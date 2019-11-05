Bilibili: H2 '19 Investments To Weigh On Share Upside

BILI's decision to invest in MAU growth is likely to result in earnings uncertainties for the stock.

Bilibili (BILI) will report its Q3 earnings on November 18th. Consensus expects RMB1.7bn in revenue and RMB1.08 loss in EPS.

Heading into the quarter, we will be focusing on MAU growth and monetization trends. However, we acknowledge that the market will likely view the stock cautiously despite the solid operating profile given there are many certainties in regards to the monetization potential. We note that the company’s current investments user acquisition will come at the expense of margins with future monetization of new users remain unclear. That said, 2H19 will likely see further downward revisions on earnings as management is singularly focused on user growth.

The stock currently trades at 3.3x EV/Sales, in-line with its one-year average, which is at the high-end of the range within its peer growth that trade between 1x – 3.5x.

We believe the higher than peer valuation is reflective of BILI’s higher growth outlook in mobile games and monetization potential.

BILI is an ACG (Anime, Comic, and Games) subculture online community with a large group of Gen-Z users, who are one of the driving forces behind China’s online digital media space. The platform provides online ACG content and entertainment covering a broad range of genres and media formats including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games.

Source: company presentation

We like BILI for its highly engaging platform, differentiated content and potential upside on user growth.

Source: company presentation

On the platform side, BILI’s platform has high user engagement and stickiness that result in lower churn. We believe that BILI differentiates from the other online video platforms by creating an interest-based community and promote interaction. We note that the interest-based community allows younger users that have a common interest to interact with one another on the platform. Although meeting people that share common interests could be done via traditional social network sites, we note that in the ACG culture, there lie subcultures that may not be available in the traditional social network platforms. BILI is unique in that it fills this void for the niche ACG fans. When coupled with a diversified content library catered to meet the niche requirement from the various ACG groups, BILI was able to create a strong community with a high engagement level within its platform.

Source: company presentation

The interaction also plays a critical role in driving engagement. We note that BILI offers a broad range of communication functions such as chat, commentaries, following, favorite, sharing, moments posts, gifting, likes, and gathers to keep the users engaged to the platform. This allows content creators on the site to achieve immediate gratification while the fans stay engaged by having a sense of belonging.

Source: company presentation

As for the content, BILI is perhaps one of the most diversified user-generated content, professional user-generated content, and originally generated content portfolio in online media that has both breadth and depth. The company’s ability to execute on ongoing content creation allows it to have sustainability to its story. Although video content remains the dominant form of entertainment on BILI, the platform also offers licensed videos, live broadcasting, short videos, pictures, blogs, and mobile games. We note that professional user-generated content accounted for 90% of the total video views in 2Q19, but we believe this mix could shift to the other segments as BILI diversify its content.

For example, in the game segment, BILI has 16 mobile games under exclusive distribution and 600 jointly operated mobile games. Also, it has one self-developed title. One game is particularly called Fate/Grand Order generated 448m views on BILI, underscoring how differentiated content is driving engagement.

Source: company presentation

Finally, on the user side, we believe BILI can still grow its user base by targeting the Gen-Z cohort and/or expand into lower-tier cities. We note that over half of BILI’s users are from tier 1 and 2 cities but since the beginning of the year, 54% of the new users were coming from the lower-tier cities and we expect this trend to continue as ACG culture make inroads to the lesser developed areas.

Expect 2H19 to be in investment mode

BILI management made it clear to us that 2H19 will be an investment period for the company on user growth, which they believe could result in higher monetization and revenue growth. We note that management guided MAU target to 120-130m by the end of this year, and 220m by 2020, compared with 110-120m and 140-150m, respectively, as BILI positions itself to expand its total addressable markets such as the millennial demographic and lower-tier cities.

Although we believe this strategy could potentially deliver medium revenue upside, we are more concerned about the added cost that will weigh in on earnings in the near-term. Given that many tech IPOs have failed to monetize their users effectively and remain a “show me” story, we believe the market will take this investment decision cautiously as they look for evidence of monetization.

That said, we believe the stock will likely trade sideways throughout the end of the year with a gradual rebound starting early next year when the current investments start to bear fruit.

Lack of new game titles stirs a negative sentiment

BILI’s mobile game revenue has decelerated in recent quarters partially due to the lack of new hit titles so 2H19 could see ongoing deceleration. When coupled with higher costs associated with MAU acquisition, we expect margins to be under pressure.

Finally, we believe that there is more downside risk to earnings for BILI with unfavorable risk/reward ratio in that:

Declining games monetization will remain an issue in the near-term. Rising cost per MAU to maintain engagement and prevent churn will likely result in a margin squeeze. Lack of monetization on newly acquired users will likely weigh on any potential share price appreciation. Long-term investors (ie. Long-only funds) may be discouraged to invest in this stock due to the long-term earnings uncertainties, which will make this stock volatile as the number of hedge funds trading this stock increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.