Retirement Advisor: Surviving And Thriving (Podcast)

It takes $26 to buy what one dollar could buy in 1913. So, why should retirees want dollars, which may fare even worse in the coming decades?
This podcast (5:38) argues that disparaging cash as trash misses a paradox that Warren Buffett penetratingly expressed, that "in order to succeed, you must first survive." With enough cash not just to meet their expenses but to re-risk their portfolios with new stock investments - retirees can both survive and thrive.