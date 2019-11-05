Bank Mandiri: Asset Quality And New Incoming CEO Are Key Issues To Watch

Bank Mandiri will have a new CEO at its helm after its former CEO was appointed as Deputy Minister; the key issue is whether the bank's strategic direction will change.

Asset quality remains a concern for Bank Mandiri with a possibility of additional provisions for specific loans, despite the bank lowering its FY2019 credit cost guidance by 10 basis points.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ] is currently trading at 1.65 times P/B representing a significant discount to the stock's historical 10-year average P/B of approximately 2.1 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.8%.

Notwithstanding the bank's attractive valuations, there are two key issues that could weigh on Bank Mandiri's share price in the near term. Firstly, there is a possibility of a deterioration in asset quality and increase in provisions going forward due to specific debtors Krakatau Steel and Duniatex. Secondly, Bank Mandiri's former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo has been appointed as Deputy Minister for State-owned Enterprises, and a new CEO is expected to be appointed in three months who could potentially chart a different strategic direction for the bank going forward.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Bank Mandiri published on July 30, 2019. Although Bank Mandiri's share price has fallen by -11% since my initiation article, I maintain my "Neutral" rating on the stock, as I am still uncomfortable with its asset quality, in addition to the fact that a new incoming CEO brings significant uncertainties. Potential upside could come from a positive re-rating of Bank Mandiri's valuation if its ROE increases with accretive acquisitions or disposals.

Asset Quality Is Still A Concern Despite Lowered Credit Cost Guidance

Bank Mandiri lowered its credit cost guidance for FY2019 by 10 basis points from 1.6-1.8% to 1.5-1.7% at its 3Q2019 earnings call on October 28, 2019. While this should be usually interpreted as a sign of management confidence that asset quality is improving, 3Q19 numbers suggest cause for concern.

Although Bank Mandiri's cost of credit improved from 1.9% in 9M2018 to 1.7% in 9M2019 on a year-to-date basis, the bank's cost of credit was higher on a quarter-on-quarter comparison. Bank Mandiri's cost of credit rose from 1.7% in 2Q2019 to 2.0% in 3Q2019, due to additional provisions booked for the corporate loans segment in the most recent quarter.

Looking ahead, the bank's cost of credit could trend higher next year due to potentially additional provisions for loans extended to loss-making state-owned steel producer Krakatau Steel and textile manufacturer Duniatex.

Bank Mandiri is Krakatau Steel's largest creditor, and Krakatau Steel has recently entered into a debt restructuring with Bank Mandiri and five other banks in October 2019. Bank Mandiri has a IDR9.4 trillion exposure for Krakatau Steel and it has made provisions equivalent to 26% of the Krakatau Steel exposure by end-September 2019. The bank targets to increase the provision coverage for Krakatau Steel to 30% by end-FY2019 and 55% by FY2020. Krakatau Steel's debt restructuring process involves the spin-off of the company's subsidiaries to raise capital to pay off part of the debt. If the debt restructuring process does not go on as well as expected, there is a possibility of further provisions for Krakatau Steel.

Duniatex's subsidiaries defaulted on its bonds earlier, which triggered the cross-default for Bank Mandiri's loan to Duniatex. Bank Mandiri has a IDR2.2 trillion exposure for Duniatex, and the bank's current provision coverage for Duniatex is 15% as of end-3Q2019. The bank aims to increase provision coverage for Duniatex to 25% by the end of the year. Duniatex's subsidiaries recently applied for a suspension of their debt payment obligations, referred to as PKPU proceedings in Indonesia, in October 2019. Bank Mandiri disclosed that it will assess the need for further provisions for its exposure to Duniatex following the outcome of the PKPU proceedings for Duniatex's subsidiaries.

Also, Bank Mandiri's loan-at-risk to total loan ratio increased from 9.6% in 2Q2019 to 10.3% in 3Q2019, which was primarily attributable to Krakatau Steel. This is partly mitigated by the fact that the Non-Performing Loans or NPL ratio was slightly lowered from 2.6% in 2Q2019 to 2.5% in 3Q2019.

Bank Mandiri's net profit grew by +11.9% YoY from IDR18 trillion in 9M2018 to IDR20 trillion in 9M2019, which was largely driven by a -6.3% YoY decline in provision expense from IDR11.0 trillion to IDR10.3 trillion over the same period. If Bank Mandiri's asset quality deteriorates and provisions increase going forward due to Krakatau Steel, Duniatex or other debtors, there could be downside risk to Bank Mandiri's future earnings growth.

Change In CEO Raises Fears Of A Possible Change In Strategic Direction

Bank Mandiri's former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo was appointed as Deputy Minister for State-owned Enterprises in October 2019. The bank's current deputy CEO Sulaiman Arif Arianto is carrying out the duties of a CEO in the interim till a new CEO is officially appointed in three months' time. Kartika Wirjoatmodjo has been credited with improving Bank Mandiri's asset quality in the past few years with a shift in portfolio mix towards retail and improvements in risk management, as the bank's NPL ratio declined from 4.0% and 3.5% in FY2016 and FY2017 respectively, to 2.8% in FY2018.

At Kartika Wirjoatmodjo's inauguration ceremony as Deputy Minister for State-owned Enterprises, he was quoted as saying that "transformations in Bank Mandiri have been running very well for the past few years and thus a continuity should be maintained." This echoes the views of many shareholders and investors who are concerned that a new incoming CEO could chart a vastly different strategic direction for Bank Mandiri.

At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 28, 2019, Managing Director of Finance & Strategy and Chief Financial Officer Panji Irawan sought to allay such fears by emphasizing that the bank will continue to focus on both corporate and retail segments going forward, with a slight bias towards retail.

Bank Mandiri is aiming for a more conservative 4-5% corporate loan growth in FY2020. It will target specific corporate segments and industries with the right risk-to-reward to avoid extending loans to companies with high default risks. The bank continues to focus more on the retail segment with a target of a double-digit growth in overall loans for the next 12 months. Bank Mandiri is already the second-largest consumer bank in Indonesia after PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCPK:PBCRF) (OTCPK:PBCRY) [BBCA:IJ]. Similar to corporate loans, Bank Mandiri is targeting the lower risk segments of retail loans, specifically mortgage loans for first-time home buyers and end-users (rather than speculators), automotive loans for new passenger cars (where resale value is higher in the case of a default), and focusing on its existing payroll customers.

But note that Bank Mandiri has lowered its full-year FY2019 loans growth guidance from 10-12% to 8-10% due to weaker demand.

Corporate Actions Could Provide Unexpected Upside

Bank Mandiri's ROE was 14.0% for 9M2019, and its current low P/B valuation at 1.65 times is partly justified by its lower ROE relative to history. Bank Mandiri used to achieve ROEs above 20% every year between FY2009 and FY2014. When Bank Mandiri's ROE was at its peak of 24.2% in FY2010, the bank's P/B ratio was in excess of 4 times.

Apart from organic growth, corporate actions such as acquisitions or divestitures could help the bank chart a faster path of ROE improvement.

In March 2019, Bloomberg reported that Bank Mandiri was considering an acquisition of rival bank PT Bank Permata.

Nevertheless, Bank Mandiri remains open to the possibility of mergers and acquisitions. In February 2019, Indonesian media publication The Insider Stories reported that Bank Mandiri was "looking for a mid-sized bank with a focus in SME and to grow its funding base." In an earlier interview with Oxford Business Group, former CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo highlighted that there is a need for consolidation in the Indonesian banking sector due to competitive (industry can only support 40-50 banks rather than over 100 now) and liquidity (Bank Mandiri has excess capital to be deployed for acquisitions) reasons.

While a timeline for any future potential acquisition is uncertain, an accretive acquisition could boost Bank Mandiri's ROE. Bank Mandiri is also considering potential disposals. Specifically, Bank Mandiri's stakes in insurance subsidiary, Mandiri AXA General Insurance and Islamic banking subsidiary Bank Syariah Mandiri are potential candidates for divestment or spin-offs in the future.

Valuation

Bank Mandiri trades at 1.65 times P/B based on its share price of IDR6,875 as of November 4, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical 10-year average P/B of approximately 2.1 times.

Bank Mandiri offers a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.5% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.8%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Bank Mandiri are a further deterioration in asset quality, a change in the strategic direction for the worse with the appointment of a new CEO, lower-than-expected loan growth, and corporate actions that do not create shareholder value such as overpaying for acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.