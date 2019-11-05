Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Indexes Take A Breather While VIX Gets Some Traction

The mid-to-back end of the VX term structure looks like a reasonable place to generate profits, should the curve continue to drop.

US Treasury yields are higher than a couple months ago. On the whole, I think the market has room to view this as positive, though it may harm certain sectors.

US equities are treading water in Tuesday trade, while VIX has managed to edge higher over the last few days.

Market Intro

Spot VIX is tracking in the low 13s, about a point above last Thursday's low of 12.20. SPX (SPY) is pausing today, but all the US indexes (DIA, QQQ, IWM) are essentially "unch" for the session.

Thoughts on Volatility

In early September of this year, some folks were calling for the US 10Yr to be at or below 1%. The plunge that had occurred over the summer was fairly startling. 52-week high yield on the note was about 3.20%. That was more than cut in half, with the low yield touching at 1.47% or so.

Fast forward two months, and the 10Yr is in what I would consider a much healthier point in terms of what the Note forecasts in relation to nominal GDP growth.

If we head back to Jan '18, I think Heisenberg is absolutely spot on with this assessment. In my view it was the rapidly rising Treasury yield that got market volatility punching higher back then.

I think we'd need to see the 10Yr around 2.5% before tantrum fears started to really materialize.

That said, a sustained run-up in yields could wreak its own brand of havoc in dividend-driven pockets throughout the market. From a sector standpoint, Tuesday's major losers thus far are XLRE and XLU. Closed-end funds and individual dividend stocks may have a rough go of things if sovereign yields do in fact push steadily higher.

Volatility in the overall market under such a scenario would likely be contained in the short run. First off, several of the sectors are not that directly rate sensitive (XLK, XLV), so there's a diversification benefit. Beyond that, the sectors that are quite sensitive to shifting rates are fairly small in the current S&P weighting scheme.

If rates really were to start misbehaving themselves -absent direct evidence of inflation- I suspect we'd get the Fed to the rescue. Already the ECB has launched its new round of QE starting on Nov 1, at €20B a month in asset purchases.

"But the Eurozone is not actually in a recession." is what I may be hearing you say. True, but monetary policymakers have become more and more comfortable using tools such as QE, that only a decade ago were thought of as highly experimental and emergency-only measures.

At some point in the next decade, I think there's a great chance that rates throw the equity markets into a state of absolute panic. I don't personally see it happening anytime over the next year or so.

Term Structure

Over the last two weeks, spot VIX has "traded" roughly between 12.2 and 15.1. The trend has been downward, but that trend at the time being has arguably paused.

Any number of reasons abound as to why market participants may refuse to offer SPX options vols (the source of VIX) any lower. Some of those reasons are "bearish", but not all of them are.

Equities look primed to push still higher, but that doesn't have to mean that vol is still going to collapse.

The term structure got absolutely nailed in October. This was especially true at the front end of the curve, which even still trades at a decent premium to spot VIX.

Look at the black line though: there's really not been much steepening at all on that side of things. How you play this very much depends on the way that you think about positioning yourself from a vol standpoint.

For those who want to collect roll decay, a position in an instrument like ZIV is perhaps inappropriate here. But for those looking for the back end to steepen out some in maybe the middle of the curve here, I'd say that getting long ZIV is pretty attractive. It also is likely more forgiving in the event that we get a spot pop in the near future.

Wrap Up

Much appreciate the kind word, Eric. I put on a short position in UVXY yesterday via a 1x1.5, that gives some room for a boost in volatility, while leaving me more exposed in the event of a crash in the UVXY over the next couple weeks (discussion here).

I like that Eric identifies himself as "more of a risk taker". Know thyself is perhaps the single most important rule in trading/investing. It's one of the reasons that people are encouraged to begin their trading exercises working with paper trading.

