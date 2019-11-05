HUYA: User Growth And International Expansion In Focus

Huya (HUYA) will report its Q3 earnings on November 12th. Consensus expects RMB2.1bn in revenue and RMB0.73 in EPS.

Heading into the earnings, we will be looking for ongoing momentum in operating metrics and execution on paying user conversion. The competitive environment has largely been rational so far and the sustainability of the current status quo could lead to higher margins next year. More importantly, we will be looking for an update on HUYA’s content investment as well as its international growth strategy which will likely be the key determinant for the stock price.

Valuation does not appear to be stressed at 2.3x EV/Revenue and 30x P/E on 2020E consensus estimate given its leadership in China’s online game streaming business, and an expected 34% revenue growth and 83% EPS growth.

We note that eSports is a secular growth trend that could potentially be as any traditional sports in the coming decade due to the evolution of sports media and the rising demand for differentiated sports content. HUYA is certainly positioned for this trend given its leadership in online streaming.

Management is focused on driving a multi-prong strategy to enhance its revenue growth. We note that the current focus areas for the management are more content (ie. Expanding anime and outdoor contents), increase the number of broadcasters to improve quality, and hosting more eSports tournaments that could further differentiate its content from the peers. All these are expected to attract more MAUs that could potentially be converted into paying users. We note that although the number of paying users has seen some growth in recent quarters, its MAU penetration percentage recently declined in the recent quarters due to a slight churn and longer than expected monetization timeframe.

Non-game content could expand a broad audience base beyond HUYA’s traditional hardcore gamers although monetization for this segment might take some time due to the number of alternative platforms that offer non-game content plus HUYA’s brand association with games which may not attract a large number of monetizable users.

Finally, investments in China and overseas will remain two key themes for the company. In China, HUYA has been increasing its investments in tournaments and broadcasters while facing incremental content inflation associated with the increasing number of long-tail broadcasters on HUYA rather than from new broadcasters. However, we believe that the consolidation of the top streamers is largely complete with most streamers locked in for 3-5 years of contract so excessive bonus to the streamers is limited which adds to the margin upside.

On the overseas side, HUYA has some differentiated positioning compared with Twitch (AMZN) given its leadership in the mobile game streaming. Nimo TV is one of the highly ranked platforms in some ASEAN countries, behind Twitch, and third behind Twitch and YouTube in Brazil. We think this sets a good foundation but margins could be diluted as HUYA spends roughly half of its sales and marketing on overseas traffic acquisition.

Our thoughts on HUYA

HUYA is heavily reliant on the growth of video game streaming and eSports and we believe that to have any conviction on the stock, investors should ask themselves whether eSports could potentially become the next mainstream sports media.

Our view is that eSports certainly has the potential of becoming a major sports media given the shifting in preference and attitude towards sports within the millennial and Gen-Z segment that are demanding more exciting sports entertainment that is fast-paced and where sports subjects can perform without the limitation subjected to the human athletes. As the number of viewers for eSports increases, eSports-focused channels are well-positioned for the increasing eyeballs and engagement that allows them to monetize through both advertising and virtual gifting.

We like HUYA given its unique position as a leading game streaming platform in China, upside to user growth and monetization and potential margin expansion if the eSports broadcasting industry becomes more rational with their competitive dynamic with the key competitor HUYA faces being Douyu (DOYU). However, we are also concerned by the potential heavy investments HUYA needs to do as it expands internationally, which could weigh in on margins.

Driving eSports to the mainstream

HUYA operates similarly to Amazon's (AMZN) Twitch streaming platform and we believe this company is well-positioned given its early-mover advantage, partnership with Tencent, and the potential of becoming an industry consolidator.

HUYA was launched back in 2014 in the early days of eSports media and benefited from the boom cycle of eSports streaming between 2016 -2018 when China's game broadcasting market grew at a 155% CAGR. At the end of the Q2, HUYA's MAU reached 144m with around 5m paying users.

Given that HUYA generates revenue only from paying users rather than the MAUs that log onto its platform, the average monthly ARPU for the paying users is around RMB131 as of 2Q19, growing at 34% YoY.

Given HUYA's scale in its audience, it can attract talented broadcasters which in turn attracts even more viewers, thereby creating a virtuous cycle.

Live streaming remains the primary revenue source for HUYA, accounting for over 95% of the total revenue while the rest comes from advertising. We expect live streaming to remain the primary source of revenue in the near-term while advertising could gradually enlarge its revenue share over time as the industry consolidates further. We note that advertising creates a poor user experience in video game streaming so it is difficult to monetize in the near-term, particularly when rivals offer little advertising on their platforms.

In addition to scale, HUYA is also invested by Tencent with a roughly 27% stake in the company, although we note that Tencent retains the option to purchase up to 50.1% of HUYA's voting shares between March 8, 2020, to March 8, 2021. Although Tencent has historically taken a hands-off approach on its investments, we believe such partnership could be meaningful in that 1) Tencent could provide HUYA with exclusive content on tournaments involving hit mobile games such as Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, 2) minimize copyright risk with live streaming content or IP from Tencent, and 3) Tencent's live streaming segment does not have a competitive market share in the game broadcasting space (accounting for around 10% of the MAU) while HUYA ranks 2nd with 30-35%. We believe that Tencent will likely purchase HUYA to consolidate the game broadcasting market and own a greater portion of the eSports value chain.

Upside to operating metrics

Although mobile accounts for around half of HUYA's total MAU, almost all of its paying users are from mobile, implying a higher-paying ratio due to the greater accessibility on mobile devices. We believe that converting the MAUs to mobile could result in incremental revenue upside for HUYA.

Beside mobile conversion, we also believe there is upside to monthly ARPU and potential diversification to non-game content.

On the eSports side, HUYA's platform can achieve high user stickiness given its exclusive list of eSports contents such as League of Legends S8 Championship, KPL, All-Star Game, that attracted over 1.6bn viewers. Additionally, HUYA also gained the exclusive broadcasting right to LCK, NPL, WESG grand finals. The differentiated and exclusive content will likely allow HUYA to continue to attract MAUs for monetization.

On the non-game side, we note that HUYA has expanded into anime and outdoor to improve user stickiness and attract new users onto its platform. With only 10-15% of its users consume these content, we believe that monetization will be hard to come by given the number of alternative platforms that offer similar if not better content. That said, execution will be key but we caution that a significant amount of investment may be necessary to drive viewership and monetization.

The overseas expansion will come at a cost

We applaud HUYA's decision to expand its overseas footprint given the importance of globalization for Chinese internet companies in light of a maturing domestic market. Overseas expansion is particularly accretive in highly fragmented markets, which allows HUYA to gain a foothold and potentially become an industry consolidator.

HUYA launched Nimo TV in the ASEAN, covering Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company also launched a similar service in Brazil. These areas are all emerging economies that share similar attributes to China given their young demographic and passionate gamer base. HUYA is targeting 20m in overseas MAU by the end of this year and 2H19 monetization. We will certainly be looking for signs of monetization in the upcoming Q3 earnings and we believe that any early signs could send a positive signal to the stock price.

However, we note that overseas investment will be costly as HUYA already has over 200 people in its overseas offices and will have to invest heavily on localized content as a way of differentiation. These investments will likely weigh in on margins and could be a drag on the bottom line in the foreseeable future.

The bottom line

We like HUYA's positioning, scale, competitive advantage and the potential of becoming a take-out target by Tencent in the next 12-18 months. However, we believe that a few quarters of execution will start to make long-only funds to consider buying this stock as it remains largely a show-me story with an unpredictable margin profile given the industry's checkered history involving content inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.