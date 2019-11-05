Boston Beer: Shares Crushed Despite Seltzer Growth

It remains to be seen how long the hard seltzer craze will last. Despite the 20% selloff, shares look overpriced.

Thesis

Boston Beer (SAM) reported another strong quarter of revenue growth thanks to its Truly hard seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. Absent the positive impact of the Dogfish Head beer acquisition, which closed in the quarter, overall depletions - sales by alcohol distributors to retailers - were up 24% in Q3. This is impressive growth both sequentially and yoy. Depletions were up 17% in Q2 and were up 18% Q3-18.

However, shares have tanked to ~$350 after peaking at $444. I argued in August at $437 that shares were overpriced. Shares are more reasonable at $350, but still come with risk.

The success of SAM has been confined to the company's Truly and Twisted Tea brands. SAM's Samuel Adams beer and Angry Orchard hard cider businesses continue to struggle. Truly is one of two brands - the other White Claw - dominating the new hard seltzer category. The company says Truly and White Claw comprise 80% of industry sales and the hard seltzer market is expected to double in size next year. If Boston Beer simply maintains its market position, its Truly sales will double in 2020.

But more competitors continue to flood the market with competing seltzers. And Truly had to recently reformulate the flavor of its seltzer to eliminate bitter aftertaste. Despite the recent 20% stock price plunge, SAM is up 50% YTD. But any hiccups in the seltzer story - or Truly's place in it - could send shares down again.

Q3-19: A Tale Of Two SAMs

Boston Beer originally carved out a niche for itself in craft beer with its Samuel Adams line of brews. But in recent years, sales growth for Samuel Adams, and comparable competing brands has taken a hit. There is just too much localized micro-brewery competition for SAM to continue growing in the market. That didn't stop the company from acquiring Dogfish Head this year. The company believes Dogfish Head, known for its IPAs, still has plenty of growth potential nationwide and SAM is investing in Dogfish's growth.

Source

But the primary focus of SAM's growth ambitions is now hard seltzer. On the Q3 call, the company noted that the alcohol industry hasn't seen a hyper-growth category like hard seltzer in 40 years. The company's Truly brand is growing revenue at a triple-digit rate and the market for hard seltzer is expected to double in 2020. If SAM simply maintains its market position, Truly revenue will double in 2020. It's worth noting that the company doesn't reveal revenue figures per brand. There is no line item in the financials showing Truly's revenue figures.

Opportunity & Risk: Quickly Evolving Seltzer Market

Unlike the dynamic world of micro-brews, SAM's management believes there will be just a few prominent brands that will dominate the hard seltzer category. The company is investing in its Truly business to ensure that it maintains its position behind White Claw, the leader.

Source

However, it remains to be seen how the competitors in this market will evolve, or if the market itself will just collapse under the weight of being nothing more than a fad. SAM has acknowledged that Truly itself was not a perfect product. The company just re-formulated its own recipes to eliminate bitter aftertaste. In addition to this, the company is expanding flavor options.

From a production standpoint, the company cannot keep up with demand internally and has been using third-party brewers to help with seltzer production. The use of third-party brewers have inflated costs and hurt gross margins. This is a short-term problem and a good one to have. Product is flying off the shelves, for now. The company is making investments to increase capacity to bring hard seltzer production back in-house.

Valuation

After seeing sales shrink in 2016 and 2017, Boston Beer is in growth mode again thanks to hard seltzer. The company recently raised full-year EPS guidance to $8.70-9.30, noting that actual results could vary wildly from this prediction. Looking head to 2020, the company expects more torrid growth from Truly. Depletions and shipments in the high teens to low twenty-percent growth range will mirror the success of 2019. If this assumption proves correct, what's a fair price for Boston Beer today?

On the low end, 2019 EPS will be 10% higher than the year prior. If we assume similar EPS growth in 2020, that gets us to an $9.60 EPS next year. That means the stock - 20% off its 52-week high of $444 - is currently trading at 36x next year's assumed EPS. In my last article, I argued that SAM was overvalued at $437. As I wrote this article, SAM was at 40 P/E before a steep 8% selloff on Nov. 4. At 36 P/E, it still feels expensive. Another 20% drop would get us to a P/E of 30, which would be more reasonable. But then you're still banking on the seltzer promise, which is a risk. However, if the hard seltzer category continues to grow at a torrid rate and is not a fad, Boston Beer could continue its strong growth trajectory into 2020 and beyond.

Conclusion

Boston Beer deserves credit for being one of the early movers in hard seltzer. The new product line has rejuvenated the company and shareholders have seen the stock nearly triple the return of the S&P 500 this year. But I have doubts about the long-term viability of the hard seltzer market and Truly's place in it. A lower SAM valuation might justify a bet on seltzer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.