UnitedHealth Group: Solid Candidate For Dividend Growth Investors

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a mega-cap stock that likely flies under the radar for many investors. Many may not know about the company since the company manages healthcare plans and does not really have a well-known or trendy product. But a long-term investment in United Health has provided market beating returns. In fact, in the trailing 10-years, UnitedHealth’s returns have crushed that of the S&P 500’s with and without dividends reinvested. A $10k investment 10-years ago would be about $108k today with ~26.9% average annual total return. The same investment 20-years ago would be worth $443k today with ~20.9% average annual return. So, UnitedHealth’s market performance is sustained over long periods of time.

United Health’s 10-Year Trailing Returns

Source: Dividend Channel

UnitedHealth is not a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, or Dividend Champion. The dividend has only been growing for the past 11 years making this stock a Dividend Contender. Furthermore, the dividend yield is only ~1.7% and so this stock does not pass the screens of investors seeking income. But UnitedHealth is the dominant player in private health insurance in the U.S. and operates worldwide. The dividend is growing at a trailing 5-year rate of over 26% and a trailing 10-year rate over 60% albeit from a low base. In addition, the payout ratio is only about 29% indicating the runway for dividend growth is long. For the aforesaid reasons and the market leading position, I view UnitedHealth as a long-term buy.

Source: UnitedHealth Group

Overview of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth is a largest private health insurer in the U.S. The company provides medical benefits to over 50 million members through employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans in the U.S. and internationally. UnitedHealth has two operating units: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare consists of four business segments: UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual that offers health benefit plans, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement that serves the health needs of those over the age of 50, UnitedHealthcare Community & State that provides health benefit plans to state programs for the economically disadvantage, and UnitedHealthcare Global that provides medical and dental benefits internationally. Optum is comprised of three business segments: OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. OptumHealth offers IT based healthcare services consulting to over 14 million patients through physicians and primary, urgent and surgery care centers. OptumInsight offers analytics, research, consulting, and managed services to hospitals, physicians, health plans, etc. OptumRx offers pharmacy benefit management.

UnitedHealth Growth and Profitability

UnitedHealth grows the top and bottom lines by acquiring more members. The company's business model for the United Healthcare operating unit is fairly simple, it provides health benefits for essentially a fee. The more members the company has the more revenue it produces. The economics of the health care benefit industry favors companies with scale. By adding members, the company adds scale that distributes costs over a larger base leading to greater profitability. From this perspective, UnitedHealth has been wildly successful. The company has added 8.2 million more members from 2010 to 2018 through organic growth. UnitedHealth’s is now the market leader with the No. 1 or No. 2 position in 28 States. It’s closest competitor, Anthem Inc (ANTM), is No. 1 or No. 2 in only 11 States. UnitedHealthcare should continue growing as long as employment continues to grow. As companies add employees these employees require health benefits and United Healthcare is often the business to provide those benefits. UnitedHealth also grows by adding Optum clients. This business unit has been a large growth driver for the past several years.

In addition, the company has recently been active on the acquisition front. The company recently closed on the acquisition of DaVita Medical Group in 2019 increasing revenue to $8.1B in OptumHealth. This acquisition was delayed since the 2017 announcement due to resistance from the Federal Trade Commission. Only a few years ago, UnitedHealth acquired Catamaran in 2015 expanding its pharmacy benefits management business. Although, these are large acquisitions for many companies, one must note that UnitedHealth has a market cap of ~$239B and revenue of over ~$230B. Hence, they are simply bolt-on acquisitions for UnitedHealth. In this context, it is likely that UnitedHealth will continue to pursue smaller companies that add members and consulting clients. However, it is possible that acquisitions may be overseas due to UnitedHealth’s market leadership in the U.S. and recent difficulties in obtaining regulatory approval of the DaVita Medical Group acquisition.

UnitedHealth has maintained comparatively high gross, operating, and net margins. Since the Great Recession, gross margins ranged from 23.0% - 25.2%. Although they have come down to about the 23.0% - 23.5% range since 2015, which coincides with the Catamaran acquisition. Similarly, operating margins have trended down since 2015 to about the 6.6% but recently went up to roughly 7.1%. On the other hand, net margins, which were trending down, have recently increased to about 5.5%. The company generates a large percentage of revenue from the U.S. and the recent tax cut likely increased profitability. UnitedHealth in general maintains its margins except during recessions when employment declines and simultaneously the number of people with health benefits decline.

UnitedHealth’s Revenue and Profitability Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org calculations based on data from Morningstar

UnitedHealth’s Dividend Safety

UnitedHealth’s dividend can be considered very safe from the perspective of debt, earnings, and free cash flow. Short-term debt consists of commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt was $6,387M at end of Q3 2019. Long-term debt was $38,507M. But this was offset by $15,818M in cash and short-term investments. This results in a reasonable long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Interest coverage is strong at over 11X and UnitedHealth should have no trouble meeting its obligations.

UnitedHealth’s Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics at Q3 2019

Source: dividendpower.org calculations based on UnitedHealth Q3 2019 earnings release.

The forward payout ratio is a very conservative 28.9% based on a dividend of $4.32 and consensus 2019 EPS of $14.96. This ratio is well below my threshold of 65%. Furthermore, the ratio has trended down over the past several years after the recent high of 31.3% in 2015. UnitedHealth barely paid a dividend of $0.03 per share during the last recession. But the bottom line declined from 2007 to 2008. Similar behavior extrapolated to today would cause the payout ratio to spike until earnings per share returned to normal. From a growth context, even if the dividend grows at 10% and earnings per share also grows at 10% or slightly higher rate the payout ratio will remain 25% - 30% range.

The dividend is also well covered from the perspective of free cash flow. In 2018, United Health had about $13.65B in free cash flow and the dividend required about $3.32B giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 24.3%. In my opinion this is a good value and well within my threshold of 70%. Even in recessions with high unemployment UnitedHealth should be able to pay the dividend and probably increase it.

UnitedHealth’s Valuation

UnitedHealth’s valuation is relatively stable except during recessions when it declines steeply. During the Great Recession the price-to-earnings multiple declined to roughly 8.0. This is much lower than the trailing 10-year average of about 14.3 and even the trailing 5-year average of about 17.7. The stock’s 5-year beta is low at 0.60 meaning that during the recent bull market the volatility is much lower than that of the broader markets. With that said, the company’s market leadership combined with ability to grow means that a slight premium to the trailing 10-year average multiple is warranted.

The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2019 EPS of $14.96 is about 16.9 since the stock price has trended up a bit recently. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0, I obtain a fair value range from $209.44 to $239.36. The current stock price is ~105% to ~120% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$252.21 suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $209.44 $224.40 $239.36 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 120% 112% 105%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? We won’t use the Gordon Growth Model here since the extrapolated dividend growth rate is so high due to increases from a low base. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $310. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these two models is ~$267.20. Seemingly, UnitedHealth is slightly undervalued. I personally would view a stock price near ~$225 or about 10% lower as a good entry point or a price where I would add to my position. The stock price was recently that low due to negativity surrounding health benefit plans during the political campaigns. But even at the current price, investors may be able to get a decent return over the next several years provided the company can maintain its recent earnings growth rate.

Final Thoughts on UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth is a well-managed company that is the market leader. These two attributes are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. UnitedHealth continues to grow both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions. These attributes should permit the company to generate solid returns over time as the top and bottom lines grow. The stock is not yet on the radar of many dividend growth investors, but it should be. It is likely that UnitedHealth will be a future Dividend Champion. The payout ratio is low, and the dividend is growing at rapid rate. Hence, I view this stock as a long-term buy.

