Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Part 4

This article also discusses some of the preliminary NMFC results for Q3 that were included in the recent SEC filings associated with its equity offering.

BDCs have begun reporting results (including NMFC and TPVG this week) and investors should be watching for the issues discussed in this article and be ready to make changes.

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments to generate an adequate yield from their portfolios.

In October, I presented a series of articles discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding over 10% and their safer baby bonds/preferred shares currently yielding around 6%. Part 1 discussed Monroe Capital (MRCC), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX). Part 2 discussed TCG BDC (CGBD) and Capital Southwest (CSWC). Part 3 compared two of the most popular BDCs: Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC) and this article discusses:

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) - 10% yield

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) - 9% yield not including special dividends

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%", interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. BDCs pay higher-than-average yields with the average BDC currently yielding over 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. For discussion of portfolio allocations, please see the previously linked article.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Assessing Risk for BDCs

As mentioned in Part 1 and "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs", assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn. One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a "vintage analysis" that takes into account many aspects including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK, and cash yields. BDCs that were lending during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields, will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy as we have seen with MCC, FSK, FSC (now OCSL), PTMN, CPTA, BKCC, TCAP (now BBDC), GARS, and TCRD. Many of the other BDCs that I have considered 'higher risk' are already experiencing credit issues and will likely get worse over the coming quarters.

After going through this analysis each quarter, there is a clear trend with riskier vintages and ongoing or upcoming credit issues that I include in the 'Watch List" for each BDC and will discuss for NMFC and TPVG next.

NMFC Risk Profile "Quick Update"

NMFC focuses on "defensive growth" middle-market companies and mostly secured debt investments of first and second-lien that account for 81% of the portfolio. Also, management has been forthcoming with information related to potential underperforming assets. The company will likely invest in higher amounts of first-lien assets at lower yields, shifting the portfolio back to historical levels:

Our mix of originations continues to skew meaningfully toward first lien loans, accounting for nearly 75% of total new originations this quarter. 73% of our repayments were second-lien in loans and only 27% of repayments were first-lien loans. Overall, our mix continues to shift towards first-lien assets consistent with our stated plan to employ increased portfolio-level leverage with a more senior oriented asset mix.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

First-lien debt increased slightly to 52.3% (previously 50.2%) of the portfolio as the company "shifted originations towards senior investments as we have accessed incremental leverage".

Source: New Mountain Finance 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

For the fourth quarter in a row, and for 9 out of the last 10 quarters, there were no new non-accruals in the portfolio. Previously, its first-lien positions in Education Management ("EDMC") were placed on non-accrual status as the company announced its intention to wind down and liquidate the business. As of June 30, 2019, the company's investments in EDMC had a cost basis of $1.0 million and fair value of $0.0 million.

As a reminder, one loan is previously restructured Edmentum, where prospects remain bright, and second loan is an issuer, where we believe the likelihood of payment default is low in light of a recent equity contribution from the sponsor that resulted in a 29% loan paydown. And the third issuer in early July completed the process, which resulted in a significant equity infusion that meaningfully delever our position.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: New Mountain Finance 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

For Q2 2019, NMFC's net asset value ("NAV") per share decreased by $0.04 or 0.3% from ($13.45 to $13.41) mostly due to marking down its equity investments in UniTek Global Services as shown at the very bottom of the following table and discussed on the recent call:

Q. UniTek seem to have been a driver this quarter unrealized markdowns, is there any key shift I know you've been -- this has been obviously a longstanding name that has required attention." A. Yeah. I mean, the high-level color is it's nothing that we think has any impact on the long-term realizable value of UniTek. There were a couple of operating hiccups at the company in the last quarter. And we try to be sort of real time from a valuation perspective, and in fact as a percentage of the overall position, even the change wasn't bad meaningful. But we don't think anything that's happened there as any impact on our long-term ability to recognize and create value there as one of our kind of key equity portfolio companies. Obviously update everybody and as that evolves.

Source: NMFC CEO Rob Hamwee on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NMFCs' 'watch list' remains around 8% of the portfolio and includes previously discussed investments including Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, NHME Holdings, Permian Holdco, Ansira Holdings, AAC Holding, PPVA Black Elk, ADG LLC, York Risk Services and Sierra Hamilton.

Its investment in NHME was previously on non-accrual and then restructured in November 2018 resulting in a material modification of the original terms and an extinguishment of its original investments in NHME driving a realized loss. As a result of the restructuring, NMFC received second lien debt in NHME and common shares. In addition, NMFC funded additional second lien debt and received warrants to purchase common shares for this additional funding.

NMFC has oil/energy-related exposure of around 4% of the total portfolio including Tenawa Resource (large scale natural gas processing plant), Sierra Hamilton (provider of services to oil and gas industry) and Permian Tank (supplier of above-ground storage tanks and processing equipment to oil and gas exploration/production).

Source: New Mountain Finance 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Out of $6.9 billion of investments in 267 portfolio companies, only 8 representing just $125 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual and only 4 representing $43 million of cost has resulted in a realized default loss (see below). The $43 million includes the previously discussed $15 million realized loss from NHME and another $28 million associated with its investment in Transtar Holding Company as discussed at the end of this report.

Source: New Mountain Finance 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Recent NMFC Equity Offering

Last month, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) announced that it has commenced an underwritten offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. Certain of the NMFC's officers and interested directors have submitted a non-binding indication of interest to purchase an aggregate 400,000 shares in this offering at the public offering price. As per an arrangement with the underwriters, we and the Investment Adviser will not pay and the underwriters will not receive the sales load on the shares that certain of our officers and interested directors expect to purchase in this offering.

In connection with the proposed offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company's investment adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. (the "Adviser"), has agreed to bear a portion of the sales load payable to the underwriters, such that the offering will be in excess of book value and slightly accretive to shareholders.

Also included in the SEC filings were the following preliminary September 30, 2019, estimates of net asset value ("NAV") per share, net investment income ("NII") per share, and portfolio activity:

As of the date of this prospectus supplement, we estimate that our net asset value per share as of June 30, 2019 was approximately $13.30 to $13.40 (implying a slight decline from 6/30/19 NAV of $13.41 ).

). As of the date of this prospectus supplement, we currently expect that our net investment income per share was between $0.35 and $0.36 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, (compared to quarterly dividend of $0.34).

for the three months ended September 30, 2019, (compared to quarterly dividend of $0.34). On October 16, 2019, we entered into a Joinder Agreement pursuant to which Hitachi Capital America Corp. was added as a lender under the DB Credit Facility for an aggregate commitment of $20.0 million thereby increasing the aggregate commitments under the DB Credit Facility from $210.0 million to $230.0 million .

. On October 8, 2019, the SEC issued an exemptive order (the "New Order") permitting us and certain of our affiliates to co-invest together in portfolio companies subject to certain conditions included therein. The New Order supersedes our existing co-investment exemptive order, which was granted by the SEC on December 18, 2017, and expands on our ability to co-invest with certain affiliates.

New Mountain Finance 5.75% Notes (NMFX) due 10/1/2023:

Source: quantumonline

Source: Yahoo Finance

TPVG Risk Profile "Quick Update"

TPVG provides financing primarily to venture capital ("VC") backed technology companies at the venture growth stage (see the end of this report), similar to HTGC and HRZN. As discussed in previous articles, TPVG has historically had portfolio concentration risk and management is actively working to diversify the portfolio using the ability to co-invest across the broader platform and likely one of the reasons for the previous equity offering. The top five positions currently account for around 37% of the portfolio compared to 44% in December 2018 and 57% in early 2018.

Source: TPVG Q2 2019 Earnings Call Slides

During Q2 2019, NAV per share increased by 4.4% or $0.60 per share (from $13.59 to $14.19) due to $15.1 million or $0.61 per share of unrealized gains from its equity investment in CrowdStrike, Inc. (OTC:CRWD).

As discussed earlier on the call, the mark-to-market appreciation was primarily due to price appreciation in our publicly traded equity holdings and CrowdStrike, and was somewhat offset by fair value marks across the portfolio. During the second quarter, CrowdStrike completed its IPO on June 12. It opened trading at $63.50 after pricing its IPO at $34 this year, which was above the high-end of its expected range. The company raised more in $600 million, while we are under a six month lockup period as of the end of the quarter, the unrealized gain on our investment was $18 million.

Source: TPVG CEO Jim Labe on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

However, the stock has pulled back recently including a 15% decline during Q3 2019 which will have an impact of around $2.8 million of unrealized losses and a negative impact on its NAV per share by around $0.11 or 0.8%. TPVG's shares of CRWD are currently in a six-month lockup and are not tradable until December 2019.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As discussed in the previous report, the unrealized gains from CRWD during Q2 2019 were partially offset by unrealized losses in Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH) that has continued to decline:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Its preferred shares in Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) were marked up by $0.5 million during Q2 2019 as the company recently completed its $326 million IPO and could drive additional gains in Q3 2019 depending on stock pricing that has also recently been pulling back as shown below.

After the close of the quarter, as I mentioned, another portfolio company Medallia, they priced an IPO at $21 a share and raised over $325 million. As of yesterday's close Medallia's stock price was nearly double its IPO price. Aside from these IPOs, we continue to also have positive developments in many other portfolio companies with several raising new rounds of capital or getting acquired. Since the IPO occurred prior to the publishing of the financial statements, we were able to give some factor in a little bit, the outcome of the IPO and coming up in striking as fair value mark at quarter end.

Source: TPVG CEO Jim Labe on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Yahoo Finance

Credit quality declined slightly during Q2 2019, including Roli, Ltd's ($21.4 million cost; $19.8 million FV) and Mind Candy Limited's ($12.0 million cost; $9.7 million FV) obligations that became past due and TPVG is in the process of renegotiating the terms. Also, Roli, Ltd. and MapR Technologies, Inc. ($3.5 million cost; $2.0 million FV) were added to non-accrual status during Q2 2019.

Cambridge Broadband Network ($7.5 million cost; $3.9 million FV) was added to non-accrual status during Q4 2018 and was marked down again in Q2 2019. Also, Munchery, Inc. ($3.0 million cost; $2.3 million FV) remains on non-accrual status and previously downgraded to Category 5 indicating "serious concern/trouble due to pending or actual default". Mind Candy is a video game developer for kids and was still on accrual status according to the 10-Q.

Source: TPVG Q2 2019 Earnings Call Slides

I consider TPVG to have a safer-than-average risk profile due to mostly 1st lien positions with VC equity support. Its portfolio is 90% debt investments structured as 'growth capital loans' or 'equipment financing' and mostly backed by a senior position on all assets (see below), typically with warrants that provide upside potential. Also, almost 26% of growth capital loans are with borrowers that have other facilities in a senior position to TPVG:

From 10-Q:"Growth capital loans in which the borrower held a term loan facility, with or without an accompanying revolving loan, in priority to our senior lien represent approximately 25.5% and 14.0% of the debt investments at fair value as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively."

Source: TPVG Q2 2019 Earnings Call Slides

TriplePoint Venture Growth 5.75% Notes (TPVY) due 7/15/2022:

Source: quantumonline

Source: Yahoo Finance

Q3 2019 BDC Reporting

As BDCs continue to report results this month, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

General BDC Recommendations

Safer BDCs are averaging around 9.0% yield compared to the average which is closer to 10.2% as shown in the first table, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5% and currently averaging over 20% annualized returns. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile .

. Set appropriate price targets for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility. Dipping your toe in: it is important for new investors to be patient and start with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases. Opportunity cost: keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends. Dollar averaging purchases: there will be a general market and/or sector volatility driving lower prices providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices.

for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMFC, TPVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.