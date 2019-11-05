15% Recession Probability In The Next 12 Months (Turning Points For The Week Of October 28-November 1)

Conclusion: I'm lowering my recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 15%. The yield curve's inversion, which was the primary reason for the 20%, has been improving over the last two months. The credit markets are showing little sign of stress. While corporate earnings are weaker, the sales trend is still positive. And, although top-line growth has slowed, it is still positive.

Long-Leading Indicators

Corporate earnings are weaker. Let's start with the revenue picture (from Factset.com (emphasis added)):

The blended revenue growth rate for the third quarter is 3.1%, which is above the revenue growth rate of 2.8% last week. Positive revenue surprises reported by companies in multiple sectors were responsible for the increase in the overall revenue growth rate during the week. If 3.1% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q3 2016 (2.7%). Eight sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Health Care sector. Three sectors are reporting a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Materials sector.

Top-line revenue is still increasing but at its slowest pace in three years. Companies with international exposure were the primary reason for the decline, which, considering the slowing global growth picture, shouldn't be surprising. A majority of sectors are still growing; health care - a defensive sector - is leading the pack.

Next up is the earnings picture

The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) earnings decline for the third quarter is -2.7%, which is smaller than the earnings decline of -3.8% last week. ... If -2.7% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016. Five sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Health Care and Utilities sectors. Six sectors are reporting a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Energy, Materials, and Information Technology sectors

In 2015-2016, oil's price collapse caused the energy sector to experience a mini-recession, which was contained in that sector. Now, we're seeing a modestly broader impact of the international slowdown; a majority (6 of 11) of sectors are reporting declines. More importantly, defensive sectors are still growing while more aggressive sectors are contracting.

The good news is that sales are increasing, thanks to a stronger US economy. The bad news is that a slight majority of companies are seeing modest earnings declines and that defensive industries are seeing earnings growth.

The other long-leading indicators are positive: BBB yields (left chart) are still at very low levels, indicating there is no stress in the market just this side of junk. Meanwhile, the Fed is flooding the economy with money; M2 is increasing at a solid rate (right chart).

Finally, here's the CCC yield: Junk yields are still contained.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: here, the big concern is corporate profits. Domestic economic activity is supporting a growing revenue picture. But margins are getting squeezed somewhere, causing 6/11 industries earnings to decline. However, other indicators are positive: there is little to no stress in the financial system and the Fed is providing adequate liquidity to the economy.

Leading Indicators

The yield curve - the main reason for concern - continues to improve: The 10-year-3-month spread bottomed at the beginning of September and has been rising since. It turning positive in mid-October.

The 10/7/5-year - 3-month spreads also bottomed at the beginning of September and have been improving since. Finally, the spread between the 7/5/2-year-1-year Treasury has also been improving.

Leading indicator conclusion: although the yield curve's slope is still low, it is moving in the right direction and has been doing so for the last two months. This is a long enough trend to warrant lowering the recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 15%.

Coincidental Data

This week's coincidental data showed that the current economic data is fair. Topline growth has slowed by is still printing at a respectable rate. However, the source of growth is limited to consumer spending.

Top-line growth has slowed. It was slightly over 3% in the second and third quarter of 2018. It has since slowed to 2%. Consumers are still spending. The above chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in consumer durables purchasing (in blue), non-durables (in red), and services (in green). While the former two slowed earlier this year, they have since returned to a solid pace of growth.

Investment is clearly weaker. The only sub-sector of investment to continue increasing is intellectual property spending. Non-residential construction spending (in purple) has declined in the last two quarters; equipment spending (in blue) is still positive but has declined during last four quarters. Residential investment continues to contract Y/Y.

To no one's surprise, exports and imports are also weaker.

The jobs market is still positive, but softer. The 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of monthly establishment job gains is lower and appears to be coalescing slightly above 150,000/month.

Coincidental data: although growth has slowed, it remains positive. The biggest concern is the one-sided source for growth - consumer spending. So long as the jobs market remains positive, this trend should continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.