Wanda Sports Group: Not As Chinese As It Seems

Despite the Wanda association, which implies aggressive capital allocation and Chinese corporate governance, WSG is actually the combination of 2 high quality businesses: Ironman and the Swiss Infront.

Wanda Sports Group (WSG) is one of the many failed IPOs of 2019. It seems to have been incorrectly grouped together with the many unicorns that pursue growth over profitability. What sets it apart is that it is a collection of 2 profitable, cash generative and arguably growing businesses: The Swiss Infront and the American World Triathlon Corporation. Despite several sell side analysts having initiated coverage since this July's IPO, I believe this stock is very much off the radar, partially due to its limited free float of 85m EUR.

Wanda Sports Group is a spin-off of the overleveraged Dalian Wanda. The Wanda name might be a liability as it is associated with poor capital allocation and an addiction to debt. However, as I will point out below, the underlying businesses appear to be well managed, have western management teams and are worth substantially more than implied by the currently depressed share price.

Business

Participation Sports / World Endurance Holdings / Ironman

In 2015, Dalian Wanda bought the World Triathlon Corporation, owner of the Ironman brand, for an EV of 900m USD (650m USD equity + 250m USD in debt).The previous owner was Providence Equity Partners, who has owned Ironman since 2007 and turned the company from a licensor of the Ironman name, to an organizer of endurance events.

Ironman is arguably one of the strongest brands in sports. An Ironman is a triathlon race that entails 3.8km of swimming, 180km of cycling and 42km of running. There is a handful of pros making >30 hours training weeks in order to complete said distance in under 8 hours, paying for their lifestyle with the little prize money that Ironman awards them, supplemented by sponsorship deals. However, the real money is made by catering to the typical western overachiever who gets little satisfaction out of his mundane day job and therefore turns to long distance triathlon. For them, endurance sports is the new golf. The typical amateur triathlete (in the sports referred to as age grouper) is an affluent white male with high disposable income, perfectly willing to spend 10k euros on a bike, 1k euros on a wetsuit, 200 euros per month on an online training program, and yes, 600 USD to compete in an Ironman.

At the time of acquisition, Dalian Wanda intended to grow triathlon in China. This progress has been slow to date. In 2017, races in Hefei and Chongqing were cancelled last minute because of problems with permitting.

At the same time, WTC has been active with bolt on acquisitions, buying Lagardère Sports Group in 2016, Rock 'n Roll Marathons, Cape Epic mountain bike series in 2017 and XLETIX in 2018. These new events are about 25% of revenue but are considerably lower margin.

WSG's mass participation business earns 44% of their revenue through registration fees, with another 25% coming from sponsors, 9% from host cities and 8% from merchandise sales. The business keeps growing as new races are added, IM finds new ways to fit more athletes on 1 course, registration fees are going up, side-events such as Ironkids are added and Ironman extracts value from promoting extra services such as travel & logistics or the sale of training plans.

Liberty Media Formula 1 (FWONK) is a good example of when you buy from Private Equity, a lot of the easy gains have already been made and there is the potential that the business has been underinvested in. While this is not apparent from Ironman's mass participation activities, which continue to increase at a high rate, it does look like some of the pro athletes are feeling neglected. In October of this year, the Professional Triathletes Organisation wrote an open letter to Ironman's CEO Andrew Messick, proposing to buy Ironman. They voice their concern over WSG's high debt load and the consequent underinvestment of the business. Examples I can think of is the reduction in (expensive) anti-doping tests and prize money that lags prize money at non-Ironman races.

It must be noted that the PTO has strong connections to IM's largest competitor in Europe, the Challenge Family, which is generally considered more friendly towards the interests of pro athletes. While I understand the PTO's concern, I do not understand how a non-profit organization could buy Ironman without adding even more debt.

Ironman is run like a business, for the benefit of its shareholders. Long term however, it will be important for IM to realize that pro athletes provide credibility to the sports. Just like amateur athletes buy On running shoes because Tim Don uses them, or buy Felt bikes because it seems to work for Daniela Ryf, they also want to race on the same course as their pro idols. However, for the moment, for every disgruntled pro athlete being fed up with Ironman, there will be a dozen to take their place. For now, Ironman's annual world championship in Hawaii is the most important race of the year. Ironman is long distance triathlon.

Figure: How many brands can say they have their logo tattooed on thousands of people's calves?

Figure source: Lacrossetribune.com

Spectator Sports / Infront Sports & Media

In 2015, Dalian Wanda acquired Infront from Bridgepoint for 1.05b EUR.

Infront is a Swiss based media rights business that earns money by buying media rights on sports events which are then monetized through the sale of broadcasting rights in different countries and by arranging sponsorship and marketing. There are various contract structures, such as buying rights on a commission basis, commission with minimum revenue guarantee or the purchase of all media rights in a specific region.

Infront also provides services to their customers such as event operation and digital solutions. FIFA has been a large customer since 1999. Infront handles the sale of broadcasting rights in 26 Asian countries, but also provides host broadcasting and introduced the LED advertising solution on football fields.

The closest peer is Lagardère Sports, which is owned by the publicly traded company Lagardère (OTCPK:LGDDF). It has recently announced that their Sports business is available for sale, which should provide us with a good peer multiple to value Infront.

CEO Philippe Blatter has been with Infront since 2005 and is considered one of the most influential people in football.

I would be lying if I said I understand the ins and outs of the media rights business. WSG doesn't make it easier by, in my opinion, providing a very poor explanation of the business' profitability drivers. In Q2, when WSG set their 2019 financial guidance, it turned out that profitability in 2018 was boosted by the FIFA world cup. But how we should quantify such an effect, and whether we should expect a reversal in 2020 because of the Olympic games or the European Championships in football, remains a mystery to me. Interested readers are recommended to read the IPO prospectus for more details.

Financials

To add confusion to the already complex business, WSG reports in EUR and has a listing in USD. 2 ADRs equal 3 Class A shares (1 vote each) in the HK entity. B shares (4 votes) are held by Dalian Wanda. There are 211.3m shares outstanding for a market cap of (3.57 / (3/2) / 1.12 EURUSD * 211.3 shares) = 435m EUR. Finally, the company IPO'd in July 2019 while the last reported financials are for Q2, meaning the latest financials do not include the IPO proceeds of 170m USD or the debt paydown of 200m USD. Analysts relying on their Bloomberg formulas are therefore overstating net debt levels.

With ~670m EUR in Net Debt, WSG has an EV of 1160m EUR. In its Q2 financials, WSG set Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 167-177m EUR. This is about 6x EV / EBITDA, or 4x Net Debt EBITDA. While 4x Net Debt / EBITDA looks a bit steep by itself, the market seems comfortable with FWONK's 12x Net Debt / EBITDA.

I don't have a price target. However, there are several ways to look at the valuation to conclude that it's cheap:

The 1160m EUR is not much different from the 900m USD that Dalian Wanda paid for Ironman, plus the undisclosed sums paid for the bolt on acquisitions, and Ironman has grown significantly since then. This puts almost no value on the Infront business that has cost in excess of 1b EUR. Adding 1b EUR to the current market cap of 400m EUR is more than a triple.

The 6x EV / EBITDA is low compared to the 20x EV / EBITDA that Formula 1 is worth, which I believe is a reasonable peer for WTC. What is an appropriate multiple for Infront Media? I don't know, but given that their largest peer, Lagardère, has put its sports business up for sale, we will soon find out.

With the recent paydown of half of the term loan (which cost 10%), run rate interest expenses are 45m EUR. Guided EBITDA for 2019 is 172m EUR at the mid-point. There is no official guidance regarding their Capex or tax burden, but at 80m-100m in FCF, they trade at a MSD FCF multiple.

Figure: as a WSG shareholder you own ADRs on the A shares of the Hong Kong entity 'Wanda Sports Group Company Limited'

Figure source: WSG IPO Prospectus

Conclusion

To conclude, there is stuff not to like about WSG. A Chinese corporate governance layer, an above average debt load, super voting shares for Dalian Wanda and a potential sales overhang of their shares, difficult to quantify impact from the FIFA world cup on Infront's earnings and no clear group of peers to value the company could all justify a lower share price. However, at the end of the day, Ironman and Infront are 2 western businesses with a long history of FCF generation and growth that are now available at a very low valuation.

