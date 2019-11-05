Wright Medical Gets Its Long-Awaited Bid From A Somewhat Surprising Buyer

Stryker will likely have to sell some attractive foot/ankle assets and won't see strong early returns, but the long-term growth potential of a top-flight extremist business is considerable.

Investors have long assumed that Wright Medical (WMGI) was a “when, not if” buyout target in the med-tech space. Indeed, any time I’ve written anything even remotely critical of the company over the years, there’s been at least one comment of, “it doesn’t matter … (CEO) Bob Palmisano” is just going to sell the company anyway.” These expectations came to fruition on Monday with the $30.75/share, $5.4 billion bid for the company from ortho giant Stryker (SYK).

I’ll admit I’m a little surprised that Stryker stepped up for this deal (for reasons I’ll explain later), but I can also see the logic. For Stryker, this is a somewhat pricey deal with sound long-term strategic positives. For Wright Medical, this is a graceful exit for a company that has continued to struggle with its sales execution in the lower extremity space despite a strong product portfolio and a strong upper extremity business.

The Deal

Stryker and Wright Medical announced a deal whereby Stryker will acquire the company for $30.75 per share in cash, with a targeted close in the second half of 2020. Stryker will need to raise debt to fund the deal (the company exited the third quarter with $2 billion in cash), but liquidity/debt capacity is not an issue for Stryker.

Stryker believes they can achieve around $100 million to $125 million in cost synergies in the three years after close. Management expects the Wright deal to be neutral to earnings in 2020, dilutive in 2021, and accretive thereafter, but with a relatively lackluster “7%-plus” ROIC by year five. The high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth rate of Wright’s core extremities businesses will offer some tailwind to Stryker’s business, particularly given that extremities implant penetration is still relatively low.

Stryker is paying about 5.25x my 2020 revenue estimate for Wright Medical. Using the model I use for med-tech valuation (which is driving largely by revenue growth, but somewhat by margin as well), fair value for Wright Medical would be around 5x, though I’ve been using 4.75x to reflect/include a discount for Wright Medical’s operational inconsistencies in the lower extremity business. Given what I believe should be meaningful operational synergies, including leveraging Stryker’s excellence in sales, I think the premium is pretty fair for all parties.

Some Challenges For Stryker

Although I had once thought that Stryker was the ideal acquirer for Wright Medical, my opinion changed significantly when Stryker announced its acquisition of Small Bone Innovations mid-2014 and when Wright Medical announced its merger with Tornier later that year. Remember, in the proxy for the Wright-Tornier deal, Wright revealed that they had basically shopped the company and not gotten any particularly strong indications of interest.

Given the SBI deal, this acquisition of Wright Medical will create some challenges for Stryker. These companies are #1 and #2 in lower extremities with roughly 50% share between them. Stryker has been focusing on more advanced, differentiated products for foot and ankle, and given that Wright Medical had to sell Tornier’s Salto total ankle and Futura silastic toe (to Integra (IART) ) to get the FTC to sign off on the deal, I expect that Stryker will have to sell some overlapping assets – meaning that a third company is going to get the chance to buy a really good total ankle system and the seller won’t be able to get top dollar (unless two bidders emerge).

Beyond the need to sell assets, Stryker will need to reassure surgeons about the quality/utility of the Cartiva implant and shore up Wright Medical’s more commoditized foot/ankle business. Given Stryker’s long history of strong execution in managing its sales effort, I don’t really think this will be much of a “challenge”, and may instead be one of the stronger sources of future upside to the deal relative to Wright Medical’s standalone performance in recent years.

A Good Exit For Wright Medical

Given that the highest fair value I’d ever had for Wright Medical was in the mid-$30’s, I can’t say that Wright Medical shareholders are getting top dollar, but relative to the multiple recent challenges at the company, I think this is a fair deal.

Wright has been struggling for a while with its lower extremity business, with the company losing reps to other lower extremity companies willing to offer more lucrative and/or more straightforward compensation structures and/or sales opportunities. This has proven to be a longstanding issue, and the company has found it more challenging than expected to maintain its share in more competitive segments of the foot/ankle market, unlike the total ankle market where Wright Medical’s product portfolio is far more differentiated.

Wright Medical has also seen recent new challenges in its Cartiva implant business. Wright paid top dollar for the Cartiva implant, but has since seen sales momentum fall off significantly. Although Wright Medical claims this is a sales distribution / execution issue, there are persistent claims outside the company that poor (or at least disappointing) real-world surgeon experience with the implant is actually driving weaker demand.

Wright Medical was also going to face significant ongoing competition from several sides. Multiple small companies have been competing effectively (and aggressively) in more commoditized foot/ankle products, leveraging lower R&D costs to compete on price and outmaneuvering Wright Medical’s largely hospital-focused sales effort at ambulatory surgical centers. Wright Medical has also been looking at an increased risk of competition from robotic systems, with both Stryker and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) talking about leveraging robotics into shoulder implants.

The Outlook

On balance, I think this deal makes sense, even with the antitrust/divestment risk. I had thought that Smith & Nephew (SNN) could be more the more logical bidder, but that hasn’t come to pass. I also think that Wright’s recent struggles likely created a window of opportunity for Stryker – Stryker management said that they had been looking at Wright Medical “for some time”, and the various challenges with Cartiva and the foot/ankle business, as well as a low share price and a frustrated investor base, could have lead Wright Medical to accept a less aggressive bid relative to what a deal might have required back in early 2017 or earlier this year.

Even with assumed forced product sales, a combined Stryker-Wright Medical will be a powerful force in both upper and lower extremities, with an innovative product line-up and opportunities to eventually combine the very successful Stryker MAKO robotic platform with the best shoulder implants in the industry. Moreover, I cannot see Stryker having the same go-to-market struggles that have dragged on Wright Medical for many years.

I do think the Wright Medical deal does reflect some future challenges for Stryker in its M&A efforts. Remember, Stryker is spending over $5 billion for a deal that won’t boost earnings until 2022 and won’t have a particularly attractive ROIC even in 2024/2025. That said, I see a long runway of growth in extremities and I’d remind readers that the deal for MAKO was one where Stryker didn’t get much benefit in the early years but is clearly benefiting the company now. Accordingly, Stryker may have to adjust investor expectations to reflect the likelihood that it will be harder to find deals in the future with a big near-term pop.

The Bottom Line

I’d liked to have seen Stryker offer a deal that gave Wright Medical investors more choice between shares and cash, but the reality is that cash deals are increasingly common now (institutions don’t often want stock deals) and Stryker’s valuation isn’t exactly cheap. As is, I think Wright Medical shareholders are getting a decent exit price; they’re not getting top dollar, but then Wright Medical isn’t delivering top-tier performance, so this seems like a fair price all things considered.

