Sealed Air Corporation: High Leverage, Absurd Valuation, 2 Investigations, And Many More

Despite their high salaries, the management team and the board of directors don't have skin in the game.

The management team and the board of directors are poor custodians for the shareholders, in our opinion.

SEE is highly leveraged and grossly overvalued at $42 per share both on an absolute and relative valuation analysis.

The management team and the board of directors have been massively overspending, and as a result, the leverage has risen significantly since Dec. 2017.

Are you looking for highly leveraged and grossly overvalued stocks with very low insider ownership and two ongoing investigations? This is the case with Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) at $42 per share, as shown in the next paragraphs. And we believe that SEE will plunge when perception catches up with reality.

The Business

SEE provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care.

The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands. This segment sells its solutions directly to customers through its sales, marketing, and customer service personnel.

The Product Care segment provides foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions to protect goods in shipping for the e-commerce, electronics, transportation, and industrial markets under the Bubble Wrap, Cryovac, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands. This segment sells its solutions through supply distributors, as well as directly to fabricators, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, third-party logistics partners, e-commerce/fulfillment operations, and retail centers.

Endless Restructuring, Weak Balance Sheet And High Key Metrics

SEE acquired Automated Packaging Systems (APS) a few months ago. And thanks to this deal, it projects that its net sales will reach $4.85 billion this year, up from $4.7 billion in 2018, which will translate into another year with anemic top-line growth on a YoY basis. Obviously, the latest restructuring program with the catchy name "Reinvent SEE" that began last year following previous restructuring programs hasn't saved the day when it comes to the top-line growth. Actually, SEE has incurred almost $1 billion while implementing several restructuring programs over the last years, as quoted below:

We have implemented a number of restructuring programs, including various cost savings and reorganization initiatives."

...and below (emphasis added):

Our Restructuring Program consists of previously existing restructuring programs and the new three -year restructuring program which is part of our Reinvent SEE strategy. The Company expects restructuring activities to be completed by the end of 2021."

...and below:

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 , the Company incurred $29.3 million and $36.7 million , respectively, of restructuring charges and $21.3 million and $38.0 million , respectively, of other related costs. These were primarily a result of restructuring costs associated with the Company's Reinvent SEE strategy."

...and below (emphasis added):

The Board of Directors has approved cumulative restructuring spend of $840 to $885 million ."

Additionally, proforma the APS deal, none of the key metrics is appealing. Specifically, at $42 per share, market cap is about $6.6 billion and net debt (proforma the APS deal) is almost $4 billion, so the Enterprise Value currently is about $10.6 billion. Based also on the latest guidance linked above, adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $950 to $960 million and net sales will be approximately $4.85 billion this year. Therefore, Enterprise Value-to-adj. EBITDA is 11.1 times and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue is 2.2 times at $42 per share.

Furthermore, net debt increased to $3.4 billion in June 2019 from $3.2 billion in Dec 2018. Proforma the APS deal, net debt is about $4 billion and leverage is 4 times, as quoted below (emphasis added):

One of the acquisitions had a geographic footprint in the Philippines and the other added unique digital printing technologies and capabilities. Net debt at the end of the second quarter totaled $3.4 billion net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA was 3.7 times. On a proforma basis including the APS acquisition net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA was 4X which is at the high end of our targeted net leverage range."

Moreover, Free CF yield is extremely low. Proforma the APS deal, we forecast that free cash flow will be about $250 million. For comparative purposes, FCF in 2017 and 2018 was $240.6 million and $259.4 million, respectively, as illustrated below:

Year Ended December 31, 2018 vs. 2017 2017 vs. 2016 (In millions) 2018 2017 2016 Change Change Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 428.0 $ 424.4 $ 906.9 $ 3.6 $ (482.5 ) Capital expenditures (168.6 ) (183.8 ) (275.7 ) 15.2 91.9 Free cash flow $ 259.4 $ 240.6 $ 631.2 $ 18.8 $ (390.6 )

We don't take into account FCF in 2016 because SEE sold its Diversey division for $3.2 billion in early 2017. Based also on the latest corporate news, we believe that nothing has changed for the better since 2017 after the Diversey sale, so we don't see a key reason that could help FCF significantly exceed $250 million this year or in 2020. That said, based on our FCF estimate of $250 million in 2019 and 2020, Free CF yield currently is just 3.7%, based on the market cap alone. And if we use Enterprise Value as the divisor, Free CF yield drops to 2.3%.

On top of this, SEE has negative Stockholder Equity of ($340) million while current market cap is $6.6 billion. We believe that this tremendous premium is irrational for a highly leveraged company with extremely low Free CF yield and anemic revenue YoY growth in a slow growth sector with fierce competition. And the negative factors that don't support this tremendous premium continue in the next paragraphs, including Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings and reports.

Moody's And Standard & Poor's

Last September, Moody´s assigned Baa3 to Sealed Air's New Term Loan with CFR and outlook unchanged. Specifically, Moody's notes that (emphasis added):

Sealed Air will need to manage their financial policy to improve the company's credit profile given that metrics are currently stretched outside the downgrade rating trigger and leave no room for any negative operating variance. Comparable companies in the rated category have greater scale and stronger credit metrics as most have focused on accretive acquisitions over the years while Sealed Air has directed free cash flow to share repurchases and dividends. The company will need to better position itself in the rating category to avoid a downgrade. Strengths in the company's credit profile include scale (as measured by revenue), wide geographic exposure and low customer concentration of sales. Sealed Air has a track record of successful innovation and continues to invest in R&D. The company is also an industry leader in certain segments. The company currently operates in 48 countries including the U.S. with distribution to 123 countries. Sealed Air has maintained long-term relationships with many of its top customers and has a significant base of equipment installed on the customers' premises. The rating is constrained by weakness in certain credit metrics and the concentration of sales in cyclical and event risk prone segments. The rating is also constrained by the significant competition in the fragmented market, some commoditized products and the mixed contract and cost pass through position. The company's segments operate in competitive and fragmented markets and will need to continue to develop new products and innovate in order to maintain their competitive advantage as many innovations eventually may be copied. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given managements' stated leverage target of 3.5-4.0 times net leverage. However, the ratings could be upgraded if Sealed Air sustainably improves credit metrics within the context of a stable operating and competitive environment. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA declines below 3.75 times, EBITDA interest coverage rises above 5.75 times, funds from operations to debt increases to over 18.0%. The ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to sustainably improve credit metrics to a level within the rating triggers or there is further deterioration in credit metrics or the operating and competitive environment. Management will need to conduct their financial policy accordingly to maintain the rating. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA remains above 4.3 times, EBITDA interest coverage remains below 5.0 times, funds from operations to debt declines below 15.0%."

And when it comes to Standard & Poor's, here are the ratings for SEE's loans, as quoted from the company's report:

Our cost of capital and ability to obtain external financing may be affected by our debt ratings, which the credit rating agencies review periodically. Below is a table that details our credit ratings by the various types of debt by rating agency.

Moody's Investor Services Standard & Poor's Corporate Rating Ba2 BB+ Senior Unsecured Rating Ba3 BB+ Senior Secured Credit Facility Rating Baa3 BBB- Outlook Stable Stable

Also, these credit ratings are below investment grade, as quoted from the company's report (emphasis added):

These credit ratings are considered to be below investment grade (with the exception of the Baa3 and BBB- Senior Secured Credit Facility Rating from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's, respectively, which are classified as investment grade)."

There is no question that these low quality ratings will weigh on the debt refinancings and their interest rates in the coming years. And if they are downgraded, things will become even worse, as quoted below (emphasis added):

If our credit ratings are downgraded, there could be a negative impact on our ability to access capital markets and borrowing costs could increase."

Meanwhile, the interest rates for the existing loans are already high, ranging from 4.50% to 6.90%, as illustrated below:

Source: Company's report

Very Low Insider Ownership And Very High Salaries

As shown here, insider ownership in SEE is very low and this is a bad starting point no matter how you slice it. Due to this key fact, we don't see insiders' interests as aligned with shareholders'.

Specifically, all current directors and executive officers as a group (14 persons) own just 831,000 shares with the CEO owning just 82,486 shares. Therefore, based on 154.5 million outstanding shares, insider ownership is less than 1%. On a side note, we have not found any SEC filings proving that these directors and executive officers have bought their shares in the open market with their own money. Perhaps, they received some of them as bonus for their past performance.

Furthermore, it's noteworthy that their salaries are very high. Specifically, the CEO received $8.9 million last year after receiving almost $3 million in 2017, as linked above, while the other insiders have been receiving more than $1 million annually, as quoted below:

Summary Compensation Table

Name and Principal Position Year Salary ($) Bonus ($) Stock Awards ($) Non-Equity Incentive Plan Compensation ($) All Other Compensation ($) Total ($) Edward L. Doheny II 2018 1,150,000 0 7,725,109 0 59,118 8,934,227 President and CEO 2017 335,417 0 2,030,800 502,180 13,500 2,881,896 William G. Stiehl 2018 431,979 125,000 388,600 379,050 32,016 1,356,645 Senior Vice President and CFO 2017 336,548 0 304,464 192,523 24,300 857,835 Emile Z. Chammas 2018 595,852 0 992,778 501,711 24,750 2,115,092 Senior Vice President, 2017 563,581 0 941,709 589,098 24,300 2,118,688 Chief Supply Chain Officer 2016 518,832 0 830,218 317,546 31,800 1,698,395 Kenneth P. Chrisman 2018 469,160 0 1,012,506 174,638 53,447 1,709,751 Senior Vice President, President Product Care Karl R. Deily 2018 590,690 0 984,147 497,364 32,350 2,104,551 Senior Vice President, 2017 560,452 0 1,071,817 437,996 24,300 2,094,564 President Food Care 2016 521,350 0 834,244 287,029 43,078 1,685,701

And the new CFO is another insider whose total annual compensation exceeds $1 million, as quoted below:

The 58-year-old will serve an initial term through Dec. 31, 2020, and receive a base salary of $650,000 a year. Mr. Sullivan, who is also eligible for bonus pay, will receive a sign-on bonus of $500,000 and an initial award of restricted stock valued at $500,000."

Despite this high annual compensation, we have not found any SEC fillings thus far proving that the new CFO has bought shares in the open market with his own money since his assignment. No, we don't expect these insiders to buy hand over fist at the current price level. But thanks to such high salaries, the insiders could increase their position significantly if they believed that SEE currently is undervalued. To us, this lack of support from insiders with very high salaries is a very negative signal to investors regarding the company's current valuation.

Additional Negative Factors And Catalysts

1) SEC investigation into the company's accounting practices: Specifically, SEC issued last year a subpoena for documents, including requests for the company's accounting for income taxes, financial reporting and disclosures, and other matters. This investigation began in June 2018 and is still ongoing. In other words, SEC has been investigating the company for more than 12 months, so it's safe to assume that this is not a simple investigation and this is not an easy fix. As such, if we owned shares, we would sell them tomorrow. The reason is that we are proactive investors and we are not reactive ones. If the SEC charges SEE with any violations, the company could be fined or penalized, which will definitely weigh on the balance sheet, according to the excerpt in the next paragraph. This is why we don't want to be reactive.

On that front, investors are advised not to downplay or ignore this investigation because we will mention these recent cases:

A) Kraft Heinz (KHC) dived 27% a few months ago when SEC opened probe into the company's accounting policies.

B) Under Armour (UAA) tumbles today as much as 13% due to news about dual probes by the DOJ and SEC in regards to the company's accounting practices. The leak of the probes comes just days after CEO Kevin Plank announced his departure from an operating role at UA.

C) Ubiquiti (UI) plunged 25% a few months ago when SEC opened probe into the company's accounting practices.

Some investors might say that SEE's stock hasn't reacted negatively yet although the SEC has announced its investigation into the company's accounting policies since last year. This is true. However, who can guarantee that SEE's stock will not drop in the next days following KHC's, UAA's and UI's drop due to similar news? Some fund managers might sell because they want to lower their portfolio risk after watching KHC's, UAA's and UI's reaction.

2) The grand jury probe: SEE disclosed last August that it's facing a grand jury probe. Specifically, the company disclosed that it received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of N.C. for documents on the firing of its previous CFO Bill Stiehl whose assignment was terminated in June 2019 "for cause". SEE also said that:

The Company is fully cooperating with the SEC and the U.S. Attorney's Office and cannot predict the outcome or duration of either of those investigations".

Stiehl had been SEE's CFO since the fall of 2017. As linked above, Stiehl intends to "vigorously contest" his firing and denied there were any grounds for it, according to Stiehl's attorney. If the U.S. Attorney's Office charges SEE with any violations, the company could be fined or penalized, which will definitely weigh on the balance sheet. SEE acknowledges it saying in its report that (emphasis added):

We are involved in ongoing investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the results of which could adversely impact our business and results of operations and our ability to comply with certain obligations imposed by federal securities laws and other applicable rules."

This is another reason why we would sell our shares tomorrow if we were shareholders. Again, after being 30 years in the stock markets, we have learned to be proactive, not reactive.

3) Dividend cut, key asset sales, and dilution: We believe that a dividend cut is very likely in the next quarters because something's got to give, from a cash flow standpoint. SEE can't kick the can down the road indefinitely.

Specifically, SEE pays almost $100 million in dividends annually, while we forecast that the annual free CF (proforma the APS deal) will be about $250 million, as noted above. As a result, FCF after dividends is approximately $150 million annually, which can't make a dent in the net debt of approximately $4 billion (proforma the APS deal). As such, we believe that SEE will need to cut the dividend sooner rather than later. But even if SEE cuts the dividend today, we believe that FCF of $250 million is not enough to substantially reduce the net debt of $4 billion before the next global economic slowdown or recession. So we believe that SEE will also need to sell key assets or dilute or make a combination of both in order to significantly and quickly lower its leverage bringing it to 2 times, which will be manageable during the next global economic slowdown or recession.

4) Share repurchase program suspension: SEE has been making huge buybacks since Dec 2017 weakening further an already weak balance sheet. Specifically, FCF in 2018 was $259.4 million, according to the annual report linked above. However, SEE spent $104 million for dividends and $583 million for repurchases in 2018. In other words, SEE borrowed money and massively overspent last year, so net debt went up significantly, as quoted below (emphasis added):

Net Debt, defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents, increased to $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2018 from $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2017."

Given also that adj. EBITDA in 2017 and 2018 was $833 million and $890 million, respectively, leverage went from 3.2 times (Dec 2017) to 3.6 times (Dec 2018).

To us, this is bad capital allocation strategy. If you ask us, we want both the buybacks and the dividends to be financed by free cash flow, not debt. And in our opinion, SEE's capital allocation strategy is bad for one more reason. As shown above, SEE was not debt free but it was already highly leveraged during 2018 when it was massively overspending. Is this because insiders own few shares and don't have skin in the game?

And this bad capital allocation strategy continued in the first six months of 2019. Specifically, as linked above, operating cash flow was $169.3 million and CapEx was $94.5 million, so FCF was $74.8 million in the first half of 2019. But SEE spent $49.7 million for dividends and $67.3 million for repurchases in the first six months of 2019. So SEE kept overspending and net debt kept going up reaching $3.4 billion in June 2019.

After all, we believe that SEE needs to suspend the share repurchase program due to free CF constraints and high leverage.

Last but not least, we want to point out that SEE has calculated the aforementioned FCF in 2017 and 2018 based on the typical equation: Operating CF minus CapEx. But in 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $428 million while net cash used in investing activities was $266.7 million, which leaves real free cash of $161.3 million (and not $259.4 million). Also, in the first six months of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $169.3 million while net cash used in investing activities was $124.4 million, which leaves real free cash of $44.9 million (and not $74.8 million). If we take these facts into account, the bad allocation strategy in 2018 and the first half of 2019 becomes worse, in our opinion.

5) Secular headwinds: SEE faces secular headwinds due to the significant exposure to plastic packaging. Meanwhile, the trend of the global shift away from plastic packaging is real and growing due to rising environmental awareness coupled with a solid crackdown from government agencies across the globe to reduce plastic pollution. Specifically, many countries have already announced that they will ban the use of single use plastic products in the next few years such as all European Union members, Canada, Australia, states in the U.S. (California, Maine, Vermont, New York, Hawaii etc.), areas in Brazil and areas in China, as shown here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here. SEE is poorly positioned to counter this shift because almost all of its products are plastic-based flexible packaging products with almost zero diversification in its raw material mix. This is why we believe that SEE has been resorting to restructuring programs and acquisitions to fuel growth.

6) Cyclical headwinds: SEE faces cyclical headwinds primarily because of its Product Care segment (about 35% of revenue) that sells to discretionary markets (i.e. consumer goods, electronics, and industrial manufacturing). Therefore, SEE is quite vulnerable to the prospect of a broader economic downturn or recession, as the company disclosed itself:

Uncertain global economic conditions have had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business in the form of lower net sales due to weakened demand, unfavorable changes in product price/mix, or lower profit margins. For example, global economic downturns have adversely impacted some of our end-users and customers, such as food processors, distributors, supermarket retailers, hotels, restaurants, retail establishments, other retailers, business service contractors and e-commerce and mail order fulfillment firms, and other end-users that are particularly sensitive to business and consumer spending."

Aside from these excerpts in the quarterly report, SEE admits the cyclical headwinds in the CC too saying that:

Our business continues to face some macro headwind and a global choppy environment......"

...and:

For product care organic sales growth, we have revised our forecast to be down approximately 3% compared to our previous expectation of up 1.5%. this revision is largely due to the slowdown we've been experiencing in the industrial sector particularly in North America and China."

...and this:

For the remainder of the year, we expect product care organic volumes to be challenged by the decelerating global industrial market and the ongoing trade dispute with China."

7) "Goodwill" and "intangible assets": These two items total $2.1 billion in June 2019. According to the quarterly report, accumulated impairment for these items was $190 million in December 2018 and we believe that these items will be further impaired in a global economic slowdown or recession, which will push the negative Stockholder Equity of ($340) million deeper into negative territory.

Relative Valuation Analysis

Relative valuation analysis is another analysis that shows SEE's absurd valuation at $42 per share, as illustrated below:

Company EV-to-adj. EBITDA EV-to-Revenue Leverage (Net debt/adj. EBITDA) PBV PKG 7.7 1.8 1.1 3.5 AVY 12.6 1.7 1.8 9.8 SON 9.1 1.3 1.8 2.9 GPK 6.8 1.2 2.8 2.3 BERY 7.3 1.4 3.4 3.7 CCK 9.8 1.5 4.3 4.8 OI 5.4 0.9 4.3 3.5 SLGN 9.9 1.3 5.6 3.7 GEF 8.2 1.1 4.6 1.8 SEE 11.1 2.2 4 NEGATIVE

First, all the aforementioned peers have international operations while recording profits from continuing operations and having zero or anemic top-line YoY growth, according to their latest reports.

Second, these peers are not under any investigation from the SEC or by the Department of Justice while SEE is under two investigations (SEC and Department of Justice).

Third, Price-to-Book Value for all these peers including those with strong balance sheets and the low leverage (i.e. PKG, SON) is less than 5 times while SEE's PBV is negative.

As such, after taking into account SEE's headwinds, negative catalysts (including the two ongoing investigations) and key metrics versus its peers, we believe that SEE should be well below $30 per share to trade in line with peers.

Takeaway

This is an ugly mix. First, the anemic top-line YoY growth is primarily the result of acquisitions and SEE can't sweep this lack of substantial growth under the rug indefinitely by implementing restructurings again and again.

Second, the management team and board of directors don't have skin in the game although their salaries are very high.

Third, the high leverage is real. And the management team along with the board of directors are fully responsible for weakening the balance sheet because they have been massively overspending since Dec 2017. This is why this management team and board of directors are poor custodians for shareholders, in our opinion.

Fourth, from a cash flow standpoint, something's got to give. Specifically, we believe that SEE must suspend the share repurchase program immediately while also cutting the dividend to use the free CF for deleveraging the balance sheet before the next global economic slowdown or recession. We forecast that key asset sales and dilution will be part of the deleveraging process too. Otherwise, we believe that it's impossible for SEE to make a dent in its net debt.

Fifth, SEE is exposed to cyclical and secular headwinds.

Sixth, SEE could take a hit anytime due to two ongoing investigations from two different authorities.

Seventh, based on a relative valuation analysis, SEE should be well below $30 per share to trade in line with peers, as shown above.

Statistically speaking, perception catches up with reality sooner or later, so we believe that SEE will not be the exception to this rule. This will result in a valuation re-rating and the SEE bubble at $42 per share will burst.

Value Digger is a former fund manager who has been ranked in the Top 100 (TipRanks) since 2012, so click "follow" to receive our articles. Also, sign up for a 2-week Free Trial of Value Investor's Stock Club to discover overlooked value stocks with multi-bagger potential, high-yield dividend stocks and short ideas for triple-digit returns with 100% success to-date. Proven track record. Since January 2016, we have locked in profits from more than 55 stocks making more than 60% per pick while holding the stocks less than one year. Our 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews are here.



Disclosure: I am/we are short SEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.