it. I assembled pro-XOM views from reading the myriad of comments they leave on threads about XOM. Let me iterate the most prevalent views of the pro-XOM crowd.

1) Current/past/future stock price doesn't matter. We're in it for the long run and the dividend return is extremely attractive. XOM isn't going to disappear

2) XOM is trading at decade lows and that represents a buying opportunity

3) If XOM drops further it just represents another buying opportunity

Early in my career, when I was learning about logical analysis, I was taught a very valuable lesson. A lesson that probably accounts for most of my success in the market. The lesson was simply: Assume the counterargument is as valid as your argument and modify your argument accordingly.

So, let's do precisely that. Let's say both of us are right in our own ways. Let's assume that XOM is going nowhere and also that it is worth buying or holding.

What does one do? Does one just hold and wait? Does one just continue to buy the dip? Or is there something else one can do?

Proposition Hypothesis

Given the hypothesis that both the investor and the skeptic are right, let's say XOM is worth buying at these levels. Let's also concede that XOM might be deadwood ... going nowhere. Let's start with a premise that the dividend alone is sufficient enough reason.

But let's go one step further. Let's also say that if XOM had a meaningful drop, say a 15% drop or more, it would be viewed as another buying opportunity, not a negative. After all, that's what everyone on these threads keep saying. They say it today and they will say it tomorrow.

Before I get into specifics, let me outline a proposition. Let me start by saying that it has moving parts with multiple outcomes, so it might be judicious to read carefully. Let's imagine an idea that, at no cost, could do the following:

1) If, after one year, XOM went nowhere and stayed at $70 ... the idea would provide a "kicker" of $10. This "kicker" when added to the current stock price of $70, results in a return equivalent to almost 15%. That certainly makes "going nowhere" a horse of a different color.

2) Instead of ending the year at $70, XOM moved up. Well, for every $1 increase in XOM's actual stock price, the "kicker" gave back $1. No double dipping. Therefore, if XOM rose to $80 or more ($10+ up) the "kicker" is zeroed out.

By example, If XOM went up $3 the "kicker" was reduced to $7. If XOM increased $6, the "kicker" was reduced to $4 ... and so on. The combination of XOM's actual trading price and the "kicker" will reflect an equivalent of at least $80 in market price.

If XOM goes above $80, the full growth remains intact ... just no "kicker". You can never be called away. ... even if it goes to $100.

3) Instead of going up, XOM goes down and ends the year below $70. Well, for every $1 drop in XOM the "kicker" is also reduced by $1.

For example: If XOM fell $5 to $65, the "kicker" would be $5 instead of $10. If XOM fell $7 to $63, the "kicker" would be $3. And, if XOM fell $10 to $60 the "kicker" is lost, completely.

4) Downside Risk: So far this sounds like something made in heaven. One makes some amount (as much as $10) as long as XOM doesn't move up/down more than about 15%. The perfect remedy for a flat stock. However, nothing is without risk. There is a potential downside. However, it only exists if XOM falls more than $10 (15%). If XOM falls below $60, one is a forced buyer at $60. That means if XOM continues to drop below $60 to, say, $50, one would incur $10 in loss. One either accepts that risk as additional downside risk or one looks at it as the risk one would always incur for buying the dip.

So, the result would be pretty simple ... if XOM goes nowhere (stays within +/- 15%) it gets a"kicker" that could juice it up to as much as $80. The less it moves, the more the "kicker". The perfect remedy for a flat stock. On the other hand, if XOM falls below $60, one "buys the dip" at $60 and gains/suffers for having done that.

So, one makes up to $10 at no cost ... other than the cost of being forced to buy additional shares on a drop of 15% or more.

Risk?

There are three classifications of risk:

1) Total risk. The total amount that one can lose. If one owns XOM at $70, one can lose $70. That is the total risk.

2) Probable risk. The most likely outcome. Sometimes this is easy to calculate (Roulette wheel) and sometimes it demands subjective information (stock market). A professional poker player has less probable risk of loss than a novice.

3) Perceived risk. What one views as a risk. If one views a drop as a buying opportunity the risk is mitigated, or eliminated. The risk has been transferred from the risk of a drop to the risk in employing a buy-the-dip strategy.

Now, given XOM, the probable risk is probably small (double probables!) and if we truly believe in buy-the-dip, the perceived risk is negligible.

The Question

The proposition just presented would seem to satisfy both the investor and the skeptic. It would "juice up" returns by guaranteeing at least an $80 effective stock price (15% return) if XOM is flat to up; it would provide a "vig" if XOM is flat to slightly down and would trigger a buy the dip on a 15% drop. At all times preserving the actual dividend pay-out and not hampering any big run-up.

One can ask themselves, if, at no cost to the investor, they only incur the risk they otherwise intended to incur ... is it worth spending a little time and effort to learn how to turn a proposition into a position?

Proposition becomes reality

I really wish there was a simple "sign on the dotted line" way to get there. There isn't, but there is a relatively easy way to accomplish the end ... but it involves using options.

Now, I know the mention of options scares many, and to many, it is a turn-off. Unfortunately, that's often because options are mostly used as "one-off" trading vehicles and there are some horror stories that abound. But, if options are viewed as portfolio enhancers and not trading tools, well, they become much simpler and easier to implement.

But let me be clear: Options demand that one become as familiar with them as possible. If you aren't willing to do at least some "heavy lifting" ... stay away.

Please do some research and just don't follow blindly. The CBOE has excellent FREE resources available in their education center. It is well worth the time invested to learn.

That said, I can point you in a direction and explain how, where and why a strategy works. But that's no substitute for the reader gaining their own knowledge. As with any idea, one needs to learn how to use it properly. I can give you a hammer but there are also screwdrivers and wrenches and other tools. One must pick the right tool for the task at hand.

The solution

Actually, the solution is pretty easy to implement and doesn't require much maintenance. It is a Bear-PUT-Ratio. Though there are many variations, let me first detail the specifics as proposed here and then we can go into variations.

1) Buy September 2020 puts with a strike of $80. I picked September 2020 as it is about one year away. This costs about $13.50 per option.

2) Sell 2x as many put options at a strike of $70. The fact that twice as many are sold than bought represents the" ratio" in the strategy. This will credit $6.50 per option or a total of $13.

3) Combining 1) and 2) the net cost is 50 cents ($13.50-$13). Now, I told you it costs "nothing". Sorry, I took some poetic license as there are some nominal costs. (Actually, if I provided numbers as of Wednesday, before XOM rose, it would have been "nothing")

4) Nothing else needs be done but sit and let the clock run down to September 2020.

Here's a generic graph that shows how the pure option, sans any stock holding, works. The apex profit point would be, for XOM at $70. As one can see, the profit goes down as the stock goes up. Each $1 in stock gains reduces the option profit by a like amount. The option gives up all at XOM=$80.

As the stock drops from its apex point, the option profit drops as well. The break-even eventually results in losses.

That means it works exactly as proposed to work.

For purposes of XOM, the apex is at $70, the break-evens at $60 and $80. Losses below $60

Source: theoptionsguide.com

Here are the inner workings:

1) If XOM closes at $70 in September, the 2x short puts at $70, expire worthless for a profit. The $80 long put is $10 deep-in-the-money ... DITM. This $10 amount is received by closing out the put. It is the source of the "kicker".

2) If XOM closes above $70, the 2x short puts still expire worthlessly but the long put is not quite as DITM. The higher up XOM goes, the less DITM the long put is and the less one receives for closing it out. For each $1 XOM rises, the put is worth $1 less. But, unlike, say, a covered call, the strategy never takes away from any gains XOM may make. It either adds extra to get one to $80 equivalence or it expires, worthless. This is especially important when a stock is trading near multi-year lows.

3) If XOM falls below $70. This triggers all the "legs" of the strategy. First, the long $80 put goes further DITM and gains $1 in value for each $1 drop in XOM. In contrast, the 2x short puts each lose $1 for each $1 drop in XOM's price. So, as XOM falls, the $80 gains $1 and the 2x loses $2, for a net reduction of $1 for every dollar drop in XOM.

Consider that the $80 put started $10 DITM ($80-$70). The gradual reduction instigated by the 2x losing means that if XOM falls $10 ... to $60 ... the 2x short puts have overwhelmed the $80 long put and there is no more to gain. Actually, as XOM continues to fall below $60, losses start to mount up at the rate of $1 per $1 drop.

Here's a generic chart that illustrates the individual components and how they combine to a result, sans the stock. Point "A" would be at XOM=$70; "B" at XOM=$80 and "break-even at XOM=$60.

Source: slideshare.net

Combined Results

The preceding charts illustrated the results of the pure option, without accounting for the underlying stock. As this is envisioned as an add-on to "juice up" a position, let's see how it works when combined with the stock.

Here's a graph that illustrates the option-as-an-add-on. One can easily see that it enhances from $60-$80, has no effect over $80 and takes away some value at under $60. One can also see that the total is $80 on any land between $70-$80.

Created by Reelken

Interim Outcomes

Let's say that XOM climbs rapidly, to, say, $85, and one fears that it may drop back down and decides to sell. There are several things one can do with the Put-Ratio-Spread.

1) Let it ride. If XOM falls back down, below $80, they will still be in-the-money and make some extra. If XOM falls below $60 ... they re-enter with a buy-the-dip.

2) Close the position, now. They won't realize the full potential but they won't have any more risk. Here's a chart that illustrates a representative result.

Source: danielstrading.com

Rinse and repeat

Let's say XOM ends up at $70 and one makes the "kicker". Surely one is very proud of themselves. But it isn't over and done with. Institute the strategy once again. The same dynamics exist.

What if instead of ending up at $70, XOM could have dropped to, say, $50 and one bought shares as a result of the buy-the-dip feature. Frankly, I would institute again but might use strikes of $60 for the long put and $50 for the 2x put.

Let's say XOM rose to $80. Well, the strategy provided no "kicker" as XOM did it all on its own. One could institute the strategy with strikes at $90/$80 but they would need to more seriously consider if they wanted to re-entertain a buy-the-dip again. Personally, I think there's significantly more probable risk when viewing a stock that has just risen 15% compared to when that same stock was at decade lows.

Proposition Application

The proposition presented above was in the nature of adding it to an existing position. Let's say you visited this thread, not as a current shareholder, but one considering whether or not to enter. Pondering if now is the time or waiting for a better buying opportunity (a drop).

Well, in that case, the dynamics are very favorable. One could employ this strategy without buying the underlying. It would be "naked". One is a "buyer" only if there was a 15% drop (not that one couldn't buy earlier or on a lesser drop). If XOM lands, in a year, anywhere between $80 and $60, they pocket some amount of money.

All at no cost ... other than the risk of XOM going below $60. Of course, if XOM went above $80, they missed that opportunity. Can't have it all ways.

Variations and design

There are many expiration dates and strikes that one can implement when using put-ratios. I selected a DITM long put and a far-dated expiry because they fit a stock that may be languishing, but near lows. If the underlying was nearer highs, I'd tend to set the long put ATM or OTM. The short puts are almost always set at 2x to zero out the long put.

The design starts with picking the expiry. The nearer the expiry the shallower the spread. After picking the expiry, I set the 2x strike ATM and that drives where the long put strike is set. I can set the long put for zero cost, small cost or even a credit. It all depends upon what one is trying to accomplish. In the example in this article, I was looking for no cost and that drove the spread of $10. Sometimes the spread works out for $7.50. Volatility priced within the options drives the result.

Now, one could set the 2x lower and provide a smaller up "kicker" and a larger down "kicker". One could also set the 2x strike ITM and have a potentially larger up "kicker" and a smaller down "kicker".

But, let's not try to get too carried away. Just illustrating the flexibility to meet goals.

Variations are also applicable to other stocks. For instance, looking at the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) which is at all-time highs. Let's say someone wanted to get out and re-enter after a drop. One could do the following:

1) Sell the existing position

2) With SPY trading at $306, buy a put-ratio at $308/$306 with an expiry ONE WEEK away. (November 8th)

That would make $$$ if SPY stays relatively flat (between $306-$307) or falls less than $2. If SPY falls more than $2, they simply re-enter at $304. In these situations, one comes out ahead using the put-ratio.

If SPY went above $307, this makes nothing. But neither does selling, anyway.

Summary

Investors make their best decisions before they buy a stock. Once bought, objectivity is lost. For this reason, I avoid articles discussing stock buys, holds or sells.

What I hope to have done in this article is to illustrate ways that one can enhance their returns if they are willing to accept new ideas. Never think what one does is the best one can do. There is always something more. But one can't find it if one isn't looking.

Housekeeping

It is possible that if XOM falls the short puts can be assigned and one ends up owning the stock at that point. First, it is unlikely that will happen unless the option is near its expiry date (September 2020). So, one needs to monitor it.

One the other side, if XOM goes above $80, one can consider letting the short puts expire and sell (close out) the long put for some added profit. It carries some risk if there is a massive drop back down.

Next, there are margin requirements but they are relatively modest and one must have the proper authority to use margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.