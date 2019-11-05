Amazon's Edge In Edge Computing Can Be Blunted By The Telecom Carriers

While clout titans like Amazon have a number of edge computing initiatives going, they have hurdles to overcome and telecom carriers seem better placed for edge computing.

The public cloud will remain for storage and large computation like AI training and big applications which aren't all that latency sensitive.

A division is likely to emerge where most of the processing of data like AI inference is taking place at the edge.

The emergence of 5G and IoT has opened a flood of applications that are latency sensitive, tremendously boosting the growth of edge computing.

Amazon (AMZN) started the public cloud with its AWS, Amazon Web Services. Not only this gave Amazon a high-growth sector with high margins, bringing in much of the profits for the company, it has created an industry from scratch and one that has been enthusiastically taken up by many companies, setting in motion a big shift to the cloud.

While Amazon doesn't have the cloud all to itself, important competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and IBM (IBM) have followed, it is still dominating the public cloud market with its market size nearly twice that of the next biggest player (from Canalys):

While the next two cloud providers, Azure and Google Cloud are growing faster in terms of infrastructure spending, it will take years for them to catch up. However, based on annual run rate the picture is quite different. From ZDNet:

Here AWS isn't nearly as dominant and not even the no.1 player, something that the recent $10B Pentagon JEDI contract win by Microsoft has accentuated. This picture was confirmed by others like Techgenix, although they have AWS growing faster than Microsoft's cloud (Azure and Office 365). In all likelihood, that difference is likely to stem from including Office 365 in Microsoft's cloud business, making it substantially bigger but growing more slowly.

And the market is in something of a flux. Here is ZDNet:

The top cloud providers for 2019 have maintained their positions, but the themes, strategies, and approaches to the market are all in flux. The infrastructure-as-a-service wars have been largely decided, with the spoils going to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, but new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have opened the field up to other players. Meanwhile, the cloud computing market in 2019 has a decidedly multi-cloud spin, as the hybrid shift by players such as IBM, which acquired Red Hat, could change the landscape. This year's edition of the top cloud computing providers also features software-as-a-service giants that will increasingly run more of your enterprise's operations via expansion.

There are a few themes developing here:

The shift towards multi-cloud to avoid lock-in.

AI and machine learning have opened up the market for new arrivals, like Chinese cloud companies.

Amazon has an interesting position and strategy that is at least somewhat similar to what it has done with its e-commerce platform, which has gobbled up an ever increasing array of markets and sectors simply through the economies of scale and network that it could bring to bear on entering new markets, going from an online bookseller to the 'everything store" in almost a blink of an eye, leveraging its existing infrastructure.

It's basically doing the same in the cloud (ZDNet):

The cloud provider is the leader in infrastructure-as-a-service and moving up the stack to everything from the Internet of Things to artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and analytics. AWS is far more than an IaaS platform these days. AWS grew 45 percent in the fourth quarter -- a clip that has been stable for the last year. When it comes to developers and ecosystem, AWS is hard to top. The company has a wide range of partners (VMware, C3, and SAP) and developers growing the ecosystem. AWS is typically the first beachhead for enterprise players before they expand to a multi-cloud approach.

Amazon is even developing hardware to accelerate the move to the cloud, like its inference chip Inferentia for machine learning, Alexa the speech driven AI assistant, and DeepLens, its Computer Vision offering.

Edge computing

And the next big development has already started in the form of Edge Computing, which consist of small datacenters pushed out to be located as close to end users in order to speed up delivery. This involves two main strategies, according to ZDNet:

Data streams, audio, and video may be received faster and with fewer pauses (preferably none at all) when servers are separated from their users by a minimum of intermediate routing points, or "hops." Content delivery networks (CDN) such as Akamai and Cloudflare are built around this strategy.

Applications may be expedited when their processors are stationed closer to where the data is collected. This is especially true for applications for logistics and large-scale manufacturing, as well as for the Internet of Things (IoT) where sensors or data-collecting devices are numerous and highly distributed.

Some of the proposed benefits are lower latency, simplified maintenance, cheaper cooling and increased security. 5G, the new low-latency mobile network standard is supposed to be a main driver:

"I believe the interest in edge deployments," remarked Kurt Marko, principal of technology analysis firm Marko Insights, in a note to ZDNet, "is primarily driven by the need to process massive amounts of data generated by 'smart' devices, sensors, and users -- particularly mobile/wireless users. Indeed, the data rates and throughput of 5G networks, along with the escalating data usage of customers will require mobile base stations to become mini data centers."

And there is a spectrum of use cases:

Innovative players pop up like Vapor IO which has devised a 9 foot circular enclosure called the Vapor Chamber which essentially is a datacenter in a box that can be deployed the same day anywhere, taking the concept of mini-datacenter at the edge to new extremes.

Expectations for the growth of edge computing are rather bullish, from Bloomberg:

Here is telecom analyst Chetan Sharma (Bloomberg):

"Over time, cloud will be primarily used for storage and running longer computational models, while most of the processing of data and AI inference will take place at the edge," said Sharma.

And with the advent of 5G the telecom carriers emerge as a serious competitors, from Bloomberg:

With so many mobile devices and sensors now connected to the internet - and relying on artificial intelligence - more people and companies need their computing power close to them. For everything from fast analysis of road conditions to streaming holographic concerts, remote data centers are just too far away. That's going to hand a huge opportunity to wireless carriers, which are building fast 5G networks to handle the task. And create a threat for the dominant cloud-computing players, according to telecom analyst Chetan Sharma.

The carrier advantage is twofold:

Gateway to 5G.

Tens of thousands of cell sites where edge computing facilities can be easily deployed.

Indeed, here is Delta Partners Group:

A much denser data-center footprint will be required for Amazon/Microsoft/Google/Facebook to dominate Edge computing in the same way as they are dominating the global cloud environment. Telecom operators have the great advantage of having key physical infrastructure already financed and built, especially significant in semi-developed and emerging markets.

However, the carriers also have some problems to overcome. While companies like Cord offer the telcos an open source platform MCord, enabling the mobile network to transform itself from a transport network into a service delivery platform, allowing operators to achieve considerable opportunities for edge service. However (Bloomberg):

The trouble is, it may not even be legal for operations fundamental to the telecommunications network to co-reside with customer functions on the same systems -- the answers depend on whether lawmakers are capable of fathoming the new definition of "systems."

It remains to be seen whether the proposed solution for this problem, virtual slicing, (cutting up servers into parts serving network traffic and another part serving applications) will remedy this. Another solution, which has been formally adopted by 3GPP as local breakout functions as a gateway to siphon off private customer traffic from telco traffic, but telcos might be more interested in siphoning data into their own data centers.

Legacy cloud companies move to the edge

So cloud companies are faced with a new, rapidly emerging market in the form of edge computing and it seems like incumbent players like the telcos, but also the CDNs (content distribution network) or even entirely new, edge-first companies like Fastly (FSLY) might be better placed to benefit from the growth in edge computing.

There are a number of ways the cloud titans can respond:

Partner with a telecom carrier (and/or CDN), AT&T is already partnering with Microsoft and IBM, for instance.

Develop solutions in-house.

Delta Partners Group has made a useful overview:

Amazon

Amazon has launched several initiatives:

Greengrass is an extension of the AWS IoT platform. It is a software that lets users run local compute, messaging, data caching, sync, and machine learning inference capabilities on connected devices in a secure way. Lambda@Edge is a serverless application stack from Amazon:

Lambda@Edge is a feature of Amazon CloudFront that lets you run code closer to users of your application, which improves performance and reduces latency. With Lambda@Edge, you don't have to provision or manage infrastructure in multiple locations around the world. You pay only for the compute time you consume - there is no charge when your code is not running.

And Amazon is rapidly building out locations:

But this isn't anywhere close to the number of locations of any of the major telecom operators.

So Amazon has CloudFront, Lambda@Edge and also IoT for the Edge. But there is more. Combine that with Project Kuiper (Medium):

This is where things start to get really interesting. If as a developer, I can place snippets of code that run on a satellite, along with cached content that I can seamlessly update and push into space from terrestrial AWS, cloud-computing be damned, I now have commercially available "space computing". This will unlock the space economy to the average developer and literally has the potential to change the face of the planet. Once this global space-based network is in place, there's no reason to assume that the only network gateways will be terrestrial.

This is a pretty huge endeavor (involving 3,236 small satellites to create an interconnected network that beams low-latency high-speed internet to anywhere) and in one way it seems like an effort to replicate the 5G advantage of the carriers by building a low-latency network in the sky.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas (CNBC):

Jonas said Project Kuiper represents as much as a "$100 billion opportunity," marking it as a play in the consumer broadband sector of the space economy.

Broadband access via satellite isn't known for its low latency but these mini-satellites will orbit much lower than usual satellites, in 3 orbits at 590 km, 610 km & 630 km. Here are some pieces of the puzzle (Medium):

Over the years AWS has transformed CloudFront from purely a caching service into an edge compute platform. This happened once AWS started allowing developers to use their serverless platform Lambda@Edge. Suddenly a developer could push much of their application logic as well as content closer to users and still maintain central control and oversight... CloudFront's current raison d'etre is to speed up the terrestrial Internet by caching static and dynamic content in thousands of physical locations globally which puts content closer to end users in order to improve performance issues like latency. We already discussed how much of the Internet is served from AWS data-centers. Add to that the fact that CloudFront currently owns a whopping 38% of the global CDN market. This means that Kuiper will probably be able to cache a significant percentage of the Internet in space without requiring round-trips back to earth to fulfill requests... So while the stated aim of Project Kuiper has been to provide broadband internet access to places underserved by current technologies, this looks like it is evolving into cloud computing in the sky.

And depending on the exact latency, it also could be evolving into an edge computing network in the sky as these satellites are flying at low orbit where developers can place code.

It certainly has cost advantages, cooling (which is often responsible for the majority of cost of server farms) isn't a problem and powering it can be done with solar cells. But there is no getting around a big increase in terrestrial base stations though (GeekWire):

Last November, Amazon Web Services launched a cloud computing service known as AWS Ground Station to facilitate space-to-ground communications, but satellite broadband is likely to require a much more extensive network of earth stations. In a recent FCC filing, SpaceX sought approval for up to a million Starlink earth stations.

Conclusion

We see an emerging division in which most of the processing of data like AI inference is taking place at the edge and the cloud is used for storage and large computation like AI training and big applications which aren't all that latency sensitive.

This opens up a vast new market of edge computing with three kind of players, each have strengths and weaknesses to thrive in the edge market.

Mobile carriers seem to be best placed to profit from this new market, due to their upcoming 5G wireless networks (over which much of the latency sensitive data will be generated through IoT devices) and tens of thousands of cell cites which are available as edge computing locations taking computing power closer to the end user.

There are some problems with virtually slicing servers to be worked out though, and they have much less experience in cloud services compared to the big cloud companies like Amazon.

The Cloud companies have also jumped on the opportunity and we've seen that Amazon has embarked on a host of initiatives of which Project Kuiper might be the most ambitious by far.

But that project is years out and while the company has taken a number of other initiatives, what they lack is the sheer number of location of the carriers and it's difficult to see how this can be worked around fast enough.

We think the most logical solution would be to combine the cloud computing capabilities and experience of a cloud titan with the locations and 5G network access of a carrier.

There are some of these deals in place already, but as far as we know Amazon hasn't gone this route.

Then there are new players like Fastly and others that offer innovative solutions to would be edge players, like Vapor IO which lowers the barriers to entry for would be edge platforms, and the CDNs like Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM).

