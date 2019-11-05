Uber Goes Teenager, Beyond Meat Middle-Age And General Electric Stays Tween For Now

The fantastic Services PMI for last month has banished the bears to hibernation. Always be skeptical of "market bears". It's their job to hype "FUD"

GE is a great trading stock, and it is going higher. Looking at the chart, I think it needs time to consolidate.

Uber is going to get cut down to size, both on the change in attitude on earnings and the IPO lockup. SELL.

Uber Eats Goes Even Lower

Uber Technologies (UBER) is tied to Uber Eats, and like the proverbial Albatross, Uber isn't letting it go. Look at Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), another public company that is getting decimated because of DoorDash (DOORD) and a half-dozen other VC funded delivery services that have free money. They don't care that they are losing money hand-over-fist as long as they bloody the competition.

So the question is, why does UBER stay with Uber Eats? If they jettison the division, they'll be that much closer to positive FCF. Here is the quandary, UBER actually has a strategic advantage in this space. By marrying the ride-share with the delivery business, they create more loyalty from their drivers. Also, by having the food delivery piece included in the ride-share app, they create more loyalty with the end-user. This all makes great sense, long term.

If you want to sit and watch paint dry while the price you paid for Uber shares drops to thirteen or even lower, go knock yourself out. UBER is committed to the bloodbath that is the food delivery business. Maybe they are hoping that Grubhub goes out of business or there is consolidation among the VC funded companies, great, great-great. This will take several years and extreme faith in the UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Don't get me wrong, Dara is a good man and a good executive, but he is not Moses. Even Moses had a hard time keeping his people happy, so why in the world would you want to be on this sojourn in the wilderness? There is no dividend while you wait, there is no assurance that the business you are buying now will be the same business in a year from now.

Now, we have the IPO lockup coming tomorrow. Think of the thousands of laid-off workers, and even current employees thinking that they might get laid off. Or maybe the highly-paid software engineers that see the handwriting on the wall. They all are going to sell out their shares while you are left holding the bag.

So I would not be surprised if the shares get cut by a third even from this current level and take us to $19 per share in very short order. That is what I mean by the "teenager" moniker. SELL!

Beyond Meat Get's An Upgrade

I respect Sanford Bernstein and they gave it an outperform rating, prior to that they gave them a $100 PT. Right now, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) jumped 3 points presumably on the upgrade. So let's say BYND goes to $100 in the short term; however, it is destined to go lower and, in my opinion, WAY lower.

I will grant that BYND is a first mover and that its CEO is a very talented and creative operator. That said, BYND is up against headline risk. They have likely rounded up as many big brand QSR and fast-food restaurants as they are going to get. Now, a lot of competition is coming on the scene, and at some point, Impossible Burger will HAVE to go public soon.

Also, the IPO lockup expired right at the end of last month and I expect there are believers that are holding onto their shares. I suspect that on any bad news those believers will become sellers. Frankly, to my mind, the stock is worth about half of where it is right now. BYND sold off 22% the day of earnings, and perhaps in anticipation of the IPO lockup.

Today, the stock is up, I just don't see it going a lot higher and the downside to $40 looks about right to me. At $40, you'd still be at around 5 times REVENUE, which is still pretty pricey for chopped pea burgers.

I Am Very Optimistic About GE, But It's Approaching Its 52-Week High

I think General Electric (GE) needs to consolidate its gains around this level of $11 for now. The 52-week high is $11.30. Let's take a look at a chart. I created a custom chart that goes back to May 2017. It will be clear that GE was at a way higher level than the 52-week high. I recognize as well that two years have gone by and probably a lot of those stranded owners exited their positions by now through tax-loss selling. That said, there are still stranded shareowners nearer in time that ARE still stranded. Let's look at that -

Source: tradingview.com

In the chart above, you have quite a bit of overhead congestion starting in February 2018. I strongly suspect that the bulk of these stranded shareholders are still there. The congestion is marked out by two parallel red lines. Not coincidentally, the upper line marks out where I think GE will be going to in the next 6 months or so. The bottom red line is at the current price level a skosh below $11.

Also, very interestingly, this level is just above prior peaks. This is a very bullish positive medium-term. However, I think this will act as a magnet pulling on GE for a while as it works through the very strong jump it has already made. Recall that 6 months ago GE was 40% lower than it is now, plenty of traders that have ridden up GE may want to sell at the level it attained at this point. Again, I am a snorting bull on GE, but right now it is going to spend some time pawing the ground before it charges ahead once again. Hold or trim it a bit.

Fantastic News On The Services Front

ISM Services for October was 54.7, the best since August where it hit 56.4. Very importantly, it was better than the 53.5 that was expected, and a nice rise from the last read which was 52.6 for September. Just to get an idea of scale, the past PMI was the worst since August 2016! Also, the last time we were under 50 was December 2009. Under 50 means recession.

September PMI was revealed at the beginning of October which started the litany of poor performance in the economic numbers in the first half of last month. It just goes to show how swiftly the narrative can shift from doom and gloom to the stock market zoom of today. As I said yesterday, talk of a trough economy and Goldilocks will soon move to talk of the "global synchronized economic recovery" that will be floated by commentators. The bears will slink away, hoping you will forget their songs of doom, so the next time there is FUD - "fear, uncertainty, and doubt" - they can boost their speaking fees, sell freeze-dried dinners, and gold coins to be buried in the backyard once again. Always be skeptical of market bears. The recession will come, and the market will fall, but not today, or tomorrow or next year.

My trades

I have been quite busy lately. I sold my GE calls with very nice gains but will look to get in again in a week or two. I spread my Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) calls because it has broken out and I think there might be some back and forth over the line before it goes higher. My calls were just briefly in the money at 37 and I spread pretty tightly at 39. If AMD keeps flying, I can always roll the short call higher.

I executed a call spread for Roku Inc. (ROKU). The premium is sky high so putting on a tight spread was a great way to lower the risk extensively. I bought back my puts on UBER with the expectation that the IPO lockup and market participants' disdain of UBER's earnings will pressure the name.

Oh and yesterday, following the publishing of my last piece, I went long on McDonald's (MCD) and Nike (NKE) just as I recommended. I also initiated a position in the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (FDN). I intend to build up this long call option position going into January.

You'll notice that all these trading activities follow what I am writing about, and they are all in options. Options should NOT be the only or the prime way to trade for the usual speculator. You should have the bulk of your trading in equities. Also, there are ways to use options in a conservative way to protect your principal and other activities that enhance your equity portfolio.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have executed several options Call spread for ROKU, and for AMD, I am also long CALLs in NKE, FDN and MCD. I expressed my short speculation on UBER through PUTs