SEMAFO's (SEMFF) CEO Benoit Desormeaux on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Jentz – Vice President-Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Benoit Desormeaux – President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin Milette – Chief Financial Officer

Richard Roy – Vice President-Exploration

Ovais Habib – Scotiabank

Bryce Adams – CIBC

Lawson Winder – Bank of America

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to SEMAFO's Q3 2019 Results Conference Call.

John Jentz

Thank you, Sylvie. good morning. Members of SEMAFO senior management team joining me today for the call are Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer; Martin Milette, Chief Financial Officer; Richard Roy, Vice President, Exploration; Sylvain Duchesne, Vice President, Engineering and Construction and Patrick Moryoussef, Vice President, Mining Operations.

I'd like to remind listeners that some of the matters to be discussed during today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, items such as expectations regarding the market price of gold, timetables, mining operation expenses, capital expenditures, guidance and reserves and resources estimates. Such statements are given as of the date of this conference call and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors and assumptions were made in preparing such statements, and actual results could differ materially. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements, risks and assumptions, please consult our 2018 annual MD&A as updated and other filings made with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities and available on our website at semafo.com.

SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. I make this cautionary statement on behalf of all SEMAFO spokespeople, who may address you during this conference call today. All dollar amounts are referred as U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. I make this cautionary statement on behalf of all SEMAFO spokespeople, who may address you during this conference call today. All dollar amounts are referred as U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With that said, I will now turn the call over to Benoit Desormeaux for the presentation portion of the call, followed by Q&A. Benoit?

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining SEMAFO’s third quarter 2019 results conference call. We delivered some excellent results in the quarter that were unfortunately overshadowed somewhat by the Wona pit wall failure. I’m happy to report that the processing plant has restarted and we are adding to Mana stockpile with high-grade ore from the Siou open pit. As was always contemplated, we will be processing the Siou open pit high-grade ore in the fourth quarter, which will have a significant positive impact on the cost and recoveries allowing us to meet the full-year guidance at Mana.

In addition at Siou, the underground development continued on time and on budget during the quarter. We continue to expect reaching full production that 2000 tons per day in the first quarter of 2020. Boungou delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial results contributing more than 55,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $497 per ounce. Combined with Mana, we have a quarterly production of almost 70,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $706 per ounce.

Consolidated operating cash flow was a respectable $50 million or a $0.15 per share. We recorded a net income of $9 million and earnings of $0.03 per share after a non-cash deferred tax expense of $11 million for the Boungou mine. Excluding the deferred tax expense, our earnings per share would have been $0.06 per share for the period.

The third quarter has a continued momentum in exploration and development. At Bantou Nord, we received additional wide intercept at above-average grades confirming the disseminated nature of the Bantou Nord mineralization. Bantou Proximal also saw additional results in the third quarter returning consistently higher grade over a good width. Further, we received two interesting drill results in the newer area, 700 meters east of the main Bantou Zone. The two intercepts of five and six meter each both have above six gram per ton and will be followed up in the fourth quarter. The team is busy working away on a combined resource statement for the consolidated Bantou area including the Karankasso portion for the year-end resource statement. We anticipate this 2019 combined Bantou resource will be well received and our 2020 Bantou resource goal of 2.5 million ounces to 3 million ounces continues to be well within reach.

Exploration at our existing operations continued to progress. at Boungou, we have three rigs currently drilling; some of the program was completed in the third quarter although assays remained outstanding. The remainder of the program will continue in the fourth quarter exploring near-surface place just north of the existing dips.

At Mana, we received some interesting results from an area we call Fofina Sud, drilling covered a straight line of 250 meters and each section, we drilled return mineralization. The zone remains open long strike and at-depth and follow-up drilling on these areas will be done in the fourth quarter. Development continued to progress well in third quarter. We released the PEA unit Nabanga showing an after-tax NPV of $100 million. Opportunities exist to improve the economics to increase resource and additional cost savings in the mining operations and development.

Finally, I’m pleased to report that we made a $2 million investment in Compass Gold. Compass properties are in Mali and we believe them to be highly prospective. This investment is consistent with our existing strategy of creating a sustainable development pipeline in addition to extending the mine length of our existing operation.

Operator, I would like to open up the lines for Q&A session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Ovais Habib at Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Ovais Habib

Hi, Good morning everyone. Just, a couple of questions from me. Just in terms of Siou, high-grade coming in Q4, what kind of grades are you expecting Benoit, coming in Q4, and what’s the current stockpile looking like?

Benoit Desormeaux

In terms of grade, what we’re expecting in the quarter is 3.9 grams, about 3.9, and we’re expecting to be able to process 350,000 ton, yes.

Ovais Habib

Okay, perfect. And just in terms, just moving to Boungou obviously, grade seems to be hung in pretty nicely above that six grams per ton. And in terms of going into Q4, should we expect similar grades or is that still kind of tapering down closer to that six grams per ton for Q4?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. you should expect a bit lower grades. We’re expecting the throughput to be higher as well. So, since our throughput would probably not have enough of that kind of six gram. So, yes, you should expect something more like in the 5.5 gram per ton or in that six anything.

Ovais Habib

Got it. And in terms of the issues that you guys had past – in the past regarding the vertimills and all that. I mean, is that past? And going forward, should we see a stable throughput going forward?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. We had like an unplanned shutdowns during the third quarter related to the magnetic liners. This is solved now. So, it’s operating while since we started back at the beginning of September. As well, in the beginning of the fourth quarter, beginning of October, we’ve changed the liners in the SAG mills that that’s been a challenge since the beginning of the operation. There was some jamming between lifters. We asked to change the liners and those Metso design have been installed in beginning of October and I can tell you that the jamming between lifters has been solved.

Ovais Habib

Perfect. Okay. And then just switching gears to exploration, obviously, lots of targets that you guys have been releasing some good results from, in terms of Bantou. Is there any specific target that Richard is kind of focused on right now or looking to expand?

Richard Roy

Actually, what we’re doing right now is, we are compiling the results of the previous drilling and getting ready for resource calculation. But meanwhile, what we’re doing is exploring some more grassroots target all over both the Karankasso and Bantou, and that’s what we’re going to be focusing on for the Q4.

Ovais Habib

Okay. Perfect. guys, thanks for taking my questions. I’ll leave it there and let others jump on. Thanks.

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you, Ovais.

Thank you. Next question will be from Bryce Adams at CIBC. Please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just going to follow-on from Ovais were he left off on Boungou. Those throughputs average around 3,100 ton a day. I was wondering if you could talk to the outlook for throughput at Boungou going into the next year.

Benoit Desormeaux

Next year, so, it’s a bit early to talk about next year. We are in the budget process. But what we’re expecting in Q4 is to reach the average of the 4,000 tons per day, the highest throughput for the year in terms of quarter. So, I cannot see why it would be lower next year. Can we – we’ll reach a bit more, that’s still be confirmed, but I can – I’m pretty sure you can at least expect 4,000 tons per day.

Bryce Adams

Okay. And just to be sure that 4,000 tons a day is for an operating day on a calendar day on your availability falls around 3,700?

Benoit Desormeaux

That’s possible. I think it’s more like in we are – we’re usually using 92% of the availability. So, on 4,000, yes that’s about that. Yes.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So, from Q4 onwards, we should be at nameplate?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes.

Bryce Adams

The 6.25 grams per ton in Q3 quick question on that number, how does that reconcile to your block model?

Benoit Desormeaux

I think these results are two systems. We pretty much have the same since the beginning of the year, reconciliation is confirming the model.

Bryce Adams

It’s been, I think year-to-date it was slightly positive the 1% or 2% range that…

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. As a matter of fact, it still remains positive. Tonnage is a bit higher and grade is also a bit higher was above 3%. We’re still seeing the same tendency in Q3 as we saw in the first six months of the year.

Bryce Adams

A good problem to have. One quick question on the Siou Underground, as of the end of September, you’ve already opened up four of the eight levels. Given that and that you’re accelerating the plan for 2020 and into the Q4 period, what are your expectations for the development ore in Q4 from the Siou Underground and would you put that through the process plan in Q4.

Benoit Desormeaux

So, we expect to complete by the end of December, close to 8,100 meters of development, which includes the 5,600 meters of development required to attain the first production level, in that there’s 2,500 meters of additional. Most of it is associated the scope preparation that we’re taking a bit of advance as well, and preparing the second mining phase. Right now, the bottleneck in the fourth quarter is completing the vertical raises to a permit ventilation circuit and as well as the security issues with the escape way. We hope attend the first production stope mid-December, and we’ll be wrapping that production with the eight mining spaces out for stopes within Q1 to attain full ramp up production in 2,000 tons per day within Q1 2020.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So, around two and a half kilometers of ore development will be completed by year-end, heat up properly.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. We’re averaging about 20 meters per day. We will be completing, at the end of October, we were at 6,400. We will be doing about 2000 kilometers total by the end of the year.

Bryce Adams

And that development ore would be – would you send that to the plant?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. but it’s not all development ore, a lot of fit is additional development to prepare the second mining phase. Some of it is stope preparation as well. And there is a portion of that, which the 400 meters will be the development ore required.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So, we’ll see something in Q4, but not nothing…

Benoit Desormeaux

No much. Not certificate.

Martin Milette

We did put nothing in our budgets or in our forecasts in terms of processing.

Bryce Adams

Okay. And maybe, one more on that actually, there’s a bullet here that says construction on the contract is, surface infrastructure was completed is that – what does that relate to? Is that a workshop?

Benoit Desormeaux

Basically, all infrastructure we had some temporary infrastructure to quickly commence work on the underground. So, we went ahead with administration building, maintenance workshop, a drive for the workers. We also have gen sets, ventilation raises. So basically, all the permanent infrastructure needed to reach full production has been pretty much all completed.

Bryce Adams

It sounds like the project’s gone very well. That’s it for me. Thanks very much.

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you.

Martin Milette

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Lawson Winder at Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Lawson Winder

Hi guys. Good morning. Maybe, just a couple of questions on Boungou again, but this time on cost, what were your mining costs and processing costs in the quarter?

Benoit Desormeaux

At Boungou, the mining cost per ton is $2.35, a ton of rock. The plant has got $32 a ton and we onsite in the $8 per ton.

Lawson Winder

Great. Now, that $32 per ton, I mean, if I remember correctly, I think that’s a little bit above your budget. Where are you guys budgeting something in like $27 to $29 range?

Benoit Desormeaux

Give us a minute. $28, that’s for the full year.

Martin Milette

But it’s a time relationship.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. So, depending if you – if we have more tons, like, like what we’re expecting in the fourth quarter, everything that is fixed on a per ton basis of course, is decreasing exactly.

Lawson Winder

Yes. No, of course. And then just in terms of rock hardness in Q4, I mean, so far this year you’ve been mining from the west side of the pit, which I mean obviously, is much harder or do you expect to continue mining from the west side of the Boungou pit in Q4 or can we see some softer ore start to come in?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. As the plan is for the rest of this year and next year as well, we will continue focusing mining within the west pit of the Boungou deposit. We have different sectors in the west pit. Right now, we’re in sectors one and five, which is a bit more in the south, but it’s very similar in terms of the characteristics of the hardness.

Martin Milette

Yes. West is maybe a bit harder, but it’s not like the east as we saw a third.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes.

Martin Milette

it’s very close.

Lawson Winder

Okay. That’s helpful. And then…

Martin Milette

We have no upside. No saprolite. it’s soil-driven glass.

Lawson Winder

Yes. Okay. That’s very helpful. And then just on the throughput levels, have you guys hit the nameplate capacity yet to date in Q4?

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. I would not say all depending on the availability, but I would say most of phase we are on the target. But we reached the target before it’s to maintain it on a full month that was a bit challenging, especially when we had the jamming in between the lessors. So, you’d have to do some watch out at the SAG and then the throughput drop. But we can – we even reached more than that, but our – what we’re planning to do is just try to have a stable throughput as nameplates. This is our goal for now.

Lawson Winder

And then just to be clear, is the plan to exit 2019 at 4,200 tons per day nameplate? Is that the idea or is it to average that for the quarter?

Benoit Desormeaux

We’re looking to average 4,000.

Lawson Winder

Yes.

Benoit Desormeaux

What I’m seeing is on different days, you could reach 4,200, 4,300.

Lawson Winder

Yes. no, that’s perfect.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes.

Lawson Winder

Thank you for that. And then just there was a pretty significant building working capital in the quarter. So, accounts payable, accounts receivable inventories, all sort of went in a different direction. Is that something that we could see unwind in Q4?

Martin Milette

I would say probably one of the biggest increase is the stockpile at Boungou. Most of it that’s been completed, there is still some to come in the fourth quarter. We’re still looking to stockpile like 250,000 ton on the stockpile in the fourth quarter. After that, I would say it’s – we’re pretty much done that was – that was mine plant we added in the feasibility study. To reach that kind of production and to get to those six grams, we had – we had to stockpile that that kind of tons, that was the plan and even in the feasibility study. So, there’s a – so, it’s almost done.

Lawson Winder

Okay. So, I could expect just a little bit of a build in the quarter, but that would just be from inventory as opposed to accounts payable, receivables. Would that be fair?

Martin Milette

Yes. Accounts payable, I would say it’s fairly stable. It may change from one quarter to a quarter, but it’s really a question of timing.

Lawson Winder

Yes.

Martin Milette

Accounts receivable, yes, you should see some decrease in the fourth quarter.

Lawson Winder

Okay.

Martin Milette

There’s a question of timing as well in there I suppose to stockpile.

Lawson Winder

Okay. That’s very helpful. And then just on the water situation at Boungou, how was the rainy season with respect to the water storage facility? Was it filled to a sufficient level to get you through to next year’s rainy season and what is that exact level and I think the capacity was two million cubic meters? Is that correct? Thank you.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yes. We have full capacity right now. the rainy season was great this year. We had over 800 millimeters of rain. So, everything is full. So, we have plenty of water and all the reservoirs are full.

Lawson Winder

Okay. Well, that’s fantastic news. And then maybe, just one final question from me from more of a corporate strategic point of view. So, at the Investor Day, I think you guys had talked a little bit about targeting year-end 2019 for a decision on shareholder returns. Just curious, I mean, does that timeline get impacted at all by what happened with the Wona North pit wall or are you guys still targeting that timeline? Thank you.

Benoit Desormeaux

I think that timeline is the timeline of course that the pit wall failure of course, created a special situation that will be taken into consideration. But we know that if at some point, we always said we will be waiting till the underground is – development is completed. We know we have the debt to reimburse, but at some point, we’ll have a clear review on our cash flow going forward. And this isn’t as to be taken at some point. So, the timing is the timing at the end of the year.

Lawson Winder

Yes. Okay. No, that’s great. Thanks very much.

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you.

