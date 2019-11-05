The Grubhub Fear Was Justified

Thesis

On May 18, I wrote an article titled "The Grubhub (GRUB) Fear Is Justified." Since, the stock has fallen about 45% following a disastrous quarter.

My summarized points were as follows:

Grubhub's shareholder value is related to generating orders for restaurants, not in delivery for diners.

The valuation is tied to market share.

The company's loss of market share is concerning, even if the space is large enough for multiple players.

The economics of the space make it challenging to sustain profits.

The future landscape is too cloudy to own shares.

Earnings

The primary shocker from Grubhub's latest, tremendously bad quarter is the revenue guidance for the next quarter. It is worth a brief mention, as the rest of the article will be reviewing my previous thesis to which only more supportive evidence has emerged. I will also discuss in detail the challenge of the company being able to generate cash flow to justify the valuation moving forward.

But, on the revenue front, Grubhub expects revenue of $315-325 million in Q4, well short of Wall Street's $387 million expectation. The midpoint implies just 11% growth as the company appears to have hit a major roadblock.

Demand Generation

The idea of Grubhub being a demand generation service appeared lost on the market until the most recent quarter.

A common fallacy in this business is that an avalanche of volume, food or otherwise, will drive logistics costs down materially. Bottom line is that you need to pay someone enough money to drive to the restaurant, pick up food and drive it to a diner. That takes time and drivers need to be appropriately paid for their time or they will find another opportunity. At some point, delivery drones and robots may reduce the cost of fulfillment, but it will be a long time before the capital costs and ongoing operating expenses are less than the cost of paying someone for 30-45 minutes of their time. Delivery/logistics is valuable to us because it increases potential restaurant inventory and order volume, not because it improves per order economics.

In essence, the delivery business has no pure economic value to Grubhub shareholders. Its only value is increasing orders through the platform which is where Grubhub claims its value is. Grubhub's demand generation business is also subject to numerous competitive threats. Grubhub is far from the only tool that restaurants can use to drum up demand. Yelp (YELP) has a similar model, the company uses reviews to help potential customers assess the quality of dining choices. Grubhub's valued-added service is delivery as opposed to reviews.

Along with Yelp, Grubhub competes with traditional advertising through Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) as a means of demand generation. Advertising expenses are easier for businesses to manage than Grubhub commission. Commissions can range from 15% to as high as 30% for sponsored listings. The value proposition is questionable as opposed to traditional demand generation methods where spending is more at the discretion of restaurant owners. A reoccurring variable expense crunches restaurant's margins. Focusing on acquiring customers without forking over high commissions to Grubhub would be ideal.

In addition to these alternatives, Grubhub has the typical competitors we think of, such as DoorDash (DOORD), Uber Eats (UBER) and Postmates (POSTM). Even Grubhub's demand generation business is commoditized when looking amongst the fray of competitors. For example, Subway, the largest fast-food chain by store count, has partnered with all three to offer delivery service to customers.

Since May, Grubhub's share has continued on a downward trajectory. Despite a recent bounce, Grubhub's share of on-demand food platforms has shrunk from near 45% in 2017 to below 25% in 2019. While Grubhub is generating some cash, unlike its competition, venture-capital backed DoorDash infusing marketing dollars to gain share only represents the problems of the industry.

Competitive advantage is a top qualitative metric for long-term investors. Being able to sleep at night not having to worry about competition eroding market share is a hallmark of a great investment. There is no possible way seeing how quickly Grubhub's share has eroded that investors can be confident in the business moving forward. When a competitor like DoorDash is able to enter the market and essentially buy market share, it is clear that Grubhub has no proprietary technology or network that gives it a defensible moat.

Valuation

DoorDash's $12.6 billion valuation in May is also reflective of excessive optimism in the space. The poor economics are not unique to Grubhub. But, if we decide to assign any value to the industry it would be done by market share. McKinsey estimates the food delivery market to be about $93 billion. Even if on-demand platforms took the entirety of the delivery market at a 15% commission, they would be fighting for 14 billion in revenue.

Reasonably speaking, we can assign the on-demand platforms a 10 billion dollar revenue potential considering some restaurants will opt to perform their own delivery services. Given the margin crunching nature of food-delivery, we can assume about 5% of revenue will be cash flow generated for the delivery services. This leaves the competition slugging it out for 500 million dollars of cash generation. Given Grubhub's market share currently at 25%, that leaves us with 125 million dollars in cash flow. This results in a price to cash flow ratio of 24.64x, still expensive given the nature of the business and how limited Grubhub will be going forward. There is no rational argument for Grubhub trading back up to a $12 billion plus valuation.

The bull argument that Grubhub is the only profitable model in the space has very little merit to the overall picture. This is a backward looking short-term metric. Considering our assessment of the market as a whole, Grubhub could very easily fall another 40%. A 15x projected cash flow multiple at a $1.875 billion valuation seems more than fair given the circumstances. This gives shares a $20.53 price tag and more pain ahead for shareholders.

Conclusion

There is no reasonable catalyst for Grubhub to command previous valuation multiples. The market has witnessed a perceived star fall from grace. The underlying economics have not improved and Grubhub's position in the market has eroded. Grubhub is a lesson in avoiding stocks with great expectations, and the potential pitfalls in unproven business models. Avoiding Grubhub would be in alignment with investing by Warren Buffett's first principle, "never lose money."

As Grubhub mentioned in its shareholder letter, the economics of delivering food to diners is not a highly cash generative activity. What's worse for Grubhub is that its share is deteriorating in a poor market. Thus, the argument of competitive threat is really only a reflection of the one true underlying structural problem of the business, that is, Grubhub's true business is delivering food.

Restaurants have a number of better tools to generate traffic and orders. Grubhub's commission rates are already excessive, there is not enough additional value to be had through the Grubhub platform. Grubhub does not solve a problem, it remedies a small annoyance by excessively charging restaurants. Given the expensive nature of moving items from one place to another, Grubhub's margins are slim even though its fees are high. I view Grubhub as a strong avoid, the latest quarter only makes the conviction stronger.

