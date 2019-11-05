AT&T Investors Are Betting The Stock Still Has Further To Climb

AT&T (T) has been a big winner in 2019, with the shares rising by over 37%. But some traders are betting the significant gains aren't over, and the stock increases by an additional 6% over the next two months bringing shares to around $41.50. Meanwhile, the chart shows that the stock is nearing a big break out, should it be able to rise above $39.20.

The big gains have come on hopes for the company's move into streaming content and a healthy dividend yield that is very attractive to 10-year Treasury rates.

You can track all of my free Seeking Alpha articles and AT&T on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Betting Shares Will Rise Through January

The $41 call options for expiration on January 17 saw a massive jump in their open interest levels on November 5, rising by over 76,000 contracts. It brought the total number of open contracts at that strike price to around 95,000 contracts. According to data compiled by Trade Alert, over 60,000 of the call contracts traded on the Ask on November 4, indicating that the calls were bought, and a bet that the stock will rise. The calls currently cost about $0.45 per contract on November 5, and that would mean that for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $41.45 by the middle of January.

Nearing Another Break Out

The chart shows that the stock is nearing a break out as it approaches resistance around $39.20. Should the stock be able to rise above that level of resistance, it stands a good chance to around $41.82. That is a price the stock has not seen since April 2017.

Additionally, the relative strength index [RSI] is steadily rising in an uptrend. It is a sign that bullish momentum is continuing to enter the stock. The RSI is currently around 60, a low reading. The RSI would need to rise above 70 before the stock would be considered overbought.

Hopes For A Bright Future

The mover higher in the stock has come as the company unveils its plans for its new streaming product HBO Max. The new service will become available in May 2020 and will be priced at $14.99 per month. It is tough to say just how competitive this product will be, and if it may hurt the existing linear HBO and HBO on-demand services like HBO GO and HBO Now. Additionally, the product will be free to those people that have already subscribed to HBO Now.

Strong Dividend

AT&T has a strong dividend and currently has a yield of about 5.2%. It is a high yield when compared to the US Treasury rates on the 10-year note at roughly 1.86%. The difference between the two is currently about 3.5%. While that spread is not as wide as it once was, it still suggests that the AT&T dividend yield is desirable to those investors looking for income.

Risks

It is not to say that the company still does not face several challenges. The most glaring is the subscriber losses at DirecTV. During the latest quarter, the number of premium TV subscribers declined by almost 1.2 million. Meanwhile, the number of streaming subscribers of its existing services fell by nearly 200,000.

Overall, there are still reasons to be excited about AT&T, and it seems that the stock may continue to grind throughout the rest of 2019.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.