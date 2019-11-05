Bechtle - Q3 Growth Dynamics Should Start To Decelerate

We expect to see a rather negative stock reaction with investors paying close attention to any comments regarding the macroeconomic environment.

Growth in System House & Managed Services should slow down, however still slightly above the guidance.

Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF) [ETR:BC8] is scheduled to release its full Q3 financial figures on November 13. So far, the stock performance was very strong, returning +45% YTD compared to its benchmarks MDAX and TecDAX climbing by "only" 23% and 15.5%, respectively. We expect to see solid Q3 results, however, showing the first signs of a slow down. We reckon the stock price reaction might be potentially negative.

Overall, we see only limited upside for Bechtle, as we discuss in our first article in particular in light of the deteriorating macro environment. Historically, the company showed 9-12 months time lag to the macroclimate.

Q3 sales should pick up by 18.8% amid large M&A

We expect to see Bechtle maintaining is double-digit growth trajectory with sales growing at 18.8%/10.0% (reported/organic) to reach €1.25b. However, growth should decelerate from a high level in H1 '19 of 30%, as challenging microeconomic environment starts to burden the group's growth. Overall, we see Q3 sales driven by 1) large volume business, in particular in the infrastructure segment and 2) long-term government projects.

9M '19 sales growth looks quite attractive with 26.2%/14.1% (reported/organic) - way ahead of the group's guidance of a "very significant growth" or 10% to 20%.

Chart 1 We expect Q3 growth to be in line with the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Growth in System House & Managed Services should slow down

The IT System House & Managed Services segment spans the entire IT value chain and comprises a product-oriented business with an estimated 60% of sales and a service-oriented business accounting for c. 40% of sales. In general, Bechtle procures and resells the hardware and software products necessary to establish the customers' IT infrastructure. In addition, Bechtle was slowly expanding Managed Services, which currently accounts for c. 10% of the total sales or c. 15% of the segment's revenue.

Q3 should level off to 12.4%/10% (reported/organic), following surprisingly strong growth (20.4%/17.2% - reported/organic) in Q2 (largely attributed to the high share of hardware and large volume business as well as Windows 7 update). We see, topline growth to be driven by continued solid demand for IT products, particularly from the classical infrastructure business and long-term government projects (c. 30% of total) providing some degree of visibility.

9M '19 growth of 17.1%/14.6% (reported/organic) with sales at €2.4b looks very attractive for this segment and is slightly ahead of the group's guidance of "significant growth" or < 10%.

Close attention should be paid to the pipeline development and any wording on the current development, as Q4 remains the strongest quarter.

We remind, that this segment is susceptible to economic cycles and the level of investment activity in the IT sector with rather low visibility of around 3-6 months. Historically, we have seen a 6-9 months time lag with the macro environment starting to manifest in the financial performance.

As CEO Thomas Olemotz mentioned in the Q2 conference call, the economic environment remains challenging for Bechtle. Overall, according to the recent study from Bitkom Research (in German), the EU market for information technology is expected to grow at 2.4% in 2019 vs 2.9% last year - falling behind the USA and China, with 3.9% and 9.0%, respectively. Bechtle has no exposure to those markets with no plans to expand there.

Chart 2 System House's growth fades, however still slightly above the guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Q3 E-commerce solid growth expected - way ahead of the guidance

Alongside its SH&MS segment, Bechtle runs a comprehensive retail business, offering more than 70,000 different products and mainly targets medium-sized companies and the public sector. In regional terms, Bechtle operates its retail market place in 14 European countries. According to the company, it occupies leading market positions in Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

E-Commerce faces some tough comparables both on a sequential (Q2 '19: 54.8%/16.4% - reported/organic) and annual basis (Q3 '18: 30.6%/15.1% - reported/organic). In Q3 '19 we see it sales growing at 32.5%/10.0% (reported/organic) still benefiting from Inmac Wstore integration, which provides better client access for Bechtle.

9M '19 growth of 46.4%/12.9% (reported/organic) with sales at €1.3b is way ahead of the group's guidance of a "very significant growth" implying 10% to 20%. We estimate Inmac Wstore contributed c. €288m to the total sales, explaining the very steep increase (9M '18: +23.5% y/y) in reported growth.

Chart 3 E-commerce faces some tough comparables

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Dull margin amid high volume business and ("PPA")

In terms of profitability, we expect rep. EBIT margin to slide down by 10bps to 4.3% compared to the last year. However, on a quarterly basis, the margin should stay flat. Such a weak margin development is largely explained by ("PPA") (purchase price allocation) costs of c. 20bps (for Inmac Wstore) as well as large volume business in the System House segment. Adjusting for ("PPA") impact of 20bps, the margin should be at 4.5% - an improvement of 10bps compared to the last year.

As we highlighted in our first article ("Bechtle Stock Jumped 33% YTD - No Room To Run"), Bechtle has only limited operating leverage and thereby a rather limited room for any margin expansion explained by high volume business - high share of low-margin products (i.e. hardware); 2) growth in service business, with rising personnel expenses; and 3) (sometimes) unfavorable product mix - more hardware sales.

In 9M '19 rep. EBIT should be up by 23.0% y/y or 4.1% margin – 10bps below last year. Adjusting for ("PPA") impact of c. 20bps the margin should stand at 4.3% representing a slight improvement compared to the last year and in line with the group’s guidance of "margin at least previous year". We highlight, Bechtle guides on an EBT margin basis, however, given rather light capital structure (c. 30% debt of total capital) resulting in a low-interest expense, EBT and EBIT earnings are almost the same.

For 2019, we see reported EBIT margin at 4.3% vs 4.5% consensus (Bloomberg), which we believe is rather bullish given the group's double-digit topline growth (i.e. negative for margin). The one swing factor, that might potentially boost the margin is the so-called kick-back bonus, which depends on the volume sold.

Chart 4 Low topline growth supports quarterly margin improvement

Source: Image created by the author with data from Bechtle

Conclusion

We expect to see a solid set of results, with double-digit topline growth across its two business segments. However, the growth should start to decelerate, as a challenging economic environment puts a toll on the group's performance. Profitability should be rather dull, with no meaningful improvement, as ("PPA") impact burdens margin.

We note, to keep a close eye on the management's wording regarding any implications of slowing macroeconomic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.