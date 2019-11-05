Virgin Galactic's Expected Growth Rate Suggests A Higher Valuation

In my view, SPCE is a strong buy because my valuation model suggests that the company should be worth $15.73 per share. This implies a 63% potential upside from current levels.

Still, it's important to remember that SPCE is not without its risks. In particular, I believe that if operational risks materialize, then SPCE's promising story could get derailed.

Virgin Galactic (NYCE: SPCE) offers new investors the potential to participate in the commercial space race. As exciting as this sounds, SPCE will eventually face competition from other upcoming space operators. Plus, SPCE will also undoubtedly face operational risks. Thus, SPCE is not an investment without considerable risks. Nevertheless, I believe that ultimately, Virgin Galactic will be a fantastic long-term investment because it has a proven team backing it, and a clear path for explosive growth. So, all in all, I believe SPCE's potential rewards significantly outweigh its risks. Thus, I think investors should consider SPCE as a viable speculative long-term investment.

Source: SPCE’s investor presentation.

Overview

First of all, it is essential to realize that the space sector will inevitably be huge going forward. After all, technological developments will invariably cheapen the cost of every kilogram flown into space. As a result, the barriers of entry for space will decrease going forward. This will inevitably bring further competition into the sector. Moreover, Virgin Galactic already faces some potential competitors from Blue Origin, SpaceX, and even the ISS itself (Dennis Tito became the first space tourist after paying $20 million to visit the ISS). After all, all of these competitors are all capable of servicing space tourists in one way or another.

Nevertheless, it is fair to say that for now, SPCE has the space lead. This is because Virgin Galactic is the first company to make an IPO as a space company. Furthermore, SPCE already has accepted $80 million in future customer deposits. Also, SPCE expects to fly approximately 600 people into space by 2020, so revenues are about to start pouring into the company. Therefore, essentially, this gives investors the chance to participate in SPCE at the beginnings of its growth stage.

Source: SPCE’s investor presentation.

Moreover, SPCE also has the most straightforward delivery method into space: flight. After all, the bulk of the traveling is done by a carrier plane. You see, SPCE doesn't use a rocket ship to fly people into space (like SpaceX or Blue Origin). SPCE uses a plane to get people as close as possible to space. Then in the second phase, a second vehicle detaches from the carrier and propels customers to space (in all fairness, SPCE does use a hybrid rocket motor only in this phase). Then, in the apogee stage, clients can finally enjoy being in space before gliding back safely into Earth. This is a clear point of distinction from SpaceX, Blue Origin, or even NASA. After all, I believe using rockets from launch is much riskier than merely employing more sophisticated "space planes" like SPCE. In my view, SPCE's simple and straightforward approach will ultimately prove successful.

There are going to be dangers that we don't know about when we start flying. – Tommaso Sgobba, Former President of the IAASS (non-profit space watcher agency).

SPCE is not without its risks

Still, it is undeniable that there are operational risks tied to any company related to space. After all, it is a very new sector, and many procedures are relatively untested or experimental. I believe that SPCE is highly aware of the safety factor to become a successful company. You see, all it takes for SPCE to fail is one single crash or tragedy. This would invariably set SPCE back financially speaking, but more importantly, it'd probably destroy its reputation as a space-faring company.

Furthermore, the very fact that it is a very new and nascent market somewhat implies that there will be mistakes. After all, even Elon Musk himself commented that before starting SpaceX, someone close to him showed him a highlight-reel of rocket ships blowing up. This is a testament to how risky traditional rockets can be. Fortunately, SPCE's approach to space tourism is much simpler and, by extension, should be safer than using rocket ships. However, it is undeniable that investors in SPCE are going into uncharted territory. After all, Virgin Galactic is the first pure-play space investment in the stock market. Thus, the potential opportunities are not without their risks.

Source: SPCE’s investor presentation.

A reliable team supporting Virgin Galactic

Nevertheless, despite potential competitors and operational risks, I would say that SPCE does have the right ingredients for success. You see, SPCE has the right investors backing it and a reliable management team. In particular, I think that Richard Branson and Chamath Palihapitiya have more than enough success preceding them. So, I believe their combined experience also foreshadows long-term success for SPCE's shareholders.

Source: SPCE’s Chamath Palihapitiya and Sir Richard Branson.

Furthermore, Chamath Palihapitiya himself has invested $100 million of his own money in SPCE. Naturally, Chamath is already a billionaire, so $100 million to him is a manageable amount of money. But still, it is a lot of capital and shows that he believes in SPCE's long-term prospects. But more importantly, it indicates that SPCE isn't your typical company where the founders are cashing out. After all, it's Chamath investing alongside IPO investors.

Source: Social Capital’s (Chamath’s fund) annual letter.

In my view, one of the most significant selling points is Chamath’s backing of SPCE. After all, his investment track record is fantastic. Moreover, I think that Chamath has a long history of delivering shareholder value and not just himself. For context, Chamath's track record of successful investments includes Bitcoin (BTC-USD/OTC:GBTC), Tesla (TSLA), the Golden State Warriors, and was even an early Facebook (FB) senior executive. So the fact that Chamath is SPCE's chairman and investor is another great indication that the company will be ultimately successful.

Great growth prospects

Finally, I believe that the most compelling piece of evidence that proves Virgin Galactic will be a fantastic investment is the forecasted growth itself. The company is expected to grow at breakneck speed on a virtually untapped total addressable market (TAM) of $445 billion. After all, if you think about it, there are more than 1.8 million people with net worth of $10 million or more (SPCE's target market). Currently, SPCE's forecasted financials assume it'll only tap into less than 1% of this TAM by 2023. In my view, this implies that SPCE will likely be supply-constrained for the foreseeable future. Also, this doesn't include the fact that cost should decrease over time, which will expand SPCE's TAM into millionaires as well, and not only decamillionaires.

Source: SPCE’s investor presentation (see link above), plus author’s annotations.

Furthermore, capturing less than 1% of SPCE's TAM seems like an overly conservative assumption. This is why I also believe that SPCE's forecasted growth will probably prove too conservative after all is said and done. After all, space tourism should become a coveted and elitist experience after the first customers share their experiences on social media.

Just think about the word of mouth and organic advertising of customers having a great time in space! I think that videos and posts on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook will help position SPCE as a leader in the space by 2020. In my view, SPCE will inevitably become iconic and should capture people's imaginations. Finally, my valuation of SPCE doesn’t include the potential upside from hypersonic travel, which will undoubtedly cut flight hours. So this will also open SPCE to the traditional commercial aviation market.

Source: SPCE’s investor presentation (see link above), plus author’s annotations.

Thus, when you take it all into account, I think SPCE's valuation will eventually carry a premium instead of a discount. After all, the mere fact of being a shareholder of the first publicly-traded company is unique. Not to mention that at some point, ETFs will likely buy up SPCE to have some exposure to space tourism. So, it's clear that SPCE has the first-mover advantage in many ways. This is why it’s not surprising to see even legacy aerospace manufacturers like Boeing (BA) buying a minority stake in SPCE.

Valuation

As you can see, my model suggests SPCE should be worth at least $3 billion. This implies a potential upside of 63% and a price per share of $15.73. Still, as previously mentioned, I believe that SPCE's current growth forecast is probably going to prove too conservative. So, SPCE’s intrinsic value still has some further optionality that isn’t taken into account in my valuation model. But, even if we use SPCE's conservative forecasts, it's clear that SPCE's growth should pay off for investors at these levels.

Conclusion

In my view, there are undoubtedly upcoming competitors for SPCE. This should put additional pressure on SPCE to succeed. Also, I believe that investors shouldn't downplay the operational risks associated with a space company like Virgin Galactic. Nevertheless, I think that Virgin Galactic will be an excellent long-term speculative investment because it has a proven team backing it, and its explosive future growth. In particular, as an investor myself, I’ve followed Chamath’s career and feel comfortable investing alongside him. So, I believe SPCE will likely create a lot of shareholder value going forward.

After all, according to the previously discussed forecasts, the space tourism sector has a large TAM. Thus, I believe SPCE will be supply-constrained for the foreseeable future, and as a consequence, competition won't be a factor in the short term (1-3 years). All in all, this is why I think that SPCE should be valued at $15 per share or more, which implies a juicy upside potential. But more importantly, I believe that Virgin Galactic is an excellent addition to everyone's portfolio as a speculative long-term investment in space. Just remember to keep your position size in check.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.