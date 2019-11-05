Siam Commercial Bank: Deployment Of Divestment Proceeds Offers Upside But Asset Quality And Rate Cut Risks Remain

A further rate cut is expected to reduce the bank's net interest margin, as there is limited room to reduce deposit rate to offset the impact of lower lending rates.

Siam Commercial Bank's asset quality is in the spotlight after Thailand property company Pace Development PCL defaulted on Bt2.6 billion of loans extended by the bank.

Siam Commercial Bank has multiple options to deploy its Bt80 billion in after-tax cash proceeds from the sale of its insurance business, including acquisition, dividends, and share buybacks.

Thailand-listed Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's (OTCPK:SMCBF) (OTCPK:SMUUY) (OTC:SMUUF) [SCB:TB] valuations are undemanding. Siam Commercial Bank trades at 0.96 times P/B representing a significant discount to the bank's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.4 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

But Siam Commercial Bank's under-valuation is partly justified by risks relating to potential asset quality deterioration and rate cuts, notwithstanding future upside that could be realized from deploying Bt80 billion in after-tax cash proceeds from the sale of its insurance business for acquisitions, dividends, and share buybacks.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Siam Commercial Bank published on August 23, 2019. I am maintaining my "Neutral" rating on the stock, despite the bank's share price declining slightly by close to -7% since my earlier article was published.

Deployment Of Sales Proceeds Following Divestment Of Life Insurance Business

Siam Commercial Bank announced on September 27, 2019, that it had completed the sale of its 99.17% stake in SCB Life Assurance Public Company Limited, its life insurance business, to FWD Group Financial Services Pte. Ltd. for a total consideration of Bt92.7 billion. At the same time, Siam Commercial Bank entered into a distribution agreement to establish a life bancassurance partnership with FWD Group, where it will distribute FWD Group's life insurance products in Thailand for 15 years. The Bt92.7 billion total consideration comprises Bt75.0 billion relating to the fair value of SCB Life Assurance, and Bt17.7 billion with respect to the access fee that Siam Commercial Bank is receiving for exclusively distributing FWD Group's life insurance products in Thailand.

From an accounting earnings point of view, Siam Commercial Bank will recognize the Bt17.7 billion access fee as income over 15 years starting 4Q2019. On top of that, Siam Commercial Bank will continue to receive commissions relating to bancassurance transactions over the course of the distribution agreement. The bank also booked an one-off after-tax gain capital gain of Bt11.6 billion in 3Q2019.

Calculation Of Siam Commercial Bank's One-Off After-Tax Capital Gain Associated With The Sale Of SCB Life Assurance

Source: Siam Commercial Bank's 3Q2019 Results Presentation

From a cash flow perspective, Siam Commercial Bank confirmed at its recent 3Q2019 earnings call on October 22, 2019, that it will have approximately Bt80 billion (approximately a fifth of its market capitalization) in after-tax cash proceeds (total consideration of Bt92.7 billion net of taxes) that it can deploy following the sale of its stake in SCB Life Assurance.

The key question going forward is how Siam Commercial Bank will be able to compensate for the loss of earnings from SCB Life Assurance which contributed an annual net profit in excess of Bt5 billion for FY2018. Apart from the Bt17.7 billion in access fee income to be recognized over the next 15 years (or roughly an average of Bt1.18 billion per year), Siam Commercial Bank's future earnings depend on how it can deploy the Bt80 billion in net after-tax sales proceeds to drive future growth.

In the interim, Siam Commercial Bank is considering allocating a part of the cash proceeds to deposits earning above 2%, and another portion possibly to high-yielding instruments or asset classes with a 4-5% yield. But these rates of returns are significantly lower than Siam Commercial Bank's FY2018 ROE of 10.8%, so Siam Commercial Bank has superior options to deploy the cash proceeds in the medium to long term.

One option is for Siam Commercial Bank to invest the sale proceeds in new business opportunities or acquire other financial institutions that would be accretive to the bank's ROE.

Another option is increasing the bank's dividend payout. Siam Commercial Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio or CAR (Tier-1 and Tier-2 Capital Ratios) increased from 17.1% in 2Q2019 to 18.0% in 3Q2019, largely due to the divestment of its stake in SCB Life Assurance. Its 18% CAR is significantly higher than the regulatory minimum CAR of 11.5% for 2019. Specifically, Siam Commercial Bank's Tier-1 Capital Ratio of 16.9% as of end-3Q2019 was also way above the regulatory minimum Tier-1 Capital Ratio of 9.0%. At the company's recent 3Q2019 results briefing, Siam Commercial Bank is thinking of how it can use Tier-1 Capital more efficiently while maintaining its CAR with cheap Tier-2 Capital.

Siam Commercial Bank paid out a stable annual dividend per share of Bt5.50 with an average dividend payout ratio of approximately 40% since FY2015, so there is still scope to either increase the regular dividend payout to 50% or distribute special dividends.

An alternative to dividends would be share repurchases which would be a more tax-efficient option for shareholders vis-a-vis dividends. Share buybacks would also help to increase Siam Commercial Bank's earnings per share and ROE. More importantly, Siam Commercial Bank is currently trading slightly below book value and at a significant discount to its historical P/B valuations.

Asset Quality Concerns with Recent Property Developer Default

Siam Commercial Bank's asset quality is in the spotlight, after Thailand property company Pace Development PCL [PACE:TB] defaulted on Bt2.6 billion of loans extended by the bank. This specific default has also triggered cross-defaults on Siam Commercial Bank's other loans extended to Pace Development and its subsidiaries. Siam Commercial Bank's total exposure to Pace Development is approximately Bt10.5 billion.

There are mitigating factors that could soften the impact of Pace Development's default. One factor is that Siam Commercial Bank's loans to Pace Development are fully covered by real estate collateral i.e. Pace Development's property development projects. Another factor is that Siam Commercial Bank took an additional Bt9.1 billion in provisions in 3Q2019, which the bank referred to as "forward-looking buffers" for unexpected events at its 3Q2019 results briefing. Nevertheless, there could be still risks such as Pace Development failing to complete the construction of its property development projects which could put the value of Siam Commercial Bank's real estate collateral at risk.

Siam Commercial Bank's Non-Performing Loans or NPL ratio increased from 2.77% in 2Q2019 to 3.01% in 3Q2019. The bank's NPL coverage ratio also declined from 153% in 2Q2019 to 144% in 3Q2019, despite an additional Bt9.1 billion in provisions highlighted earlier. Looking ahead, Siam Commercial Bank has guided for a full-year FY2019 NPL ratio of not more than 3.0%, which would represent an increase from FY2018's NPL ratio of 2.85%. The bank is targeting a NPL coverage ratio of no less than 130% for FY2019, which is lower than FY2018's NPL coverage ratio of 147%.

If Thailand's economy continues to slow, further corporate defaults are likely, which could increase Siam Commercial Bank's credit cost and NPL ratio going forward.

Biggest Sector Risk Is Rate Cuts

The biggest risk for Siam Commercial bank and other Thailand banks is a further cut in interest rates. The Bank of Thailand surprised the market by cutting the country's benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in four years on August 7, 2019. Subsequently, Thailand's four major banks, including Siam Commercial Bank, reduced their prime lending rates on August 14, 2019.

The International Monetary Fund expects Thailand's GDP growth rates to be lower at 2.9% for 2019 and 3.0% in 2020, versus 2018's GDP growth of 4.1% in a report released in October 2019. The Thai Central Bank also cut its 2019 GDP growth forecast from 3.3% to 2.8% earlier in September, citing negative factors such as weakening exports and global trade tensions.

In this weak economic environment, the market is expecting another rate cut for Thailand by the end of the year. Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank (OTC:KPCKF) (OTCPK:KPCPY) (OTCPK:KPCPF) [KBANK:TB], expects another 25 basis points cut in the policy rate before end-2019 in an interview with local media publication The Bangkok Post; while a number of directors at the International Monetary Fund "saw scope for further monetary easing to help steer inflation back to target" according to a October 8, 2019, Reuters article.

A further rate cut is expected to reduce Siam Commercial Bank's net interest margin and depress its valuation, as there could be limited room to lower the interest rate on existing deposit products to offset the impact of a decrease in prime lending rates.

Update On Progress In Growing High-Margin Unsecured Loans And Cost Optimization

With respect to organic growth, Siam Commercial Bank continues to make progress in growing contribution from high-margin unsecured loans but disappointed on its cost optimization efforts.

Siam Commercial Bank's unsecured consumer loans, including credit cards and personal loans, grew +6.2% QoQ and +30.3% YoY to Bt125 billion for 3Q2019. High-margin unsecured consumer loans as a percentage of total loans increased from 5.1% in 3Q2018 to 5.8% in 3Q2019, and this has contributed to Siam Commercial Bank's Net Interest Margin or NIM expansion from 3.26% in 3Q2018 to 3.68% in 3Q2019. In particular, Siam Commercial Bank's mobile banking application, SCB EASY, has helped to grow the bank's unsecured lending via digital channels. For example, Siam Commercial Bank's Speedy Loan scheme, which allows people to borrow up to five times their monthly income with a repayment period of up to 72 months, has seen a 5.6 times in increase in loans approved under the Speedy Loan scheme on the SCB Easy mobile application between 4Q2018 and 3Q2019.

On the other hand, Siam Commercial Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased from 46.4% in 2Q2019 to 48.6% in 3Q2019, excluding the impact of the one-off divestment of SCB Life Assurance, which fell short of expectations. The bank attributed the higher-than-expected cost-to-income ratio to a slower-than-expected migration of customer from physical branches to digital channels. The bank was unable to close down more branches without disrupting customer service, as a significant number of its customers still continue to execute banking transactions at physical branches. The bank thinks that it is easier to migrate existing physical bank branch customers to agents such as 7-Eleven stores (compared with a full digital migration), so it will focus its efforts in that aspect, which should also gradually free up capacity at its branches. Nevertheless, Siam Commercial Bank is still targeting a cost-to-income ratio in the mid-40s for full-year FY2019.

Valuation

Siam Commercial Bank trades at 0.96 times P/B based on its share price of Bt115 as of November 4, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the bank's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.4 times.

Siam Commercial Bank offers a trailing 4.8% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Siam Commercial Bank are a failure to deploy the divestment proceeds from the sale of its life insurance business in a value-accretive manner, a deterioration in asset quality, and a further rate cut.

