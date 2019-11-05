Tencent: Losing The Crypto Battle

People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced earlier this year that it plans to introduce its digital currency, the DCEP (digital currency electronic payment), with the goal of commercialization later this year or early next year.

We believe that the introduction of the DCEP could have negative implications on Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay in several ways:

First, the DCEP is a direct replacement of the digital fiat money that is used by WeChat Pay users. Broader adoption of the DCEP could negatively impact the transaction volume of WeChat Pay in an already maturing payment market.

Second, given that the commercial banks are the sole conversion agent for the DCEP, we believe there is a clear powershift within the payment space from the third-party payment companies such as Tencent back to the banks.

Third, with the growing adoption of the DCEP, WeChat Pay would no longer have access to users’ transaction data, which make it less effective when it comes to target marketing or big data analytics.

Although it is unclear on whether the DCEP will be compatible with WeChat Pay or the PBOC introducing its wallet to compete against the payment incumbents, we believe that unit economics may not be in favor of WeChat Pay even if it is a qualified wallet for the DCEP given that the regulators, the banks, and UnionPay have the ultimate saying on Tencent’s transaction margins.

To be fair, the introduction of the DCEP will no doubt impact Ant’s Alipay as well but we would argue that Ant has been gradually transitioning its business to become a fintech enabler, providing fintech solutions to businesses, corporate and government, therefore its payment revenue mix has been declining subject to lower risk. On the other hand, we estimate that more than 90% of Tencent’s fintech revenue comes from payment and the company has been failing to expand beyond payment transactions, therefore it is more prone to the DCEP risk than Ant.

We reiterate our bearish view on Tencent (see: Tencent: The Ailing Penguin) as we believe both the institutional money managers and the sell-side community have an inflated expectation on the prospect of WeChat Pay to drive Tencent’s share price appreciation in the near to medium term as gaming faces pressure due to lack of hit titles and social ads is battling timeshare as well as pricing pressure amid the growing competition against TikTok and Kuaishou.

We have an HK$285/US$36 target on Tencent, implying a 14% downside from the current level. We believe that the upcoming quarter will be a non-event as much of the negative sentiment is factored. However, we are more concerned about the further negative sentiment on both gaming and ads (see: Tencent Q3 '19 Preview: The Penguin Got The Cold Feet)

The DCEP 101

China’s PBOC has been working on the DCEP for the past five years in a two-prone push to 1) find a viable method to make the Chinese Yuan more global, and 2) push ahead with the development of blockchain. A department named Digital Currency Research Institute under the PBOC was established in 2017. After that, DCRI founded its sub-company, the Shenzhen Fintech Co. Ltd. in 2018, to help with the research. Given that Shenzhen Fintech is located in Shenzhen, which is right next to Hong Kong, we expect DCEP will be issued in this area initially before gaining national presence.

The DCEP serves two basic functions as a currency and as a payment method.

As a digital currency, DCEP is designed to address the disadvantages of fiat money and coins that can be counterfeited and used in money laundering or terrorism financing. Besides, given that DCEP is not tied to a bank account, this could also be used to drive financial inclusion.

As a payment method, DCEP targets to replace China’s M0, rather than the M1 or M2 money supply, thereby improving efficiency and reduce operational expenses. More importantly, DCEP allows the PBOC to track payment with complete oversight on consumers’ online and offline transactions.

DCEP is built on top of a two-layer system with the first layer being the central bank which is in charge of currency issuance. The second layer is the organizations such as the commercial banks that will be the issuing banks for the DCEP. We believe that China’s four large state-owned banks such as ICBC, ABC, CCB, and BOC are the frontrunner for the DCEP issuance. At a later date, we could see Tencent and Ant Financial become issuing entities but we think the chance of this may be small as they would be regulated like a financial institution which internet companies may not want to be subject under.

As for the basic mechanics, the DCEP will be completely backed by the PBOC and the Yuan and pegged against China’s credit system, the gold reserve, fiscal income, and gross domestic product.

Concerning the technology, debate remains on whether DCEP will be implemented onto existing technology or completely new technology. So far, the PBOC wants to be ‘technology-neutral’, and would not pre-set a determined technology to use by financial institutes. In other words, companies who issue DCEP could apply their technology to their version of DCEP.

Hitting A Few Birds with One Stone

We believe that DCEP allows the Chinese government to digitize the RMB thereby making it more global, and to push the development of blockchain technology.

We note that digital smart money is an ideal currency for global trade and globalization. This was the fundamental benefit behind the Euro and Facebook’s (FB) Libra. Given that China has been aggressively pushing for Belt and Road Initiative, the DCEP could be used through the BRI countries as a way to facilitate global trade.

On a longer-term horizon, we believe that the DCEP could become a vehicle for the internationalization of the Chinese Yuan. We note that Hong Kong has recently granted several virtual bank licenses to banks that are backed by internet giants. Similar to the virtual banks around the world, these new entrants could potentially disrupt the traditional banks with lower fees and more digital services, but our understanding is that these virtual banks operate more as agents for the PBOC to implement a method for the internationalization of the DCEP in which they will likely to play a role as issuing banks.

Worth pointing out that virtual banks are nothing new in China with WeBank and MyBank already operating within China. Establishing virtual banks in Hong Kong comes across as odd given that Hong Kong’s banking sector is still relatively small compared with that in the mainland and granting so many licenses to disrupt a small market does not make too much sense. The only sensible explanation is that these banks have the PBOC as their largest client.

Another interesting observation is the personnel movement which suggests that cryptocurrency is the key agenda. We note that Tencent and ICBC’s virtual bank, Fusion Bank, is headed by Jim Lai, who used to run Tencent’s Financial Technology business group. Jim Lai’s close lieutenants are some of the leading cryptocurrency experts in the industry and these people have joined Jim at Fusion Bank based on our understanding. That said, we believe that there is more about virtual banks than what the media suggests.

Finally, the DCEP could potentially drive the development of blockchain technology which China has been embracing to make commercial banks to step up their application of blockchain and embrace digital finance. We believe that China will want to mass commercialize blockchain and gain an edge in its applications over the developed world, particularly in digital finance. The DCEP development could potentially help China to achieve this objective.

Negative implications on Tencent

We believe that the DCEP could potentially challenge the existing third-party payment company and further disrupt the current duopoly status on both the merchant and the user-end.

On the merchant side, we can expect 100% merchant penetration across China. We note that the PBOC has signaled that all merchants that accept digital payment options such as WeChat Pay and Alipay must also accept DCEP. Given that the banks’ merchant acquiring services are the largest group of merchant acquirers that works for the state-owned banks, which in turn works for the PBOC, execution a broader rollout is not going to a challenge. As matter of fact, with every merchant required to accept DCEP (or face the possibility of losing their business license), we believe that the DCEP will be the most accepted digital currency in China and possibly globally in terms of merchant penetration.

Additionally, we believe that the merchant discount rate could also see downward pressure as the PBOC wants to drive broader merchant acceptance of DCEP by lowering the current reference point of 0.6% to 0.3% or less to cover the bank handling fee and the overhead cost. If this is the case, then we see little margin for the third-party payment companies such as Tencent should its WeChat Pay becomes an authorized wallet for the DCEP.

On the consumer side, changing user habits and forcing them to switch from digital currency to DCEP is going to take some time but we believe that there are ways for the PBOC to convert user behavior by subsidizing merchants and users to conduct transactions using DCEP. In some cases, we could even see areas where only DCEP is accepted such as public transit, hospitals, government services, logistic companies or any other government-related services. Changing user habits is indeed challenging but we believe that with the proper incentive, the users could eventually switch to the DCEP wallet rather than the WeChat wallet.

Under extreme cases, we could see the government limit the amount of digital currency transacted through the digital wallets by current balance, debit card, and credit card. Currently, the monthly debit and credit card transaction limit for some of the big banks is RMB100k, while the regional banks pose no monthly limit but a daily limit of RMB30k-RMB50k. We can easily foresee the banks lowering this threshold to encourage users to accept DCEP which has no transaction limit if the central government wants to change the user habit of relying on digital fiat currencies. We believe that this is a clear risk that the market has overlooked as the consensus believes that users are unlikely to switch.

Finally, with consumers shifting from WeChat Pay to DCEP wallet, we believe that Tencent could lose valuable traffic that depends on cross-selling other financial services such as wealth management and consumer loans. We note that payment is only a channel in which Tencent looks to attract traffic to its platform hence payment margin is quite thin. To make up for the lost margins, selling wealth management products and consumer loans will be critical to driving long-term profitability. However, DCEP could encourage a net outflow of Tencent’s wealth management assets that are estimated to be RMB800bn as digital fiat currencies are converted back to the Yuan. We note that the loan-deposit ratio in China’s big banks have been increasing in recent quarters, and attracting the money market balances back to the banking system allows the banks to keep up with their lending services.

With a lower payment transaction outlook due to the shift toward DCEP adoption and a lower asset under management for its wealth management arm, we see sustained competitive and regulatory pressure on Tencent’s fintech business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.