Early November Economic Reports Most Consistent With Slowdown, Not Recession

Overall, these most recent reports about leading sectors of the economy are most consistent with a slowdown only.

The third did show contraction, but historically not enough to be consistent with a recession.

Two of the three reports either showed improvement or were consistent with continued growth rather than any imminent downturn.

Introduction

In September, I wrote that the first reports issued, construction spending and the ISM manufacturing index, showed two contrasting views of the economy. That was again the case last month, and again the case this month. Motor vehicle sales for October have also been released, and because housing and vehicles have been the first two components of the economy in the past 50 years to turn, per the work of Prof. Edward Leamer, looking at those is also helpful.

Housing (residential construction spending)

Residential construction spending is valuable because it is the least volatile of all the house sales or building metrics, although it is less leading than the others. The good news is, it has increased for the last two months. Below I show it in comparison with single family permits, first for the last 15 years to show the more leading/less leading relationship:

And here is the close-up of the past 5 years:

Permits bottomed earlier this year. Residential construction spending has now done the same. This is good news one year out, i.e., for the second half of 2020.

Vehicles

Although car and light truck sales get the most attention, heavy truck sales are more leading and a lot less noisy. Here is the 40+ year relationship:

Car sales do decrease significantly before recessions, but it is more difficult to separate out noise from signal, whereas heavy truck sales turn with a vengeance!

Here’s the close-up of the past five years (excluding October):

In October, light vehicle sales declined -0.6 million annualized to 16.5 million, equaling the low readings earlier this year. Usually it takes a 10% decline from peak for over one month to be sure that one is not seeing just noise, so there is no clear signal here.

Heavy truck sales also declined to .536 million annualized, slightly below August’s level but above June’s. In other words, there is no evidence of any sharp downturn here that we would expect to see well in advance of a recession.

Manufacturing

But once again, the ISM manufacturing index, and in particular its more leading “new orders” subindex, were below 50 in October, although both improved from a month ago:

FRED no longer carries the ISM numbers, but the below archival graph from five years ago shows that the ISM index needs to fall below 48 for several months in a row before it signals recession more likely than slowdown. That hasn’t happened for the overall index:

Further, the ISM itself, as restated by Richard Moody, Chief Economist at Regions Bank, says the “recession threshold” for the ISM Index is a reading of 43 or below.

Also, bear in mind that the manufacturing sector in the economy is a smaller segment now than at any point since these series were started almost 75 years ago.

Conclusion

While there is no doubt that the manufacturing sector of the economy is weak, it is no weaker than it was in 2015-16 when no recession occurred. It is not confirmed by firms cutting back on buying new heavy trucks. Further, the very important housing sector has turned back up in the past few months, while car-buying by consumers, while weak this past month, is within the range of noise.

In short, the early data releases for November are most consistent with a slowdown that is unlikely to turn into an economy-wide recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.