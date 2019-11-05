PTC Acquires Onshape For SaaS CAD Tech

With the acquisition, PTC is positioning itself to be able to provide a wide range of CAD software capabilities as it sees a transition to the cloud for certain markets.

Onshape has developed CAD software that enables online collaboration via its Subscription-as-a-Service offering.

PTC has completed the previously announced acquisition of Onshape for $470 million in cash.

Quick Take

PTC (PTC) announced it has agreed to acquire Onshape for $470 million.

Onshape develops 3D Computer Aided Design [CAD] software available to customers via its cloud-based SaaS delivery model.

With the deal, PTC is gaining a stronger foothold in the nascent SaaS CAD market so it can provide a wide range of options for companies of all sizes and geographic diversity.

Target Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Onshape was founded in 2012 to develop 3D CAD software that integrates data management and collaboration tools.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO Jon Hirschtick, who was previously Founder, CEO, and Group Executive of SolidWorks.

Below is an overview video of Onshape's platform offering:



Company partners or major customers include:

Voxel

HydroWorx

Investors have invested at least $169 million in the company and include North Bridge Venture Partners & Growth Equity, New Enterprise Associates, Andreessen Horowitz, and Commonwealth Capital Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global 3D CAD software market was valued at $8.66 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $13.04 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rising adoption of CAD in the automotive sector as well as the focus of manufacturers on additive manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the period due to the high demand in the construction and manufacturing sectors across the region.

Major vendors that provide 3D CAD software solutions include:

Autodesk (ADSK)

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY)

Siemens PLM Software (OTCPK:SIEGY)

PTC

Oracle (ORCL)



Acquisition Terms and Financial

PTC disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $470 million in an all-cash transaction. The transaction was completed on November 1.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that as of June 29, 2019, PTC had $300.0 million in cash and short-term securities and $1.4 billion in total liabilities of which $698.9 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended June 29, 2019, was $170.4 million.

In the past 12 months, PTC's stock price has dropped 16.0% vs. the U.S. Software industry's rise of 26.4% and the overall U.S. Market's growth of 11.0%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:



Earnings surprises have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, per the chart below:



Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been trending lower with a recent uptick, as the linguistic analysis shows here:



Commentary

PTC acquired Onshape for its Subscription-as-a-Service revenue model and cloud offering.

As PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann stated in the deal announcement:

Based on the successful approach we took with our ThingWorx® Internet of Things and Vuforia® Augmented Reality platforms, we expect the increased investment and market reach that PTC brings to Onshape will lead to an even stronger position in the high-growth SaaS market. We also intend to integrate breakthrough capabilities, such as our recently acquired Frustum® generative design technology, into Onshape, to further advance PTC's position as the market transitions to the SaaS model.

With the deal, PTC believes its offerings will be at the forefront of a more integrated team approach to CAD design, enabling geographically diverse teams to collaborate more effectively and efficiently.

In addition, the SaaS revenue model provides a smoother, more predictable revenue stream with less of the lumpy, up-front payments revenue model of the on-premises revenue model.

Of course, that means revenues are delayed in some cases, so there are cash flow trade-offs to the SaaS model.

Still, with Onshape, PTC appears better positioned to be a leading force in offering a full range of options to companies of all sizes.

