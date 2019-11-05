Ballard Power Systems - All Eyes On China

Investors will have to closely monitor news out of Beijing over the course of 2020. Failure to put a new subsidy regime in place would likely cause a major shift in sentiment.

Lapse of central government subsidies would be a major obstacle for broad-based FCEV adoption in China thus severely diminishing the prospects for the company's new joint venture with Weichai Power.

Reflecting on contradicting statements by management and the Chinese Ministry of Finance on FCEV subsidies beyond 2020.

I have covered Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power's shares experienced some major selling pressure last week after the company reported Q3/2019 results slightly below consensus expectations and affirmed full year projections.

While there were no major issues, market participants obviously anticipated a somewhat better performance given the almost 150% run in the share price year-to-date.

I already discussed the recent collapse of customer and H2Bus Consortium partner WrightBus and correctly predicted the requirement to recognize some bad debt expense this quarter, which amounted to a rather moderate $1.5 million. In addition, the company had to remove another $1.8 million from backlog for product orders received from WrightBus but no longer expected to be delivered.

While the assets of WrightBus have recently been purchased by Jo Bamford, the chairman of another H2Bus Consortium partner, Ryse Hydrogen, details of any potential future business relationship will still have to be worked out over the next couple of quarters.

In addition, sales under the recently amended MEA supply agreement with the company's existing joint venture in China, Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co. ("the Synergy JV"), came in at just $1.1 million, unchanged from Q2 and leaving approximately $5.8 million for Q4 as the company previously guided to $8 million in revenues to be recognized under this new agreement in 2019.

Moreover, the company's book-to-bill ratio for the quarter calculated to just 0.52, resulting in a $12 million decrease to overall backlog which finished the quarter at $199.6 million.

Consolidated gross margin came in at 25%, the highest level so far in 2019 but still substantially below last year's numbers. On the conference call, management actually prepared investors for margins to remain around this level for the next couple of quarters, another small disappointment particularly in light of the meaningful amount of high-margin technology transfer revenues in the near-term sales mix.

Ballard Power also used more than $10 million in cash during the quarter but the company's cash position nevertheless remained strong at $153.4 million and no debt at the end of Q3.

That said, the company's conference call turned out to be far more interesting than the Q3 report as, mostly in response to analyst questions, management provided a lot of insight on the company's new, all-important joint venture in China, Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co. ("the Weichai JV") and the evolving Chinese market.

Source: Chinadaily.com.cn

For example, according to management, there are now 4,500 fuel cell buses and commercial trucks in China, up from just 1,500 at the beginning of 2019 and the number of fueling stations has increased from 21 to 36 with another 38 currently under construction.

To be perfectly honest, investors should take the stated vehicle numbers with a grain of salt as management did not elaborate about the status of these FCEVs. After all, producing FCEVs is not the same as actually placing them into service. In fact, I recently attended a webinar providing some up-to-date, first-hand experience on the state of fuel cell and hydrogen affairs in China.

Particularly this slide caught my attention:

Source: Wenger Engineering Presentation

To be fair, given the ongoing lack of hydrogen infrastructure in China, sluggish vehicle sales can hardly be viewed as a surprise at this point.

But perhaps the most astonishing statement by management was this:

Importantly, the industry is continuing to await the next phase of the national government subsidies. Based on our information including discussions with our partners, we expect continued strong support by the China National Government for the adoption of fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen fueling infrastructure including a subsidy program we expect to extend through 2025.

In fact, this is quite the opposite of rather unequivocal statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Finance at the end of September in an open letter to SAIC Motor chairman and National People's Congress deputy Chen Hong who had proposed an extension of the national subsidies for FCEVs beyond 2020.

ChinaDaily.com is quoting the ministry with bold statements like "(...) despite the financial support, China's fuel cell industry has not made breakthroughs and has not seen rapid development" as well as:

Song Qiuling, a finance ministry official, said pure electric vehicles will remain the mainstay of China's new energy vehicle initiative as fuel cell vehicles still have a long way to go before widespread use. "There is misunderstanding among the media and even carmakers that China will shift its focus from electric vehicles to fuel cell ones," said Song at the International Forum on Chinese Automotive Industry Development held last month in Tianjin.

Kudos to Craig Irwin from Roth Capital for pointing to the obvious discrepancy during the question-and-answer session:

Craig Irwin So Randy, China Daily and some of the other Chinese language media have a less optimistic take on the subsidy changes for fuel cells in China than what you shared today on the call. Can you maybe help us close that gap or share some color with us on the perspective you bring to give the optimistic outlook as far as this being a positive for the industry? Randall MacEwen Yes. Good morning, Craig and thanks for the question. So I think there has been some confusion over the last two or three weeks or how long it's been. Given a letter that was published in the China market, and I think some people have misinterpreted the letter in my opinion, which was indicating that the fuel cell subsidies would be finishing at the end of 2020 for fuel cells that's always been the case. The fuel cell subsidies were planned originally to conclude at 2020. Our intelligence suggests that there will be a new subsidy scheme introduced and that will be highly supportive of fuel cells and hydrogen refueling infrastructure. There will be a number of key regions that will be highlighted initially and we believe this need to be confirmed of course, but our intelligence suggests it will run through 2025.

So, who will be proven right in the end? Remember, the Chinese media has been quoting an official, open letter issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance while Ballard Power is only referring to "intelligence" and "discussions with partners".

At least the open letter points to local authorities potentially filling the gap:

So we think the subsidies should be withdrawn as planned while nonfinancial measures can be adopted to facilitate their purchase and use, and we think local authorities can promulgate measures to stimulate efforts to build and run hydrogen stations and other infrastructure.

But without ongoing, generous central government subsidies, widespread FCEV adoption in China is unlikely to happen, particularly given the still nascent stage of the industry. A continuation or even better expansion of subsidies appears paramount for the prospects of Ballard Power's new joint venture in China, currently anticipated to become fully operational in H1/2020.

Without a new, general subsidy scheme for FCEVs next year, the new joint venture's future success appears very much in jeopardy.

That said, even without a new subsidy program there won't be a meaningful impact to Ballard Power's financial results next year as the company is set to benefit from a large amount of technology transfer revenues as well as ongoing fulfillments under the recent $44 million order from the new joint venture. In addition, H2/2020 should see the start of more or less regular MEA shipments to the joint venture. Remember, unlike the existing Synergy JV, the Weichai JV has not committed to a minimum take-or-pay MEA supply agreement.

FY2021 will likely see the final round of technology transfer revenues but the bulk of the company's Chinese sales at that time are expected to be derived from MEA supplies to the joint venture. In fact, Ballard Power has recently invested significant amounts to automate and expand MEA manufacturing operations in Vancouver.

Without central government subsidies, local Chinese authorities would be required to fill in the gap but that could prove to be a costly exercise given massive investments still required in liquid hydrogen production and fueling stations, not to speak of direct vehicle subsidies. Moreover, if the central government will indeed be turning its back to FCEVs this will likely also impact decisions of local policymakers.

Source: www.energyiceberg.com

Given the still nascent stage of the industry, it is hard to envision a viable path forward for broad-based FCEV adoption in China without ongoing, generous central government support.

Bottom Line:

All eyes on China next year. Should the central government indeed not come up with a new, generous subsidy scheme next year, broad-based adoption of FCEVs is unlikely to happen in China. Under this scenario, the prospects of the new Weichai JV appear to be in jeopardy.

That said, even a negative outcome would have no major impact on Ballard Power's FY2020 financial performance as the bulk of next year's anticipated 35%+ top-line growth will be derived from technology transfer revenues and near-term deliveries under the $44 million order received from the Weichai JV in early May. But starting in FY2021, further growth as projected by management would be very difficult to achieve.

Given Ballard Power's large exposure to the still nascent Chinese FCEV market, the lapse of central government support next year would not only diminish business prospects but likely also impact investor sentiment going forward.

Investors will have to closely monitor news out of Beijing over the course of 2020 to determine who's right - Ballard Power's "intelligence" or the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

Suffice to say, recent news have materially increased the risk level associated with an investment in Ballard Power Systems but there's still hope for the Chinese central government to continue or hopefully even extend its support for FCEV adoption next year.

