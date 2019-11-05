Weekly Cannabis Report: More Distress Signal From Canada

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks resumed sell-off last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) lost 5.4%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 4.3%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 5.0%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Cannabis Stocks: Cannabis stocks plunged last week led by industry leader Canopy Growth (CGC) falling 10%. HEXO (HEXO) fell another 8% after reporting big losses. Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF) and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) both recovered slightly after recent losses due to financing concerns. Supreme (otcqx:SPRWF) lost 14% after its founder John Fowler announced departure. Cannabis retailers also fell sharply led by Fire & Flower (OTCPK:FFLWF) and National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF).

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Cannabis Stocks: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) dropped 13% after amending terms for the Select acquisition. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) plunged 19% after announcing big losses for fiscal 2019 Q4. CBD stocks Charlotte's Web (otcqx:CWBHF) and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) both fell sharply. Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF) rose 1% after raising $60 million via senior secured debt.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF) jumped 18% after reporting a 93% increase in revenue driven by new store openings. Khiron Life Sciences (otcqb:KHRNF) fell 16% reflecting investor apathy towards small-cap and international cannabis stocks.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

There have been several cases of corporate failures that demonstrated the risk of investing in small-cap cannabis stocks. When we issued our 2019 top picks, we focused on the large-caps in Canada and warned against most of the smaller names due to our concerns about oversupply and elevated valuation. Since then, the situation has manifested itself with smaller LPs sending distress signals to the market. Last week, Wayland announced that its previously announced sale of 50% of its international assets to ICC fell apart. From the beginning, we were highly skeptical of the sale and had doubts about the deal value and strategic rationale as we argued in "Wayland: International Assets Unlikely To Surface Value". Wayland remains halted due to failure to file financials and we think investors should have heeded so many warning signs before the company went into its current sorry state.

Another recent example of small-cap players falling apart after we issued warnings well in advance was Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF). We were puzzled by Emerald's high valuation against its lack of substance and real operating assets. The company has been moving at snail's pace with its facility construction and we were deterred by its complicated related entities and insider transaction, a no-no for cannabis investing in today's environment.

Lastly, TGOD has also been an example of massive shareholder value destruction due to its failure to secure financing and delayed construction. We have more than once raised these concerns against TGOD's large market cap and the recent collapse was long overdue in our opinion.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The takeaway from the recent collapses of Emerald, TGOD, and Wayland is that investing in small-cap cannabis companies is extremely risky. First of all, it is extremely difficult to assess the qualities of management. Secondly, these companies have limited resources and access to capital which makes it difficult to assess their financial risk. Companies often times use loose terms to describe their project and funding status which could lead to investors underestimating the risk in a downturn environment.

The financing market is essentially shut for cannabis companies in Canada and smaller LPs will only face increasing pressure from investors to achieve positive cash flow and earnings. However, we believe the Canadian market has already entered oversupply and pricing compression will manifest itself over the next few quarters. Smaller LPs will get hit particularly hard because of their limited scale and higher cost base.

We continue to caution investors that the small-cap space is an extremely volatile and risky segment of the cannabis market. It is imperative to invest in companies with a strong balance sheet, sustainable cost structure, strong governance, and track record of execution. We think the U.S. cannabis scene still holds more potential than Canada and, if you would like to invest in Canada, the large-caps would be our preferred route.

