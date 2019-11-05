Verizon: A Great Defensive Stock With Upside Catalysts

I took a hiatus from writing for Seeking Alpha while I devised a stock rating system that allows me to better focus on potential investments. I am hesitant to divulge this, as I consider "systems" to be both ubiquitous and generally useless. Nevertheless, my efforts provide me with a numerical rating for the relative value of a stock as well as an overall score. Initial testing (approximately a year of results) indicates that at the very least the system steers me away from losers while providing me with a method of quickly sifting through potential targets for my own investments and articles. To test my efforts, it is my intent to provide a rating for stocks highlighted in my articles. For an overview of my rating system, see the end of this piece.

What makes Verizon a great defensive stock?

The argument for Verizon (VZ) being a sterling defensive stock is straightforward and convincing.

Verizon operates in an oligopoly that at times appears to be more like a duopoly. I have often argued that Americans are literally addicted to their cellphones. Verizon's heavy emphasis on the wireless business provides a great deal of safety in the event of an economic downturn. During the Great Recession, Verizon's revenues increased through 2008 and 2009. The company's stock did decline; however, the loss was not as steep as that of the market in general. Furthermore, investors continued to receive their dividend payments.

Verizon outperforms their competition on many levels

Verizon has the lowest churn rate among wireless carriers. Furthermore, a recent JD Power study indicates it is arguably the best mobile carrier, ranking highest in the six regions surveyed.

Company Q2 2018 Postpaid Phone Churn Q2 2017 Postpaid Phone Churn T-Mobile 0.95% 1.10% AT&T 0.82% 0.79% Sprint 1.55% 1.50% Verizon 0.75% 0.70%

(Table source: Motley Fool article by Adam Levy Data source: T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)

Verizon's ROIC in the wireless business segment (70% of VZ revenue) stands at 17% versus 9% for AT&T (T), their closest competitor in that regard.

The four national wireless carriers operate with a similar number of cell sites. However, Verizon invests 2 percentage points less on network equipment than T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), relative to service revenues. Verizon's cost of service is roughly two thirds that of T-Mobile and less than 60% of Sprint's. Due to increased scale, Verizon enjoys cost benefits related to marketing, phone procurement and customer service costs.

Verizon's wireless business boasts operating margins of 36%. This compares well to AT&T's 30% margin, as well as that of T-Mobile and Sprint at 12% and 9%, respectively.

Investors may be underestimating the growth potential provided by 5G

When reading SA readers' comments, I find that many are underwhelmed by the results provided by the current investments in 5G. However, 5G could provide outsized gains in the future. The problem is that the future positives are difficult to assess while the large capex expense for 5G is easily measured.

Verizon is leading the pack in 5G rollout.

By 2023, 5G is projected to unlock $12.3 trillion in global economic value, providing a potential revenue stream for Verizon.

Verizon has stated the company will charge an additional $10 monthly fee for 5G. The fee has been waived for the time being. Simply put, the current 5G services are of minimal value for consumers. In time, however, that will change. In addition to the future monthly service fee increase, the company will boost revenues through the sale of 5G compatible phones. While these new sources of revenue seem promising, they are not game changing events. Other aspects of 5G service, however, could result in significant capital gains for the stock.

5G will enable and enhance the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT access through 5G could see Verizon pulling revenues from increased business applications, smartwatches and other trends.

While higher speeds (10 to 100X current connections), coverage and responsiveness to wireless networks are in themselves worthy of note, the low network latency aspect of 5G may be the real game changer. Low latency will allow multiplayer mobile gaming, interactions between self-driving cars and other applications.

Moat & Management

Verizon's moat stems from the cost of entry into the wireless business as well as the company's cost advantages, as noted above. Verizon's stronger focus on wireless, as opposed to AT&T's more varied business, should serve the company well in the future.

Verizon's management team provides solid direction for the company. In particular, Verizon management appears to have a talent for divesting unattractive business segments at premium valuations. The company's former local phone operations, their directory publishing business as well as the more recent sale of 24 data centers for $3.6 billion stand as testimony of Verizon's ability to adapt to a changing landscape.

Dividend metrics

Verizon has a (TTM) payout ratio of roughly 62% and a dividend coverage ratio of nearly 161%. With a yield of roughly 4%, the dividend is safe.

The three, five, and ten year dividend growth rates of 2.3, 2.7 and 2.9% aren't spectacular, however, they do exceed inflation rates.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Morningstar)

Financial strength

Verizon should experience a marginal increase in capex in 2019 to $17.2 billion. That's about a $500 million increase from 2018. Considering the costs associated with the rollout of 5G, that represents a reasonable capex rate.

Verizon's debt levels have been trending downward over the last two plus years. At the end of 2017, total debt was $117.1 billion. At 2018 debt totaled $113.1 billion and stands at $109.6 billion as of 3Q19.

Consequently, both S&P and Moody's raised Verizon's outlook to positive as of April of 2019. Today both agencies rate Verizon's credit as solidly investment grade: S&P BBB+ and Moody's Baa1.

Fair value

Morningstar has a FV for VZ of $58.00, Credit Suisse rates the company at $65 and CFRA has a FV of $58.16.

My score on the company is 15/34.

My perspective

Verizon is an excellent defensive stock. As noted above, unlike most defensive plays, the company could provide significant capital gains with the rollout of 5G. I am in general agreement with the fair values listed above. I am also of the opinion that the market will likely provide me with a lower entry point within the next twelve months. Consequently, I rate VZ as a hold. I would not, however, sneer at an investor that made entry at this level: much worse investments could be made.

I currently have a very small put position in VZ with a strike price of $57.50. While I would prefer an entry position in the low 50s, the income from the puts provides me with an annualized return greater than 6%.

Concerning my rating system

I rate VZ as a 15/34. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

Additional Information

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.