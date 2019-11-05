RedHill Biopharma Rocketing Into The Danger Zone

Whether and at what price RedHill becomes a good investment are very much matters of debate.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) has drawn my attention and review on several occasions. This article reflects my response to its recent key development that propelled its shares so nicely in premarket trades.

With no little trepidation I have opened a small position in the name. This article explains my thinking.

RedHill's H. pylori therapy has won its prized FDA marketing approval.

Today (11/4/19), as I first touch finger to keyboard on this article, RedHill received a much prized FDA approval for its "Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin) delayed-release capsules 10 mg/250 mg/12.5 mg for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults."

According to the slide below from RedHill's September presentation, this therapy will have extended patent protection and an outstanding market potential:

Now that it has passed muster with the FDA, RedHill investors must pay special attention to the marketing aspects of its new therapy.

Back in 2017, I first attended to RedHill's plans to establish itself with a potent GI salesforce in, "RedHill's Dilution Remedy, A Work In Process". In that article I quoted the following excerpt from RedHill's Q2, 2017 earnings call which is directly relevant to RedHill's current position:

RedHill manage[s] a fully functional commercial operation. This is an important transformation for RedHill from being a GI development company to being a fully integrated revenue-generating GI-focused specialty pharma company. Our U.S. operation is intended to set the stage for the potential launch by the RedHill of its late-clinical stage GI products, still in development if they are approved and to fulfill our goal of being able to take a product from the clinic all the way to the patient. (emphasis added)

So it is with enhanced confidence that shareholders can look forward to RedHill's Talicia launch. Unlike Synergy Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:SGYPQ) disastrous launch of GI therapy Trulance, RedHill will embark on its Talicia launch with a seasoned salesforce or as CEO Dror Ben-Asher put it during RedHill's Q2, 2019 earnings CC:

...with our established sales force led by our highly experienced commercial management team.

In response to a Q2, 2019 earnings CC question, COO Scruggs described RedHill's launch preparations as:

... we have filled out all the key departments from managed markets, to marketing, to safety, to supply chain. ..., we have a current sales force out there selling products right now, establishing our footprint in the physician's offices, and we are prepared to add additional reps as we get closer to launch and prepare to launch the product in fourth quarter upon successful approval.

RedHill has been active not only in securing FDA approval for Talicia but also on the deal front. As CEO Dror Ben-Asher telegraphed during RedHill's Q2, 2019 earnings CC, RedHill was on the lookout for additional GI related therapies, noting in response to a question:

We're very busy on the business development front. We are looking for product that are GI and GI related. Not necessarily prescribed only by GI, it could be products that are prescribed by GIs as well as other specialties, primary care internees and so on. And we're looking for products of a magnitude that we can afford to acquire that are significantly revenue generating, with as certain as possible the trajectory that are proprietary sufficiently protected with barriers to competition and that our commercial team and sales people will be confident about promoting, addressing a significant unmet medical needs. To add a little bit of color on that, we're in active discussions constantly for such product. If and when we reach a point, where we are close to acquiring and are about to commit we will of course announce publicly.

Of late RedHill has been notching significant creds; today it secured its FDA approval; earlier it fulfilled its pending deal talk. On October 18, 2019, it announced a highly constructive deal with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN). Under the deal RedHill both bolstered its cash position and its portfolio of available therapies.

Both liquidity and marketing efficiency will be critical as RedHill attempts to navigate the danger zone that separates newly approved FDA therapies from commercial success. Per RedHill's 6-K the Cosmo deal calls for:

...private investment by Cosmo of $36.3 million in RedHill at $7.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS), representing approximately 13.5% over the closing price on October 17, 2019, with a 180-day transfer restriction.

additionally:

...Cosmo granted RedHill the exclusive rights to commercialize Aemcolo® in the U.S. for Traveler’s Diarrhea and agreed to act as the exclusive supplier of Aemcolo®. The license agreement also provides for the grant to RedHill of certain rights related to the potential development of additional indications for Aemcolo®, as well arrangements related to other pipeline product candidates of Cosmo.

Events are falling nicely in place for RedHill. However, the question of whether at what price, it becomes a good investment are very much matters of debate.

Bulls will focus on the vast potential market for Talicia and on RedHill's significant pipeline of attractive late stage therapies. This article does not address RedHill's pipeline; nonetheless per the slide below it is ample:

This is particularly so when one considers RedHill's modest market cap of <$250 million.

Per its slide 13 above, RedHill is pegging Talicia as having potential to become the new first line standard of care in the H. pylori market which it figures at $1.4 billion in just the US. This fact alone could support a bull narrative for a multi-bagger potential for RedHill with no need to factor in anything for the pipeline.

Obviously there must be a counter narrative which is holding down RedHill's growth into its obvious potential. I suspect the difficulty of effectively marketing a new therapy is front and central in this regard.

To this point I have cited RedHill's experienced sales force as a positive for the company. That is how management projects it, however I submit the question is very much in doubt. Consider that RedHill acquired marketing rights to Donnatal and EnteraGam back in 2017. At the time, I questioned whether these were suitable products upon which to build an effective GI sales force. In the interim (July 2018) RedHill added FDA approved Mytesi to its portfolio.

CFO Micha Ben-Chorin's Q2, 2019 earnings call report shows that this threesome has been generating declining Q/Q net revenues:

...of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. We recorded gross profit of $1.1 million in second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenues are not only declining they are quite modest. Compare these to RedHill's full throated operational expense profile. For Q2, it reported:

R&D expenses of $7 million (of which $2.6 million was a nonrecurring FDA fee),

selling, marketing, and business development expenses of $4.1 million

general and administrative expenses of $2.4 million

All told RedHill's net cash used in operating activities for Q2 totaled $10.4 million (of which $2.6 million was nonrecurring).

Per its 10/18/19 6-K, after its Cosmo deal it boasts:

...a debt-free balance sheet with approximately $59 million of cash and cash equivalents and will be well-positioned to launch RHB-105 (Talicia®)1 for H. pylori infection in the U.S. with an expanded sales force...

Conclusion

RedHill's latest reported liquidity suggests a cash runway that will take it into 2021 before it will have to undertake cash raises. Perhaps Talicia will prove the exception to my expectations that new drug launches take longer than shareholders expect.

By the time a therapy gets priced, with price supported by payers and with usage understood and accepted by practitioners, considerable time rolls by. All the while costs add up faster than expected. In the case of Talicia, management has yet to set expectations as to its time and cost of launch.

It has scheduled these for presentation on 11/22/19. In the interim it has scheduled a presentation at Bio-Europe 2019 for 11-12-19 and possibly will host a Q3, 2019 earnings call.

RedHill got its ticket punched today to a big show. It is releasing its trailer on 11/12. As its quarters unwind over the next year we will find out how it fares at the box office. I am betting that it will succeed; however I consider it far too early to be making any big commitment to this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in RDHL over the next 72 hours.