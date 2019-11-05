Gulfport Energy: Reviewing The Outlook For 2020

This puts Gulfport's projected realized natural gas price for 2020 near the longer-term level it needs to have a good chance of dealing with its unsecured debt maturities.

Gulfport has also added favorable 2020 hedges, at the cost of giving up some upside in 2022 and 2023.

Gulfport Energy's (GPOR) current outlook for 2020 has been helped by forecasts for cold weather, which have pushed up 2020 natural gas futures. As well, Gulfport has now hedged a significant amount of its 2020 production at a favorable price, albeit at the cost of giving up some potential upside in 2022 and 2023. This gives Gulfport the ability to modestly grow production without cash burn or to maintain production levels and have some positive cash flow that it can put towards debt repurchases.

Natural Gas Hedges

Gulfport previously lacked 2020 hedges, but now has hedged a substantial amount (low-40s percent) of its 2020 natural gas production at a favorable price of $2.88. This comes at the cost of selling call options at $2.90 for a substantial part of its 2022 and 2023 production.

This reduces its potential upside should natural gas prices surge in those years, although the current strip for 2022 and 2023 combined is at around $2.55, so natural gas prices would have to improve by a decent amount before those sold calls hurt Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Energy

2020 Outlook With Maintenance Capex

Gulfport mentioned on its conference call that its estimated maintenance capex was "a little bit less" than $500 million. This is fairly close to what I had estimated before, which was a bit over $500 million for D&C capex plus an allowance for land capex.

If Gulfport maintains production at around 1,380 MMcfe per day in 2020, it will now generate around $1.181 billion in revenues at current strip prices ($2.58 NYMEX natural gas) after hedges. I have assumed that Gulfport's production is 92% natural gas, 6% NGLs and 2% oil. Gulfport's oil percentage has gone down after its Southern Louisiana divestiture.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 463,404,000 $2.00 $927 NGLs (Barrels) 5,037,000 $19.25 $97 Oil (Barrels) 1,679,000 $51.50 $86 Hedge Value $71 Total Revenue $1,181

With $535 million in capital expenditures (including land) in this maintenance capital scenario, Gulfport would end up with $1.108 billion in cash expenditures, resulting in around $73 million in positive cash flow in 2020. Gulfport may use these funds to help it continue to repurchase debt at a discount.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $287 LOE $86 Production Taxes $29 G&A $45 Interest $126 CapEx $535 Total Expenses $1,108

2020 Outlook With Some Growth Capex

Gulfport also mentioned that it was planning a capex budget that would result in roughly neutral cash flow at $2.60 natural gas. This should result in a bit of production growth given that a maintenance capex budget would result in around $73 million in positive cash flow at $2.58 natural gas.

I am therefore estimating that this other scenario would result in 1,425 MMcfe per day (+3% growth) in average daily production for Gulfport with a $630 million capital expenditure budget. Gulfport expects to provide formal guidance in January.

At $2.58 natural gas, Gulfport would end up with $1.217 billion in revenues after hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 478,515,000 $2.00 $957 NGLs (Barrels) 5,201,250 $19.25 $100 Oil (Barrels) 1,733,750 $51.50 $89 Hedge Value $71 Total Revenue $1,217

This would result in roughly neutral cash flow with that $630 million capex budget and natural gas prices that are slightly under (but very close to) Gulfport's assumptions.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $296 LOE $89 Production Taxes $30 G&A $45 Interest $127 CapEx $630 Total Expenses $1,217

Debt Situation

Gulfport's long-term stock value will depend on its ability to manage its 2023 to 2026 unsecured note maturities. It repurchased $104.4 million of those notes on the open market for $80.3 million in Q3 2019, leaving it with $1.946 billion in unsecured notes remaining.

That is still a fair amount of notes remaining, as $1.946 billion is around 2.8x Gulfport's unhedged 2020 EBITDAX with $2.58 natural gas and +3% production growth).

Thus, I still believe that $2.75 natural gas is around what Gulfport needs to be able to effectively chip away at its debt and then refinance its remaining debt when the time comes. Gulfport's hedging strategy seems reasonable, as it is giving away some future upside beyond $2.90 (which is above what it needs), but that helps push the effective 2020 natural gas price to around $2.71 after hedges when NYMEX strip is at $2.58.

Conclusion

The improvement in 2020 futures combined with Gulfport's added hedges have now made Gulfport's projected realized 2020 natural gas prices close to what it needs. Gulfport may now be able to deliver modest production growth without cash burn, or aim for flat production growth while generating some positive cash flow. Either situation would be incrementally favorable for Gulfport's chances of deal with its 2023 to 2026 unsecured debt maturities.

Gulfport still needs some improvement in natural gas prices beyond 2020 (or adding favorable hedges during that time) to be able to get its leverage down to the point where it can deal with its debt comfortably, though.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.