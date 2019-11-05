FMC: A Solid Quarter Coupled With Strong Fundamentals

Growing demand for FMC's pipeline of new formulations and active ingredients is expected to continue to drive growth over the coming years in several end markets.

The performance in the quarter reflects the strong demand for FMC's products in many end markets, notably Latin America and Asia.

FMC Corporation (FMC) continued to show strong business momentum across several end markets in Q3 2019, beating revenue and earnings estimates and also raising guidance for FY 2019.

We believe that FMC can outperform the broader chemical sector overtime, given long-term favorable trends supporting the crop protection market and the company's solid pipeline to grasp the growing demand in this segment.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Total revenue was $1.014 billion, 3.7% above expectations and up near 10% over recast Q3 2018, of which 8% was due to volume growth and 4% due to prices and mix, offset by 2% from currency headwinds.

Accounting for near 45% of total revenue, Latin America region saw a growth of 21% YoY, led by high demand for applications on cotton and sugarcane in Brazil and soybeans in Argentina.

In EMEA, revenue grew 4%, supported by stronger than expected cereal market across Europe, which drove demand for herbicide in the region, and growing demand for Cyazypyr insect control, benefited by new countries registrations for the product.

In Asia, revenue increased 5% YoY, driven by broad-based demand for insecticides in India and strength in diamide demand, as well as new product introduction in Pakistan. These two countries, along with China, saw double-digit sales growth in the quarter.

In North America, demand was down 3% YoY, given reduced demand for herbicides in Midwest and Canada, due to weather issues, led to higher channel inventories, despite price increases and share gains for diamides for specialty crops.

EBITDA came in $219 million, up 18% over recast Q3 2018, with EBITDA margin at 21.6%, supported by strong volume and higher prices in all regions for three sequential quarters over a year ago, as well as contained SG&A expenses, offsetting $42 million in raw material costs increases and currency headwinds.

Finally, adjusted Earnings were $0.94 per share, 16% above estimates and up 32% YoY, driven by robust operating results, despite higher interest rates during the quarter.

Overall, the performance in the quarter reflects the strong demand for FMC's products in many end markets, notably Latin America and Asia, and also the successful introduction of new products and expansion to new end markets, while improving company's go-to-market organization, such as the new commercial structure in India and a shift in the distribution strategy in Argentina.

Business Outlook

As volume and price gains have been consistent during the year and are expected to persist in the fourth quarter, FMC has slightly raised the guidance for FY 2019 and expects now a revenue growth of 7%, adjusted EBITDA increase of 9% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 12%, in the range of $5.80 to 5.90. The percentage change refers to the midpoint of FY 2019 updated guidance versus the recast FY 2018 results.

Going forward, according to FMC's five-year plan outlined in December 2018, it is expected a revenue growth of 5-7% CAGR, EBITDA growth of 7-9% CAGR and FCF conversion from 35% to 70% during this period. Underscoring this positive backdrop for the company, there is a middle class growing two times as fast as overall population driving the consumption of fruit, vegetables and especially protein, which in turn boosts demand for animal food, such as corn. On top of that, arable land is declining, which requires increasing land productivity and broader use of crop protection products to control specific weeds, insects or diseases.

In response to these needs, FMC relies on an extensive pipeline of new formulations and active ingredients in addition to the existent products to foster growth in the years ahead, taking advantage on market demand but also gaining share through new technologies and expansion to new end markets. See the pictures below for more details regarding the expected revenues by product group during next 5-year period.

Source: FMC Investor Day – December 2018

As such, while the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, long-term tailwinds for crop protection market can likely avert a meaningful and enduring disruption in demand for FMC in the years to come, absent a more severe downturn in the economic activity.

Shifting to the balance sheet, as FMC continues to expand margins and improve FCF conversion and is able to drop the debt/EBITDA multiple from current 2.6x to the range of 2.2 to 2.5x, the company is expected not only to remain active on the acquisitions front to support growth, building on historical M&A record, but also move forward its share repurchase program, adding $2.2 billion over the next 4 years, on top of $400 million expected in 2019, of which $300 million was already repurchased and $100 million is planned for Q4 2019.

Valuation

The fair value of FMC can be estimated using the 5-year DCF model and considering the following assumptions: 1) Revenue of $4.6 billion in 2019, at the midpoint of the guidance and in line with current estimates); 2) Revenue growth of 5% for the next 4 years, at the low end of the company's plan and slightly below estimates; 3) EBITDA of $1.21 billion in 2019, at the midpoint of the guidance; 4) EBITDA growth 7% for the next 4 years, at the low end of the company's plan; 5) Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.0x, which is the average among the following references: a) FMC's current multiple of 11.3x, b) Current peer group average multiple of 9.5x (major diversified chemicals, selected by Finviz) and c) FMC's 5-year average multiple of 18.1x.

Thus, assuming the tax rate of 16.5% (company's long-term forecast) and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the projected fair value for FMC is $108.13, with near 14% upside over the current price level at the time of writing this article.

Alternatively, using the PE Forward on a comparative basis, FMC is also relatively undervalued related to the peer group, as its PE Forward multiple of 15.4x is lower than the peer group multiple of 17.2x.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

This undervaluation is reinforced after taking into consideration the long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts, as FMC's earnings growth forecast of 10.0% translates into a PEG ratio of 1.5, while the peer group average earnings growth forecast of 7.9% corresponds to a PEG ratio of 2.2. By this method, FMC deserves to be trading at a PE Forward multiple above the peer group average, given its higher growth profile, as opposed to be trading at a lower PE Forward multiple.

Takeaway

While recent results confirm FMC's business strength, with consistent volume and price gains during the year, long-term trends also looks constructive, with growing demand for innovative crop protection products and FMC's pipeline of new formulations and active ingredients expected to continue to drive growth over the coming years in several end markets.

Therefore, we see the company as a solid investment in the long run and likely to outperform the peer group, as FMC's relative undervaluation offers an additional upside for the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.