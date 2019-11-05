Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Hillman – Director-Investor Relations

Joe McAdams – Chief Executive Officer

Bistra Pashamova – Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Brett Roth – Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Bolton – Credit Suisse

Mikhail Goberman – JMP Securities

[Starts Abruptly] Before we begin the call, I would like to introduce Mr. John Hillman, Anworth's Director of Investor Relations. He will make a brief introductory statement.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Joe McAdams, our Chief Executive Officer.

Joe McAdams

Thank you, John. Also with me today are Bistra Pashamova, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Brett Roth, both Senior Vice Presidents and Portfolio Managers; as well as Chuck Siegel, Anworth’s Chief Financial Officer.

The third quarter saw a continuation of the economic uncertainty, market volatility and falling long-term interest rates that have persisted for much of this year. This resulted in a continued price underperformance of our Agency MBS assets, in particular, as well as heightened expectations for more rapid prepayments due to refinancing.

We had reduced our portfolio leverage during the second quarter. So although our overall balance sheet expanded somewhat during the third quarter, our earning assets were lower on average during the quarter relative to Q2. This smaller portfolio was the primary driver for core earnings declining $0.02 per share to $0.08 or $7.6 million on the quarter.

GAAP income was a loss of $0.20 for the quarter, but only includes unrealized gains and losses on our swap hedges and some of our MBS assets. Comprehensive income, which includes both realized and unrealized gains on all of the MBS assets and related derivatives, was $844,000 or $0.01 for the quarter.

The Fed cut interest rates twice during the quarter, but the spread between our repo borrowing rates and other short-term benchmark rates remained elevated and was a significant headwind for earnings from our Agency MBS investments. There was the well-publicized spike in short-term repo rates in mid-September. And while the extreme repo rates were short lived, the borrowing environment was challenging in terms of the rates we paid during the quarter.

Recently, we’ve seen an improvement in our agency repo borrowing relative to LIBOR after the Fed cut rates for a third time this month in October – or last month in October. So while borrowing over year-end can be unpredictable, we do expect to see improved borrowing terms overall moving forward.

Looking at our total portfolio, our Agency MBS investments remained approximately 73% of our portfolio, although we added Agency MBS pools during the quarter and reduced our TBA positions. On the mortgage credit side, you can see that non-Agency MBS was lower. This was primarily due to paydowns and non-QM loans held for securitizations increased.

I’d like to turn the call over to Bistra to discuss the agency portfolio in more detail.

Bistra Pashamova

Thank you, Joe. Looking at the composition of our Agency MBS portfolio, you’ll see we continue to tilt our MBS allocation to 30-year fixed rate securities, as we view them providing more attractive risk-adjusted returns than other Agency MBS sectors. At quarter end, 30-year fixed rate investments, including TBA positions, comprised 65% of our Agency MBS portfolio. 15-year and 20-year fixed rate securities combined was 7% and adjustable rate MBS 28%.

During the quarter, our new 30-year fixed rate pool investments were focused on lower coupons, given the inherent limited prepayment risk. We further repositioned our TBA allocation, eliminating exposure to 30-year three and a half and four coupons. Our now smaller TBA position consists of 30-year 3s, as less exposed to prepayments and providing relatively attractive roll financing.

Turning to our adjustable-rate MBS allocation, ARMs with resets within a year constituted 17% of the agency portfolio, a small decrease from the previous quarter. With one year LIBOR declining a further 15 basis points in the third quarter, the coupons on these securities continue to reset lower, and we expect this will lessen prepayment speeds going forward.

With regards to agency portfolio prepayments, the overall portfolio prepayment rate increased to 21% CPR in the third quarter from 18% CPR in the previous one. Adjustable-rate MBS prepayments similarly rose to 28% CPR from 24% CPR. As anticipated, Agency MBS prepayments have increased further in the fourth quarter to 27% CPR for the overall portfolio. However, given the decline of the MBA Refi Index from its August high and winter seasonality, we expect prepayments to moderate in the next couple of months.

So far in the quarter, our new investments remain focused on 30-year securities with lower coupons and some prepayment protection characteristics. This should also contribute to reduced portfolio prepayment speeds going forward.

Joe McAdams

Thanks, Bistra. And now I’d like to turn the call over to Brett to discuss our residential credit investments.

Brett Roth

Thank you, Joe. During the third quarter, spreads on mortgage credit assets were responsive to changes in rates, ultimately ending the quarter wider. However, this widening was more than offset by the rally we saw in rates during the quarter, resulting in a net positive change in asset valuation for the quarter. Looking at our loans held in securitization trust. The credit performance of these assets continues to remain strong, with defaults remaining at zero CDR. As we would expect of these high credit quality in the money borrowers, voluntary prepayment speeds increased in response to interest rate changes.

As we look to find assets to invest in over the quarter, we continue to see more value in investments in non-QM loans rather than securitized credit product. Therefore, our investment activities are focused on non-QM loans rather than securitized product. Thus, during the quarter, we saw the securitized credit portfolio shrink due to runoff, with the reinvestment dollars being committed to our loan portfolio. In regard to non-QM loans, the sector, we continue to focus our investing activities on, is the higher credit quality, near-miss-type non-QM loans, which use nontraditional forms of documentation.

Our current portfolio of assets has a weighted average FICO of 746 and LTV and CLTV of 70% and a DTI of 38%. Approximately 82% of our portfolio is comprised of hybrid ARMs, of which the majority are 7/1s. During the quarter, we did see voluntary prepayment activity increase in our portfolio in response to lower interest rates. As mentioned earlier, over the course of the quarter, we continued to purchase loan assets while we were also settling our previous trades. Further, we have continued to expand our network of strategic partnerships with several originators. We have rolled out our guidelines to several new partners and are working closely with them to roll out our non-QM programs. We are focused on continuing to expand these types of partnerships in the future.

On the funding side, we continue to prudently manage our financing book, and therefore, our cost of funds. Over the quarter, we were able to further improve on the spread we pay above the LIBOR. We continue to feel that we are in a good position to take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise in the current market. We are actively pursuing opportunities to add attractive assets to the credit portfolio across all sectors of residential mortgage credit. Our investment activities in the non-QM mortgage loan sector is continuing to expand. We anticipate that we will continue growing our network of sources for these assets and will continue to increase our footprint in this sector of the market.

Joe McAdams

Thank you, Brett. Turning to the portfolio financing, repo borrowings increased to $3.25 billion at September 30, with an average interest rate of 2.41%. After taking into account our interest rate hedges, our effective borrowing cost was 2.34%, down four basis points from June 30. The average hedged term of these borrowings was 2.5 years. Our leverage multiple ticked up from 5.4 times to 5.7 times total capital as we added Agency MBS during the quarter.

As discussed, we carried a lower balance of agency TBAs at September 30. So, our effective economic leverage, which includes the synthetic borrowing implied in TBA purchases was little changed at 6.5 times. Our interest rate swap balance declined from $2.9 billion to $2.2 billion on the quarter due to the combination of swap maturities as well as some swap terminations to offset the effect of lower MBS durations. While the average pay rate was little changed at 2.08%, the remaining average term of the swaps extended to 2.9 years due to the shorter swaps maturing during the quarter.

The overall effective net interest rate spread on our portfolio tightened five basis points to 91 basis points. As evident from the breakdown of the components of this non-GAAP spread which follows our financial statements, this tightening was driven primarily by a reduction in TBA roll income on the quarter. We declared a $0.10 dividend in September, which resulted in a 12.1% annualized dividend yield based on the September 30 closing stock price.

Book value per common share declined $0.11 to $4.42. when combined with the $0.10 dividend, this book value decrease resulted in a negative 0.2% economic return for common shareholders during the quarter and a positive 1% economic return year-to-date.

With that, I would like to open the call up for any questions you might have. So, I will turn the call back over to our operator, Danielle, at this time.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Douglas Harter of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Joshua Bolton

Hey, guys. This is actually, Josh on for Doug. I’m wondering if you could talk a little bit about if you felt any direct effects of the overnight repo market pressures we saw in the middle of September? And then, I guess, more broadly, how are you thinking about the term on your repos and your repo positioning heading into year-end? Thanks.

Joe McAdams

Sure. Thank you, Josh. We typically have – our agency repos have typically two to three-month initial terms on our borrowings. Our non-agency repos typically have a one-month term. So we don't have, on any given day or any given week, a terribly large percentage of our repos rolling off. So while clearly, we had some term repos and even if you overnight repos that came due during the period where we saw the spike in rates, the overall impact was certainly not significant relative to the overall portfolio. I will say, we – I think maybe some of the factors that led to that spike were also factors and overall repo rates remaining relatively elevated versus fed funds and LIBOR in general.

As for year-end, we do, as I mentioned, a fair amount of term repo. So, we are having repos going over the term already at this point. So, we typically don't have a significant amount of the book that's sort of wait until the last week or so to go over year-end.

Joshua Bolton

Great. Thanks for that. I guess, looking at core earnings this quarter and then looking at where the dividend is set, any thoughts about the current dividend level? And maybe, if you could walk us through some of the puts and takes around how you see core getting closer to the dividend level in the coming quarters would be helpful? Thanks.

Joe McAdams

Sure. As we mentioned, the primary driver for the reduced core earnings during the third quarter was the smaller overall portfolio size. We – leverage went from a little north of six times back in the second quarter to where it's been more recently. So, I do think we could expect to see an increase in overall portfolio leverage as we move through the fourth quarter and into the first quarter back to what maybe more of a normal level for us. Secondarily, as Bistra pointed out, our core – the way we report core earnings is based on the actual prepayment activity as opposed to sort of a smooth long-term assumptions. So, we do tend to see a little more volatility in our core earnings due to actual prepayments, which, again, have quite elevated due to the decline in interest rates. And then the third factor is that we do expect to see – so we've seen it for the last week or so, some improved agency repo rates versus LIBOR. So I think all of those factors, which have been – were the two headwinds of repo rates and prepayments as well as are sort of, I guess, you could say, conservative decision to reduce our leverage somewhat in the face of the volatility in the late second quarter and into the third quarter. We see all three of those factors sort of mitigating or reversing as we move forward.

Joshua Bolton

Great. Appreciate the comments, Joe.

Joe McAdams

Thank you, Josh.

The next question comes from Mikhail Goberman of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mikhail Goberman

Good afternoon and good morning. Quick question on just general sense of where you’re seeing CPRs trending in the fourth quarter. A lot of your peers, I guess, have said that the October report is definitely higher than September, and all indications are that November is going to be even higher than October. But probably then December, we're going to see a big drop off, given seasonality and end of year kind of stuff. Would you expect for the quarter as a whole, though, that speeds will be higher than the third quarter? Or just about the same? Or any thoughts on that?

Joe McAdams

Sure. As Bistra pointed out, the speed – and again, it's just the October report we've seen at this point for the fourth quarter was 27% CPR overall. And as the rates trend – prepayment rates trended up during the third quarter, I believe, 24 was the speed for the month of September. So I think we've sort of be in agreement with the sort of general framework you laid out that we should – we'll see sort of similar or perhaps slightly higher speeds reported in November, and then coming back down.

So, I would expect the average speed for the fourth quarter that's realized on the agency portfolio to be higher than the average speed for the third quarter. But as Bistra pointed out, given the – where interest rates have gone, what we've seen going on with the repo – the Refi Index as well as the typical seasonal effects, that the high prepayments are sort of in the pipeline at this point. And we should see it moderate after that.

Mikhail Goberman

Great. Thank you. And just one quick question on – your thoughts on the future growth of your non-QM loan book?

Joe McAdams

As Brett pointed out, we expect that to continue to grow. We categorized them on our balance sheet has held for securitization, and that's certainly our plan to continue to find good quality loans from the network of sources that we've been developing and move through the process of securitizing those loans when we have a critical mass and the pricing is right.

Mikhail Goberman

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Joe McAdams

Thank you, Mikhail.

Seeing that there are no further questions, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. McAdams for closing remarks.

Joe McAdams

Thank you, Danielle. And thank you to everybody for joining us today. As always, we appreciate your interest in Anworth. And we look forward to speaking with you again, in next quarter. In the interim, please don't hesitate to call us if you have any additional questions or comments. Thank you.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.