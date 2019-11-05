Starbucks: Brewing Growth With Mobile Payment

Starbucks (SBUX) reported a solid FY4Q19 with Americas and China comps came in better than consensus, but 2020E guidance was slightly below the long-term guidance range and the evident margin pressure weighed in on the stock price following the print.

We believe that the comps momentum is sustainable heading into 2020 as there is still some runway left for Nitro and beverages in the Americas while China will continue to see accelerated growth in mobile ordering and the incremental traffic flow from Alibaba (BABA) partnership.

For the Americas, Nitro will continue to see ongoing momentum due to an advertising push to promote drinker awareness and seasonality factors associated with new product launches. We note that SBUX recently rolled out a campaign in August to promote the Nitro and this should increase product awareness that eventually translates to sales. Besides, given the autumn season, SBUX recently rolled out Pumpkin Crème Cold Brew, which is the first seasonal drink for the Nitro series that should attract incremental store traffic.

We are more bullish on SBUX’s development in China, where comp sales of 5% were well ahead of consensus and the company’s guidance of 1-3% SSS.

SBUX’s China strategy can be best characterized as driving store traffic with membership reward and product innovation, leverage BABA’s delivery network, and putting its products in homes.

We note that mobile ordering was driving much of that growth with 10m MSR members on the platform. Mobile order sales were 10% of the total during the quarter, of which 7% came from a partnership with BABA and the rest came from the newly launched Mobile Order and Pay for business. Historically, SBUX sales in China are more tilted towards afternoon ordering with the morning being relatively light. However, the recent mobile order and pay changed this dynamic with additional orders transacted during the morning and the momentum appears to be stable.

Mobile order could also see upside from the addition of express stores in China. SBUX recently launched its first express store called Starbucks Now that combines the mobile order and pay as well as Starbucks Delivers. The small-format store is designed to be located in the high-traffic areas where users can come in and out relatively quickly, or simply stop by to pick up an order. This concept can be considered a counter against LK which has been opening small-format stores. However, we believe that convenience and fast delivery will be SBUX’s key differentiator.

SBUX is also looking to put its brands in consumers’ homes given the increasing availability of coffee makers in China. SBUX recently partnered with Nestle which added the premium coffee option in addition to Nescafe which has been in China for some time. This partnership opens up additional avenues such as online (BABA and JD eCommerce sites), offices and hotels, thereby expanding the total addressable market.

Overall, the delivery business in China is progressing at a faster rate than that in the US as consumers are more accustom to mobile order and pay. Leveraging BABA’s Ele.me platform and delivery network is also accretive in SBUX’s key markets in tier 1 and 2 cities. So far, SBUX delivery is available from 3,000 stores across 100 cities, covering 80% of the chain’s network. SBUX expects to add 600 new stores in China by 2020.

Store net adds has accelerated in the most recent quarter, suggesting that SBUX is putting China expansion as a priority.

We believe that SBUX can still see ongoing momentum in China for several reasons:

First, coffee remains a "high-end" beverage in China and the emergence of new entrants such as LK that is looking to disrupt SBUX's market share in China is unlikely to succeed given that Chinese consumers prefer to purchase coffee from western brands rather than Chinese brands because western brands such as SBUX, KFC (NYSE:YUM) or McDonald's (MCD) are perceived to have better beans and coffee quality than the Chinese local brands. Whereas LK needs to attract traffic via its constant promotions, SBUX needs little promotion to win traffic, hence SBUX will likely to remain the go-to western cafe for the rising middle class

Second, we expect SBUX to gain higher negotiation power after the exclusive partnership with BABA ends. By then, we can expect to see SBUX working with both Meituan (see: Meituan Dianping: Rational Environment Driving Q3) and Ele.me on coffee delivery, thereby greatly expand SBUX's addressable market. We note that the delivery service between Ele.me and Meituan have little difference in tier 1 and 2 cities but where they differ is the lower tier cities where Meituan has an incremental advantage given its larger delivery fleet and more efficient delivery platform. Given that much of China's rising middle class lies in the tier 3-5 cities, we believe that having a capable delivery partner will be critical for SBUX to achieve full potential in China.

Finally, menu innovation will be another key factor in driving store traffic across the country. For the seasonal drinks, SBUX rolled out the Toffee Nut Latte, the Gingerbread Latte, and the Blackforest Mocha that should attract the curious visitors during the holiday season. More importantly, SBUX continues to expand its the Modern Mixology series that is tailored to the local taste with fruit-flavored tea that is widely popular amongst the younger demographic as well as alchohol-infused cold coffee beverage and sparkling coffee for the older cohort. SBUX's Modern Mixology has been positively received by many of the stores we visited and on one occasion the store employee told us that SBUX reward membership sign-up has gone up incrementally whenever a new drink hits the market. We think this is a good indicator of SBUX's ability to innovate and attract consumers, which is why we are bullish on its fundamental outlook in China.

Source: Company data

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.