Euro Weakness Expected As European Banks Continue To Suffer

And, as the European Central Bank moves into another round of quantitative easing, traders should continue to move out of the Euro, especially through the end of the year.

The European banks just cannot seem to get their act together and the weak European economies and the negative interest rates do not help.

There is continued concern over the health of European banks and the European economy.

There has been rising concern over the health of European banks and the European banking system.

Negative interest rates just are not something commercial banks can prosper from.

Germany has had negative interest rates much of this year, France followed Germany a little later in the year, and it seems as if Switzerland has had negative interest rates since… forever….

Furthermore, the European Central Bank is engaging in a new round of quantitative easing in an effort to underwrite stronger growth within the European Union.

All of this seems to be setting the stage for a weakening of the Euro, especially against the US dollar.

Two things have worked in the favor of the Euro this year.

First, as Eva Szalay writes in the Financial Times, since late August, “the eurozone banking system has been viewed more positively, which benefited the Euro as result of equity market inflows into the sector.”

This movement resulted in an increase in the strength of the Euro, which moved above $1.1000 per Euro, climbing up to around $1.1170.

Many analysts, including myself, had expected the price of the Euro to remain in the $1.0800 to $1.1000 range for the time being. We were wrong.

Now, it seems as if the market flows have shifted and moved in the opposite direction.

Secondly, financial markets seemed to believe that the Federal Reserve system was moving into a more aggressive stance with respect to its policy rate of interest and to its purchase of US Treasury securities.

Although foreign exchange traders seemed to want a stronger US dollar, as I had written about many times, the actual movement in Fed actions resulted in the market actually weakening for the dollar.

Every time the Fed moved to either lower its policy rate of interest or purchase bonds in the open market or supply reserves through repurchase agreements, the value of the US dollar weakened against the Euro.

Now, the ECB is moving into another round of quantitative easing: the ECB will be buying securities, probably exceeding the buying of the Fed, and this has the opposite effect.

So, there appear to be a couple of factors that are now resulting in a weaker Euro. It appears for the near term that these two factors will be the dominating ones in the market and this has been reinforced by the Federal Reserve, where Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that further Fed interest rate reductions in the near future are highly unlikely.

Some analysts have suggested that by the end of the year, one Euro might only cost $1.08. I must admit that I feel that this is a real possibility.

One further reason for this feeling is that I believe that the United States economy is not doing as badly as the aggregate figures on economic growth are implying.

And, even more so, the growth figures for the US economy are significantly stronger than those for the eurozone. This, of course, would support the argument for a stronger dollar.

As far as the European banking system, Ms. Szalay cites the recent earnings reports from Deutsche Bank’s (NYSE:DB) flagship fixed-income business, which produced lackluster results for the third quarter and the poor third quarter of Credit Suisse’s (NYSE:CS) investment banking division as evidence that things are not going so well for the major European banks. The others, as we have seen in recent quarters, are in even worse shape.

Things just do not seem to be going in Europe’s direction. And, this seems to be the bottom line on the issue.

The United States appears to be moving along with mild economic growth whereas the European economies seem to be really struggling.

Furthermore, the US banking system seems to be in a much, much better position that the European banking system, both in terms of interest rates and in terms of balance sheet condition.

Europe is still facing negative interest rates and European banks still have loans on their balance sheets that are questionable.

The European Central Bank may have to consider the keeping the quantitative easy going for quite some time.

Then there are the consequences of a “no deal” Brexit.

The $1.08 Euro is looking pretty good to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.