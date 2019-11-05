Shell Story - More Good Than Bad

I firmly believe that Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) (RDS.B) stock will continue to remain under pressure till the end of 2019. In my earlier article, I had stated that Shell's stock will face downward pressure once its 3Q19 earning results come out on October 31, 2019. And as expected, the stock fell by 3% during early trading in London after the results were announced. In its latest quarterly earnings, Shell reported a profit of $4.8 billion which was 15% lower when compared to 3Q18. It is interesting to note that Shell’s stock price went down, even though it succeeded in beating market’s expectation of a $3.91 billion quarterly- profit.

Investors must note that 2Q19 was Shell’s worst financial performance since 2016's oil price slump. In fact, Shell’s 2Q19 results were far below the market’s expectation of $4.9 billion. So, the latest results look impressive when compared to 2Q19. But, the company’s upstream segment continued to disappoint even in third quarter.

Upstream production goes down, as expected

In my previous article on Shell, I had stated that its upstream segment will continue to struggle in 3Q19. And, I was right! As per the latest financial update (refer the above figure for more information), Shell’s upstream earnings stood at $0.9 billion in 3Q19 compared to $1.33 billion in 2Q19, with total oil and gas production declining by 2% on a YoY basis. Even cash flow from operations went down, when compared to 2Q19 and 3Q18 (refer above figure) which is not a very encouraging sign.

However, the downstream segment did well in 3Q19, as earnings increased from $1.3 billion in 2Q19 to 2.1 billion in 3Q19 . In fact, cash flow from operations increased from $1 billion in 3Q18 to $3.2 billion in 3Q19 which was supported by oil refining and marketing activities.

Integrated gas division performs well

By partially offsetting the effect of lower LNG, oil and gas prices, a solid LNG sale- volume supported Shell’s Integrated gas division in 3Q19. Its segment earnings reported a 23% YoY increase and stood at $2.6 billion in 3Q19. This is a very good development, as the Integrated gas segment is Shell’s trump card. Moreover, the biggest setback for Shell in 2Q19 was the Integrated gas segment which had struggled because of a weaker gas market. Investors must further note that LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 9% YoY , while the total integrated gas production increased by 4% YoY. Finally, cash flow from operations increased by 27% YoY. A solid performance by Integrated gas segment is indeed good news for Shell and its investors!

Low oil prices will continue to put pressure on Shell

“This quarter we continued to deliver strong cash flow and earnings, despite sustained lower oil and gas prices, and chemicals margins. Our earnings reflect the resilience of our market-facing businesses and their ability to capitalize on market conditions, including very strong trading and optimization results this quarter. Our intention to buy back $25 billion in shares and reduce net debt remains unchanged. The prevailing weak macroeconomic conditions and challenging outlook inevitably create uncertainty about the pace of reducing gearing to 25% and completing the share buyback program within the 2020 time frame”, said Shell’s CEO Ben Van Beurden.

In my opinion, this is not a very encouraging sign for Shell’s investors. Because, it shows that although Shell is totally committed to complete its share buy-back target, the speed at which it will achieve its target will depend on oil-market conditions (which do not look very good). In my earlier article, I had explained how oil prices will come under pressure in near future. Apart from the ongoing U.S – China trade war and rising global crude oil inventories, investors must also note that organizations like Energy Information Administration , International Energy Agency and OPEC have revised their bullish forecast for oil. I expect WTI to remain in the range of $52- $58 for the first two quarters of 2020, which is far below Shell’s expectation of $65 (for 2019). It must be noted that WTI was trading at $56.2 during the time of writing this article.

Takeaway for investors

Looking at Shell’s 3Q19 report card, investors can see that its cash flow from operations have increased from $11 billion in 2Q19 to $12.2 billion in 3Q19. This figure alone testifies the investment potential of the company. Besides, Shell is the world's biggest dividend payer with an upcoming billion-dollar share buy-back program. This makes Shell’s stock a great long- term investment option. However, what concerns me is the company’s dependence on oil prices that will continue to put pressure on Shell’s stock price till 2Q20. In my opinion, this is a great time to accumulate Shell as the stock may remain in the range of $58- $62 till early next year.

