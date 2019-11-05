The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2019

Summary

For the second month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted plus-side returns, gaining 0.81% on a NAV basis for October.

While for the second consecutive month, fixed income CEFs suffered negative returns (-0.05%).

Only 23% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 26% of equity CEFs and 21% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Emerging Markets CEFs (+3.95%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs classification (+1.33%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.