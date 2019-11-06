Retirement Advisor: Surviving And Thriving (Podcast)

Summary

The dollar's value has not held up well during the past century, and its prospects in the coming century could be dimmer. In contrast, stocks' long-term returns have been stellar.

So, why should investors, in general, and near-retirees, in particular, make a large commitment to cash, as I have been wanting to recommend?

A Warren Buffett quote pithily penetrates this core requirement of investing: "In order to succeed, you must first survive."

Among the non-survivors are lots of investors who despised the wasted opportunity of a cash drag.