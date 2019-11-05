EverQuote: Rewriting Its Growth Trajectory

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

EverQuote (EVER), the online insurance marketplace that allows consumers to compare quotes for different types of insurance products, has proven itself an exception to the rule: while many of the tech sector's smallest-cap stocks have been in a world of pain after seeing decelerating growth and failing to live up to investors' newfound demand for achieving profitability faster, EverQuote has never looked healthier. The stock shot up 30% (its best day yet) after reporting third-quarter results, arguably the strongest quarter EverQuote has ever reported since going public last year at $18 per share. The company achieved massive acceleration in its top-line, proving that its marketplace product has achieved strong and growing traction among consumers. This is also EverQuote's first major rally upward, indicating that it might be at a breakout point:

I last wrote on EverQuote when it was in the low $20s and commented that relative to its unique product and promising growth rates, the company looked rather undervalued at <3x forward revenues. Yes, its valuation has budged upward somewhat due to this initial rally, but its growth rate has also rampantly accelerated (we'll discuss the third-quarter results in more detail shortly, but know that revenue growth accelerated to 61% y/y from last quarter's 35% y/y).

At present share prices around $28, EverQuote has a market cap of $717.6 million. After we net out the $41.9 million of cash on EverQuote's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $675.7 million.

After taking in this quarter's revenue beat, EverQuote has raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to $242-$244 million, up dramatically from its prior view of $215-$219 million.

Let's be conservative and assume that this quarter's revenue beat was a minor fluke that won't recur in FY20, and assume that EverQuote achieves 35% y/y revenue growth for the full year next year (in line with Q2's growth rate). This gives us an FY20 revenue projection of $328 million, and a current valuation of 2.1x EV/FY20 revenues. Despite the rally, EverQuote's huge growth has still kept its valuation multiples modest.

I additionally like the fact that EverQuote's tertiary insurance categories (primarily home and life) are increasing the company's diversification away from auto insurance. These insurance categories have strong synergies, as a customer shopping for one kind of insurance can easily request quotes for another. Over time, as EverQuote adds more categories, it can continue to expand its TAM.

Stay long here and ride the upward momentum.

Q3 download

Let's now take a closer look at EverQuote's third-quarter results. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

As previously noted, revenue growth was the key highlight this quarter, growing 61% y/y to $67.1 million - far faster than the $58.3 million (+40% y/y) that Wall Street, which was already expecting acceleration over last quarter, was predicting.

Obviously this quarter's results were a surprise, both to investors as well as to management. CEO Seth Birnbaum attributed the revenue beat to strong traffic volumes on EverQuote's platform, which drove an 81% y/y increase in quote requests (EverQuote generates revenue from insurance companies for the referrals that it sends from its platform, so this is a key metric) this quarter, versus just 50% y/y growth last quarter. At the same time, EverQuote has also expanded the number of insurance providers that it is working with - which in turn feeds higher traffic. Per CEO Seth Birnbaum's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We are adding more providers and expanding budget with existing carriers and agents to grow overall revenue. 93% of revenues in the quarter came from providers who were on our platform a year ago. In Q3, we added 24 new integrations as we work towards the goal of getting each consumer one click or one call away from a bindable quote. We are optimizing conversion rates in our consumer shopping funnel, which our internal metrics indicate leads to an increase in the rate of which consumers bind or purchase a policy. The deepening of our integrations with our provider partners is a key component of our efforts to reduce friction in the consumer shopping journey."

Non-auto insurance verticals also continue to do well. EverQuote's "other" category, consisting of home renter's insurance and life insurance, grew 68% y/y this quarter - also the first time that "other" insurance products grew faster than core auto insurance, which is a promising signal indicating EverQuote's future revenue diversification:

To better sheered its growth rates, and especially into new categories, EverQuote has also made progress in building up its sales leadership organization. We've seen with other recent high-growth IPOs (Pluralsight (PS), for example) that a lack of hiring in the sales org can produce a chokehold on growth, so we're pleased to see that EverQuote is building out its go-to-market teams.

This might give investors the impression that EverQuote is sacrificing profitability to buy growth - but this isn't the case. EverQuote notes that efficiencies have driven down the company's cost per quote request by 13%. GAAP gross margins rose to a sky-high 94.0%, up 150bps from 92.5% in the year-ago quarter. In addition, sales and marketing costs (EverQuote's largest cost category) have fallen to 79% of revenues, down five points from 84% in the year-ago quarter.

As a result of both better unit economics and cost containment, EverQuote managed to grow adjusted EBITDA to $3.9 million this quarter - versus a loss of -$1.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also surprisingly managed to notch a positive pro forma EPS of $0.01, vastly outperforming Wall Street's expectations of -$0.08.

Key takeaways

EverQuote's third-quarter print clearly distinguishes the company from the rest of the small-cap recent IPOs that are currently under pressure. EverQuote has managed to organically accelerate its revenue growth by a hefty amount, while at the same time improving its profitability per quote request and swinging to a positive adjusted EBITDA.

As a rather unique consumer platform in a fragmented industry that is ripe for Silicon Valley disruption, EverQuote is well-positioned for years of sustained growth. Currently trading at just over 2x forward revenues, despite >60% y/y revenue growth and positive EBITDA, investors have an opportunity to get in on EverQuote on the ground floor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.