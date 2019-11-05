Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) CEO Jim Belardi on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Noah Gunn

Good morning and welcome to our 3rd quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Jim Belardi, Chairman and CEO; Bill Wheeler, President; and Marty Klein, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this call may include forward-looking statements and projections which do not guarantee future events or performance. We do not revise or update such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in strategy. Please refer to our most recent quarterly and annual reports and other SEC filings for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. We'll be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call, which we believe are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings presentation and financial supplement, which are available at ir.athene.com.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Jim Belardi.

Jim Belardi

Thanks, Noah, and good morning everyone. We are incredibly proud of the strategic progress we've made at Athene and are encouraged that our solid fundamentals will continue to drive meaningful earnings growth sustainable mid teens ROE and attractive book value growth. We achieved record organic volumes at record average pricing returns in the 3rd quarter and while our results were below our expectations, we are confident in our strategy and underlying earnings power going forward.

This quarter. I'm now going to turn the call over to Marty to provide some additional context around the results and I will come back to discuss investment trends and how we're delivering shareholder value. Marty?

Marty Klein

Thanks, Jim and good morning everybody. For the 3rd quarter. We reported GAAP net income of $276 million for a $1.50 per diluted share. Our adjusted operating income available to common shareholders for the quarter was 243 million or $1.34 per share. Notable items totaled 62 million in the quarter, including 48 million from our annual unlocking process and other liability costs excluding notable items total adjusted operating income was 305 million or $1.67 per share.

Retirement Services, adjusted operating income excluding notable was 318 million, resulting in an adjusted operating ROE excluding notables of 16.7% for the segment. Our consolidated net investment earned rate or NIER was 4.35% in the 3rd quarter which moderated from the elevated rate of 467 in the second quarter, primarily due to normalizing investment income from alternatives as we expected. Within the overall NIER. Our fixed income earned rate was impacted by 2 primary drivers first declining interest rates, the weighing on floating rate investment income, particularly the short end of the curve, which fell approximately 25 to 40 basis points during the 3rd quarter and approximately 50 basis points over the past 6 months. And second, a lower than expected prepay income in our RMBS portfolio lets can fluctuate depending on underlying borrower behavior. Importantly, none of the deviation was caused by credit deterioration, but rather cash flow timing expectations. -- prepayments in the period served to slow the amount of discount recognized within income pushing more in the future quarters and extending the average life of the portfolio.As we look forward over the near to medium term in fixed income based on our interest rate movements, through the end of October. We expect our NIER in the 4th quarter to be relatively stable around the 3rd quarter rate within a couple of basis points above or below this will provide a baseline heading into next year which could ultimately be higher or lower, depending on a variety of factors including interest rate movements and yields on new purchase assets.

In addition, we will continue to adjust crediting rates upon renewal down as appropriate and we would also expect to see a modest decline in our cost of hedging. For alternatives while these investments are certainly subject to quarterly variability under certain conditions we expect baseline annual revised returns of approximately 8% to 9% in the 4th quarter normalizing to approximately 10% heading into next year.

Moving to the cost side of our spread model. Our total cost of funds for the second quarter was $934 million or 3.18% of average invested assets in retirement services. This reflects a 23 basis point increase from the prior quarter, primarily driven by unfavorable unlocking in the 3rd quarter, resulting from our typical annual review of actuarial assumptions. Turning to cost of crediting the rate increased 4 basis points quarter-over-quarter driven by business mix from the continued growth within our institutional channel as a percentage of the overall business. And it's important to note the underlying trend toward modestly lower crediting rates in each of our organic channels in this environment.

As a reminder, our institutional channel carries a higher crediting rate versus deferred annuities since essentially all the costs related to institutional are reflected in the crediting line while deferred annuities also bear expenses within other liability costs from acquisition cost amortization and Rider reserve reserve accretion. Given this dynamic. The quarterly variability in cost of crediting typically trends with the mix and timing of institutional deposits in the period. In other liability costs, the rate increase in 19 basis points quarter-over-quarter primarily due to the impact of our annual unlocking process I mentioned previously. As you know, we strive to keep our assumptions updated in line with the interest rate environment and as experience emerges. In response to the lower interest rate environment we prudently adjusted our long-term rate assumption, which drove an unfavorable impact that was partially offset by favorable experience in certain legacy blocks of business. The net effect of these items increased other liability costs by $48 million during the 3rd quarter. Our revised long-term interest rate assumption now anticipates the 10-year US Treasury yield to grade up to approximately 2.75% in 8 years.-- well below the levels generally assumed in the life insurance industry and consistent with our disciplined approach to underwriting and balance sheet management.

Excluding notable items other liability costs $292 million or 100 basis points of average invested assets in line with our normal range of expectations. Moving to operating expenses, we continue to benefit from our highly scalable operating platform. For the 3rd quarter, the operating expense ratio was 27 basis points, a 4-basis-point or 13% decline year-over-year, which translates to roughly $12 million of savings in the quarter. Lastly, our tax rate in the quarter was lower as a result of the favorable statutory reserve unlocking related to similar actuarial dynamics, the impacted our GAAP reporting as well as the more favorable mix of business. In the near term, we expect the rate to rise moving to an estimated rate of 8.5% to 9.5% in 2020 with variability depending on the mix of onshore versus offshore income.

Putting this altogether, the 3rd quarter net investment spread in Retirement Services was $330 million or 113 basis points of average invested assets excluding notable items, the net investment spread in Retirement Services was 135 basis points. After reflecting our platform costs including G&A which I just discussed debt service and taxes as well as our corporate segment, our adjusted operating return on assets excluding notable items was [ph]103[/ph] basis points for the 3rd quarter.Turning to capital, we successfully completed our second preferred stock offering in the quarter, raising $345 million of gross proceeds. This additional capital, offset by capital deployed for organic growth and share repurchases at attractive returns, we ended the quarter with $1.8 billion of excess capital and approximately 2.5 billion of untapped debt capacity. As a reminder, on October 1 we closed the sale of 67% of accurate to the -- fund resulting in 575 million of capital being transfered to the team and exchange for economics and 6.6 billion of invested assets.

This is primarily composed of 2/3 of the Link and block reinsurance deal and the Bristol-Myers PRD transaction as previously communicated. Our capital ratios remained strong at the end of the 3rd quarter with an -- re-estimated RBC ratio of 420% percent and US estimated RBC ratio of 421%. Our strong balance sheet should further be supported by nearly $1 billion of additional excess capital expected to be added from the announced strategic transaction with Apollo as well as on demand capital from ACRA providing us even more flexibility to deploy capital across economic cycles.

In summary, while our 3rd quarter results were impacted by the low interest rate environment and certain notable items, we expect our multi-year double-digit earnings growth momentum to continue next year as our business generate significant and profitable growth.

With that I will turn the call over to Bill to provide comments around our liability origination activities.

Bill Wheeler

Thanks, Marty . In terms of liability origination, the 3rd quarter results demonstrated the strength of our multi-channel model as we generated record organic deposits a 5.6 billion, up 72% year-over-year. You might be thinking that we lowered the bar on returns to achieve that result. In fact the opposite is true as the blended underwritten return on the 3rd quarter volumes exceeded 20% the largest driver of the quarter's activity was our pension closeout business where we closed the previously announced deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb totaling 2.6 billion of deposits.

So far this year we have closed on more than 5 billion of PRT transactions at attractive returns. Which is nearly twice the volume, we closed on in all of 2018. The 4th quarter is typically seasonally strong for PRT and we're continuing to be active in bidding for new business, we expect activity will normalize in the near term coming off the 3rd quarter, high.Lastly on PRT, it's worth noting that we've made early progress in evaluating the business prospects within the UK pension market as a reinsurance partner to domestic insurers while it's early days, we anticipate the UK PRT market could very well be an attractive long-term growth opportunity for --.

Our retail channel generated 1.9 billion of deposits during the 3rd quarter. This activity was relatively consistent with levels we saw in the prior quarter. The impact of pricing measures in response to lower interest rates was felt in new policy applications while policies that were already in process ultimately closed during the quarter. Looking ahead to the 4th quarter we expect retail sales activity to soften as a result of the decline in new policy applications we saw in the back half of the 3rd quarter that said, despite the challenging environment, we continue to be an industry leader in the fixed-indexed annuity market and we expect to remain very competitive next year.

One of the ways we're doing this is by continuing to expand our product distribution footprint. On our last call, I mentioned our new relationship with -- Bank that launched in July and we are having ongoing discussions with a couple of other large platforms that we hope will provide new distribution opportunities later this year or early next year. In our 3rd-party flow reinsurance channel we generated roughly 600 million of deposits in the 3rd quarter which moderated from particularly strong quarterly volumes of approximately 1 billion in the first half of the year as expected.

The decline was primarily driven by the adjustment of quota share levels in a declining interest rate environment as we remain disciplined on -- profitability well it's hard to predict the level of industry annuity volumes and quota share levels can fluctuate. We believe our go-forward flow reinsurance volumes have the potential to regain momentum. Lastly, we closed on just over 500 million of funding agreements in the quarter, including one funding agreement backed note as well as FHLB business each favorable returns while these deals tend to be more episodic and are subject to the spread environment, we are optimistic on the issuance pipeline so in summary, the 3rd quarter demonstrated the strength of our multi-channel model while also maintaining our disciplined underwriting new business at high levels of profitability. Notably for the first 9 months of the year, we have already exceeded our full-year total from 2018, which means 2019 volumes are likely to be substantially higher. The strong result for our platform. In our organic channels, we are seeing numerous opportunities to deploy capital at attractive returns. In a mixed macro environment a theme differentiates itself as a top solutions provider reflecting the depth of our expertise execution capabilities and solid capital position.

The industry is still going through a significant restructuring companies continue to seek to reduce exposure to complex liabilities shed non-core businesses or exit whole businesses and hopes of redeploying capital in a more accretive fashion. We believe our excess capital serves as a strategic differentiator for Athene and further cements our position as the preferred industry consolidator. Our Strategic Capital Solution ACRA will meaningfully supplement our stand-alone capacity as Marty mentioned, it became effective on October 1 and to date we have closed on 3 billion of 3rd-party commitments for investment into ACRA making solid progress towards the $4 billion targeted amount, we continue to expect that we will reach the target sometime around year-end.

When combining Athene's standalone excess capital -- capacity with the 3rd-party capital and ACRA as well as the incremental excess capital to be generated from the strategic transaction with Apollo we estimate the total deployable capital could support approximately 90 billion of acquired liabilities. Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Jim to discuss investment trends, capital and our strategic progress.

Yeah. Thanks, Bill. While the 3rd quarter results were impacted by the lower interest rate environment and seasonal items from annual unlocking, we saw strong underlying trends in the business. Including the record organic growth at very attractive returns that Bill discussed.This drove a remarkable 20% year-over-year growth in our total invested assets which now exceed $120 billion in light of the current environment. I'd like to remind you of how declining rate impacts our investment portfolio. First 78% of our fixed income portfolio is in stable fixed rate securities. As rates decline the value of these securities increased and we generate a significant unrealized gain. Declining rates do not impact the in-force yields of these securities.

Next 17% of our portfolio is in floating rate securities which were generally bought at a discount to par. As a reminder, one of the primary ways we generate alpha in our portfolio is through differentiated asset allocation. We have these floaters in our portfolio by design which is mostly comprised of our CLO and RMBS assets. In the case of RMBS our investment expertise and dynamic asset allocation capabilities allowed us to identify and purchase the bulk of the securities Several years ago at approximately $0.75 to $0.85 on the dollar. Which represented tremendous value and continues to benefit our portfolio today.

To give you a sense of magnitude our floating rate portfolio has generated more than $800 million or 23% of our investment income year-to-date through a combination of interest income and accretion. Overall, the earnings from these securities are a Meaningfully accretive component of our investment spreads. We invested $7 billion of flows during the quarter and based on our current pipeline, we think we will invest more than $30 billion for the full year, a record. -- Speaking with our philosophy as active asset managers. The yield on our fixed income purchases, this quarter was approximately 45 basis points higher net of fees then the triple B corporate index.In an environment where interest rates have grinded lower investment yields are even more challenging to deliver. Despite these headwinds , we are working hard to identify attractive risk return opportunities in a variety of asset classes. We are highly focused on sourcing better yielding -- -use of investments to generate attractive net investment spreads without assuming disproportionate credit risk.

We are doing this by working with our partners at Apollo to build out senior secured direct origination capabilities. In a variety of asset classes that allow us to access a consistent flow of opportunities with much more attractive spread than we could otherwise capture in value -- based corporate credit. In aggregate, we expect to invest more than $3.5 billion in directly originated private credit this year. Not including our private corporate portfolio. These assets were sourced across a variety of asset classes including aircraft leasing private credit US residential and commercial mortgage loans. Non-US residential loans and franchise loan -- franchisee loans as an example of continued progress in improving our sourcing capabilities during the 3rd quarter Athene announced an agreement to acquire a large aircraft lease portfolio from PK AirFinance a leading aviation lending platform acquired by Apollo from -- Capital.

We expect to add approximately $1.7 billion of aircraft structured securities when the transaction closes later this year. And going forward, we expect this platform to provide us more than $1 billion of new investments per year. Turning to our alternatives portfolio within our retirement services segment, we generated an annualized return of nearly 9% in line with our expectations for the 3rd quarter. In terms of specific highlights Midcap and Amerihome our 2 largest alternatives position returned 14.9% and 14.0% respectively. Strength in both investments was driven by increasing fee income from heavier loan origination volumes elsewhere in the portfolio our investment in sister company Athora a European reinsurer appreciated as a result of its continued growth including the pending acquisition of -- the second largest life insurer in the Netherlands.

Athene's real asset investments as well as Catalina a runoff P&C reinsurer also contributed to the quarter's return. Our alternatives strategy remains differentiated in its makeup and while quarterly returns can vary this has helped us generate double-digit alt returns historically. Before I open the call to your questions, I wanted to take a step back to highlight the many ways we are creating long-term sustainable shareholder value.

We have been increasingly transparent with all of you in discussing our business trends as well as seeking feedback about potential areas where we can improve and we look forward to maintaining an open dialog. Ultimately, we believe the primary driver of long-term shareholder value is effective capital allocation. We remain focused on deploying capital into the highest returning areas across organic growth, acquisitions, share buybacks and strengthening our balance sheet to drive additional ratings upgrades. Our execution to date demonstrate meaningful progress. First we've exceeded our growth plans while achieving attractive mid teens or higher targeted returns across our organic and inorganic channels.

The result is that we've added approximately $50 billion of attractively priced liabilities in less than 3 years since we went public representing a 70% increase in our total invested assets. Second, we demonstrated the strength of our capital position and taken the steps to improve our ratings achieving A ratings across the board from -- with expectations to achieve A plus ratings. These rating upgrade help us grow more quickly and more profitably. As illustrated by a return to the funding agreement back note market this year. 3rd, we have demonstrated our willingness to control the factors we can to help close the gap between our exemplary operating performance and our undervalued stock. Opportunistically repurchasing our shares in size has been a tool in our capital management strategy. Since late last year and we've been very active capturing high teens returns through this deployment. Our Board has provided 5 authorization increases in less than 12 months, totaling $1.6 billion of capacity. Through October, we have repurchased more than $900 million of our shares to date. Amounting to approximately 12% of our current market cap a significantly greater pace than most companies. Finally another key example of our proactive strategy to unlock shareholder value. Is the transaction we announced last week to eliminate Athene's multi-class share structure. Importantly, this transaction serves to broaden our appeal to a range of active and passive investors and significantly enhances our index inclusion eligibility with a key provider like S&P -- once the transaction closes , which we expect to happen during the first quarter of next year. We believe Athene will be fully eligible for inclusion in a major S&P Index, such as the S&P 500 or S&P MidCap 400 while inclusion could take time and is subject to the discretion of the S&P Index Committee -- otherwise not be considered without taking this important step.

In addition, the transaction deepens the strategic and economic alignment of our long-term partnership with Apollo offers an attractive financial investment in their business. And augments of Athene's capital base for future growth. We remain confident that the transaction will generate significant value for our shareholders over time and are tremendously excited about our prospects ahead. With that we will now turn the call back to the operator and open the line for any of your questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question will come from John Nadel with UBS. Please go ahead.

John Nadel

Hey, good morning. I have a question, if I adjust your 3rd quarter results for the notable items and I take into account sort of current market condition. I know it's getting late in the year. But do you still expect to exceed $7 per share. In operating EPS in 2019. And then my follow-up to that is Marty. I think in your prepared remarks. If I heard you correctly. You indicated that you expect EPS growth to continue to run at double-digit -- is that something we should be expecting for 2020?

Jim Belardi

HI John I'll fill, both of those questions. When we talked about the $7 EPS number that was really before a couple of things. One was a quarter here in the 3rd quarter with a significant amount of notable items $62 million after tax. Including -- obviously which was not in the mix at that time we did not have any prediction at that time and did not factor that in. And then obviously with lower rates since then that's impacted us. I think if not for those 2 things, we would have been -- expected to continue to be just over 7 bucks for those 2 things together on the kicked us what will be frankly below 7 bucks for year.

The RMBS stuff I referenced in my remarks is not just the coupon income but also prepayments, -- our non-Agency RMBS slowed down a lot. So, the accretion of the discount slowed down -- a ton in the 3rd quarter, giving an example it was like $9 million of benefited income for the quarter versus a total of about $70 million in the first half of the year. So a big slowdown, which is -- we're not going to get that income. It's just to say it's been delayed as the business is that RMBS portfolio at least at the moment is running off more slowly than we would predicted. So starting about $70 million from that in the first half versus 9 million in the quarter. So very decline, which is hard to predict when that's going to recover, but we do expect to get that accretion of discount back which is like 400 million over the next 3.9 or 4 years of the average life of that portfolio.

On 2020. Yeah, we do expect double-digit growth. We'd expect a rebound. Listen, I think the fixed income near -- as I said in my remarks , it's kind of a baseline heading into next year and it's going to then be impacted by what happens with rates and new money stuff, it's going to be, to some extent impacted by -- accretion of discount pickup in -- . But I think even assuming that doesn't pick up, -- we'd expect double-digit earnings growth and we'd expect a return on assets of anywhere from 110 to 120 basis points.

A - Bill Wheeler

Got you. And just one point of clarification, Marty. Real quick that double-digit pace of EPS growth in 2020 is it fair for us to assume that that's off of 2019. Excluding the notable items in 3Q?

Jim Belardi

Yeah, I think that's right.

John Nadel

Okay, thank you.

Your next question will come from Andrew Kligerman with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Andrew Kligerman

Great. Good morning. With regard to the comment that you generate unlevered returns in excess of 20% and I'm assuming that's on the deals as well. How are you able to do that and maybe what kind of competition are you facing moving forward. And what's the likelihood of continuing to see good volumes?

Jim Belardi

Well, you've put your finger right on the issue Andrew, it's we it's hard in a competitive environment exceed 20%. And what we sort of did this -- quarter because of the low interest rate environment, we tightened pricing, a lot. And honestly, looking back, we probably overdone it now. The good news is -- returns in the quarter were -- are great but volumes are slowing. And so we're going to move the pendulum back a little bit. And in terms of -- we've already done that, frankly in both the reinsurance and the retail business.

So we're not going to sustain 20% returns. We're going to and volumes are going to pick -- momentum back up, but we clearly slowed a little bit at the end of the 3rd quarter.So that's a little color on what happened. So it's -- it tells you know the margins that are out there. I mean, our 20% margins we obviously have certain competitive advantage that almost nobody else enjoys and that allows us to earn superior returns -- can still be competitive, but I do think we may be overdone it a little bit in the 3rd quarter.

Bill Wheeler\

Hey, Andrew, this is Jim. I would just add to that, our target returns for organic business remains mid teens. So we're not changing that we did better than that in the 3rd quarter.

Andrew Kligerman

Got it. And with regard to the 62 million of notable items and Retirement Services. Could you talk about where your discount rate is right now and how much it was lowered if -- .

Bill Wheeler\

Sure. As I mentioned in my remarks, we've moved it down it was in the low -- our assumption for the 10-year treasury 8 years out was in the low threes and we now in this unlocking moved it down to 2.75% which is a whole lot lower than it is -- I think elsewhere in the industry. I think as a reminder -- being started out after the crisis through all the business we've underwritten in originated since then was in the low rate environment.

So we never really had liabilities on it -- high rates, but we've also tried to be very prudent and take that right down. It's very important to us to have a very prudent balance sheet that's well capitalized with no legacy -- liability risks and very well underwritten liabilities and part of it is putting those liabilities on the books at what we think are we're pretty reasonable assumptions and so 2.75 treasury in this environment it was like -- just about the right number for a longer-term view.

Andrew Kligerman

Yeah. That sounds right. And just in terms of the funding for Acro are you close to getting the 4 billion of capital commitments?

Bill Wheeler\

Yeah, we are there is I think -- one large investor that's just about ready to -- we're dragging them across the line. And then we're -- the last 500 million.

Andrew Kligerman

Awesome. Thank you.

The next question will come from Tom Gallagher with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Tom Gallagher

Good morning. First, Marty. Just a follow-up on the near expectation. You said you thought it would be stable in 4Q, is that -- do you have visibility that you have lower crediting rates enough to offset the negative impacts that you expect from floating rate in 4Q or is that because you're expecting some of this RMBS prepayment negative to reverse itself?

Jim Belardi

I really -- I think that are my commentary was really on the fixed income that's been about the same. And I know we're not really calling for a big rebound in that in this next quarter. I think there'll be some of that because it's unusually low maybe for a variety of factors, but my commentary was really reflecting not really any kind of will come back in that. I would expect 4th quarter the return on assets to be kind of in the ballpark of where it was this quarter excluding the notables.On the cost of crediting. I think it's important to remember that well when interest rates, particularly LIBOR moves down the floaters move down very quickly one -- 3-month LIBOR is a great preponderance of our of our portfolio. But on the crediting rate side, it is a bit of a lag effect, right, we can't just take all the enforced down right away. And I think what you're, what we'd expect in this current environment. is that over the next few quarters. Heading through next year, the overall credit rate is probably going to drop the a couple of basis points or so a quarter.-- be one or 2 basis points 2 or 3 depending on the quarter, but that will slowly tick down as we do take the opportunity as business comes up for renewal so we said that at lower rates and also in this environment. Expect a little bit lower cost of hedging. It's interesting in the deferred annuity book for the legacy business, the cost of crediting actually in deferred annuities did tick down 2 basis points in the 3rd quarter, it was offset by 2 basis points of increase from new business we put on quickly -- business in the second quarter.-- is almost all, a lot of that return is in credit rate there is not really any right of reserve owned it obviously. And so the decline in the force of a couple of bps is offset by a couple of bps on new business in the second quarter -- rates are higher, but we wouldn't expect that dynamic to continue, we -- just expect a couple of bps or so decline over the next few quarters. So it's sort of a lagged effect on -- side.

Tom Gallagher

Just a follow-up on that, do you have more flexibility to lower crediting rates, it sounds like pretty marginal marginal impacts here. And obviously this is -- has been a decent near term negative earnings impact here just curious why you wouldn't be taking more aggressive actions on crediting rate side?>

Jim Belardi

It's not like -- it's a really bad quarter without -- I mean I think we're trying to be prudent and manage our business well for the longer terms so business that we've sold in the last 2 to 3 years. First of all, some of -- been product, it doesn't really have the opportunity to renew because it has multi-year guarantees might be 3 years of from something like that, they -- renew but stuff we just sold a year or 2 ago. We don't try to ratchet those rates down a whole lot. We want the business to sit going to be relatively stable, but we did take the opportunity and an older stuff and you know we're getting decent margins. I think if I'm out for The notable this quarter and a slowdown in RMBS prepayments. It was not a bad -- not a great quarter certainly, but not something that we want to hurt our long-term reputation in the marketplace.

Bill Wheeler

We do have the ability to roll a rate faster and we choose not to mainly as Marty talked about because what we -- if you go really fast and -- might be perceived as a this way. You know the market well -- the market will punish you. And we've seen that with other carriers who have for whatever reason tried to move rates down one or 2 years after selling the business and producers don't like it. So -- it's a judgment call in terms of how, how fast we adjust them, it is fair to say -- quite a bit lower. And our feeling sort of is if they get meaningfully lower then, we'll probably have to start acting more aggressively. But I think we're. still, we're trying to strike a balance.

Jim Belardi

No. Tommy, this is Jim. One more thing -- agree with everything Marty said. But essentially one-12th of our book, we have the opportunity to reprice every month ballpark so generalization et cetera. And you're right, we do have a fair amount of leeway until we would hit minimum. So we're going to look at that very carefully and as opposed to strike the right balance. But that's a subject of a lot of discussion here, especially as we head into 2020. And keep in mind our profitability every day on that. So we'll communicate more as we go along, but we do have flexibility to take those down and we're going to look at it carefully. One last point, and as I mentioned in our remarks, but just -- don't lose sight of the time is that we are writing more institutional business. And that does have higher crediting rates because of many as a liability costs. So it's the extent that mix increases the overall crediting rate may not shrink. So you have to look at the underlying trends in the business as the PRT and fund agreement rates declined and institutional quarter-over-quarter.

But obviously the mix of that business was higher. So we saw the overall credit rate increase. But the underlying trends in all your organic channels are on the way down.

Tom Gallagher

Okay, thanks.

The next question is from Ryan Krueger with KBW. Please go ahead.

Ryan Krueger

Hi, thanks, good morning. I had a question on the fixed income yield to the 411 good run rate, ending the year going into 2020 is it -- In light of the current interest rate environment and assuming no changes to the interest rate environment. Can you give us some sense of of the trajectory that may have in 2020 would you expect some further declines based on where you're investing, your money ?

Jim Belardi

In the current environment right and there's the moving parts. It's very hard to predict exactly. I'd expect it to be around the same ballpark, give or take a couple of basis points RMBS -- are one factor, how we invest and what those off the books is another, but that's kind of I think a decent baseline in the current environment.

Bill Wheeler

Hey, Ryan. One of the things we're counting on, and I mentioned in my script that we are having a lot of success in sourcing non-case of assets the $3.5 billion. The way we define it this year, we would expect it to be more next year. Those assets without sacrificing credit quality are higher yielding and we're looking for those type of assets to become a bigger part of our portfolio. And we will either increase yields or at least offset any other declines from our floater portfolio but our biggest on a floating -- our 2 biggest components are close and RMBS and CLO is actually high quality CLOs the most part bigger portfolio than RMBS.

And I think they they performed very well. We expect in the performing very well, next year as well. But the -- origination is a key part of our strategy to offset any declines in yields.

Ryan Krueger

Thanks. And then in regards to inorganic opportunities do you think counterparties would be potentially willing to transact in the current interest rate environment or is that, do you view that as a meaningful headwind to getting deals done?

Bill Wheeler

Well, it clearly has a negative influence but I don't think it stops people from transacting. I -- a lot of it has to do with your attitudes about where you think interest rates are going. And what's the psychology around that and I think people who really feel they want to transact for strategic reasons they want to exit a block or something like that or free up capital it all depends. About -- I think it's going to get better in a year, not and I would say, the reality is most people probably don't think interest rates are going to get a lot better in the next year. And so -- in our discussions with various management teams they still seem very interested in transacting.

And you know -- they obviously want to see where pricing comes out. But there -- but I would say it's-- , but not, maybe not a major one.

Ryan Krueger

Thank you.

The next question is from Erik Bass with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead .

Erik Bass

Hi, thank you. Can you talk about the sales environment and retail and whether competitors have been responding rationally to the decline in interest rates in terms of their price adjustments and also have you seen any change in consumer appetite for annuities?

Bill Wheeler

So there is 2 parts to that question, one is in the, in the major market people clearly have pulled back, and -- sales. You know, traditional fixed annuity sales are seem to be off quite a bit. And -- and obviously the base interest rates are much lower. And so I think the competitors have repriced some, but -- probably not as much as they --. So that's kind of what I would say, with regard to indexed annuities It's not clear how much indexed annuities have slowed. I don't have a great feel for that at the moment until I see the 3rd quarter numbers. You know it's interesting for us is -- , the indexed annuity sales are going to be half year over year.

It's still a -- it's a product class, which is -- we've got a lot of secular growth and it never mind, what's going on with interest rates so it. ***EOF***

Jim Belardi

So I would expect it to grow, but maybe the growth rate will slow competitors too, they may be made -- they have repriced a little, probably not as much as they -- and so I think that's kind of what's going on in the market.

Erik Bass

Thank you. That's helpful. And then, your comments on ' PRT and interest in the European market. Would that be -- a reinsurance counterparty, or would you be able to directly source deals and do fully funded deals in Europe?

Jim Belardi

we need to be -- we arent licensed on the ground there. So we have fact as a reinsurer. And I think strategically, we've kind of concluded, that's the right way to go.

Erik Bass

Got it. So would you just be taking the longevity risk or would you be able to get assets as well?

Jim Belardi

No, no, no assets as well. We're not -- we're not interested in just isolating longevity or is that -- not like others -- we're interested in the whole taking a percentage of the whole liability.

Erik Bass

Got it. Thank you.

The next question will come from Humphrey Lee with Dowling & Partners. Please go ahead.

Humphrey Lee

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions just related to the assumption review, should we expect any impact on other liability costs going forward?

Marty Klein

Hey Humphrey, it's Marty. No, I expect in the kind of be in that bounce around between 95, 97 100, 102 basis points quarter-to-quarter. We feel we've taken our long-term interest rate assumption -- , that should hold us for quite some time. It's a very prudent number we think and we think we took another -- we've been updating our actuarial assumptions every quarter as -- experience and looking forward that ended up being a slight good guy this quarter.But no I don't expect a material difference in the other liability cost rate from what it had been.

Humphrey Lee

Got it. And then just to follow up on the cost of funds. In general, I think in your earlier response your question, you expect the cost of crediting could see maybe a couple of points. -- A couple of basis point decline in the future quarters as you kind of reprice, some of the book. And then, but then in general, should we expect cost of funds to be kind of -- at kind of close to 3% level going forward -- given the mix shift or is there any trajectory that could kind of more coming back down to --

Jim Belardi

Yeah, I would say, again, it's going to very much depend on business mix. But as we kind of look forward in business mix, and again we pivot across our channels where we see the most opportunities that could certainly move around but I think that the liability costs as a surge be kind of normalized level. I spoke about a minute ago and I think we'll reprice in deferreds and the institutional it will drop in rates, just given the low rate environment stays there. So we, expect a couple of in aggregate roughly quarter by quarter across the whole liability book. Again, I would urge you and others to kind of look more deeper within that look at the deferred annuity business and the institutional business, but in aggregate, with business-- we anticipate we'd expect the overall cost occurring to go down. basis point or 2, maybe 3 depending on the quarter over the next 4 or 5 quarters.

Humphrey Lee

Got it. Thank you.

The next question is from Alex Scott with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alex Scott

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So the first one I had was sort of back on the pipeline. And I know there's a lot of focus on interest rates and what that may be doing to the pipeline, but could you talk about like your ability to source assets and how that may be impacting your pipeline and what you're willing to do. I mean it sounds like more direct origination you're doing that I think that probably helps a lot with supporting the retail flows. But do you have enough direct origination opportunities to still go out and do big deals and be able to generate the kind of alpha that you want to be able to, in the current credit environment?

Jim Belardi

Yeah, hi Alex. The answer is absolutely -- talk about what we've done so far in -- senior secured directly originated credit this year it will be more next year. We have an ongoing allocations of that asset class in our weekly net investment earned rates that we provide to our liability pricing people. So that -- instinct on that that shows our confidence that we're going to continue this momentum. I mean Apollo and we are in contact with a lot of different counterparties. They want to do business with counterparties and have a lot of capital.

And counterparty that you wouldn't even think we'd be dealing with that want to partner on various origination, platforms initiatives, et cetera, from the Silicon Valley or across the board. So a lot of conversations -- the the best example so far, but we expect more to come in this arena. And you're right that drives our earned rate and our ability to be competitive in all aspects of our liability platform.

A - Bill Wheeler

Alex, I'd say, one of the thing we're very careful to make sure that asset allocation doesn't vary significantly between different channels and markets and product categories. Right. It will vary a little bit just because of the liabilities a little different. But there -- but if you give the -- assets to one particular market or product, you're effectively subsidizing that channel versus others. So, were -- we tried to be very careful about how we manage asset -- portfolio targets.

Jim Belardi

No, that's right. Look, we're very disciplined on this. And unless we're confident that this percentage of every asset allocation. -- . sustainable. We don't put it in there , it's not like we change this allocation every week. So we're confident enough and very confident in this directly originated category private credit that we have an allocation there and we expect it to be in there. Permanently.

Alex Scott

Got it. And thanks, that's helpful. Follow up I had is on the lifetime income benefit reserves. And just thinking through the review that you did and bringing down the ultimate assumed interest rates. I mean should I expect any difference in the way that those liabilities are accruing will that affect your go-forward earnings power. I think it's sort of works is the key factor is the way that accrues so will that K factor sort of increases, I guess the question?

Jim Belardi

Yeah, I think it will increase very modestly it's Marty. But I don't -- again, I think that other liability costs overall rate, we talked about, which includes amortization of -- as well as right of reserve accretion. A couple of the things I think that's going to probably be -- anywhere from 95 to 105 -- kind of hover around 100 maybe just under 100 basis points. In aggregate, including that.

Alex Scott

Got it, thanks.

The next question is from John Barnidge with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

John Barnidge

Thanks. The withdrawal rate as a percent of beginning period assets was the lowest in a year. How should we be thinking and that going forward please?

Jim Belardi

Yeah, it is a bit lower, which is a good thing. I think we're still looking at how to do the financial planning for next year, I would still think at this point that we'd expect a -- rate aggregate around and -- give or take will fine tune that a bit as we go here and it's been higher in the last year or 2 then it had been before and we expect the year to come back down. But I think it's impacted by a couple of things. This year, one is the -- business did a lot of business. 9 and 10 years out.

And so that business is coming up out of its charge period but then -- out and so forth do has been kind of a lump of stuff coming from the -- stuff and so that raises the decrement and then with the addition last year of the Voya transaction and Lincoln transaction which were older more seasoned the blocks. There was also overall served to increase the deck rate, which again it's priced into the business As we look at those blocks.

Those blocks and more seasoned but also have more stuff coming out of surrender charge. So, there is probably a little bit more variability quarter-to-quarter with those. But I would think that for the near term. Looking at roughly 10% decrement rate and it could be a point above or below that just probably about right.

John Barnidge

Okay, thanks. So my follow-up, given you -- increasing scaled being achieved. How should we be thinking about. Operating expenses as a percent of total assets. I mean, does it seem reasonable that it may tick down a basis point or 2 each year?

Jim Belardi

Yeah, -- could. Obviously, it's a function of how much we grow and when we do inorganic stuff that kind of jump starts growth even more because we've gone pretty decently organically, but obviously when you do organic, inorganic deals, which is our strategy. It goes up a lot. It could go down a basis point or so next year, just the organic growth will have to see I think also, I would note that there's a lot of GAAP accounting changes happening -- which we basically are going to work, but we're still putting in place and then -- which is a massive undertaking, those are things that yeah we and others in these, we have to do and there's a lot of money. We have to spend on changes to our process -- working with advisors, a lot of -- changes that kind of elevated on a one-time basis. So -- I would think, and hope you could go down. Certainly. Longer term, but next year is certainly going to be impacted by a couple of GAAP things. So the decline may not be as much in terms of basis points, I mean, it could be just relatively stable -- our corporate growth could come down to be we do something inorganic, which should come down a lot.

The next question is from Elyse Greenspan with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Elyse Greenspan

Hi, thanks, good morning. My first question. Now that you guys are close -- to fundraising for ACRA. I'm just trying to get a sense of how you guys have you spoken with investors about putting that capital to use. I know you have the legacy Athene deal. So the Bristol, and Lincoln going in there, but how do we just think about additional deals and pipelines and what time frame if you communicated to investors is putting that capital use and has there have been any change over the past few months?

Jim Belardi

Now there hasn't been a change. Our we have a 4-year window from the initial closing to invest that money. And so -- and that's consistent right so it -- we haven't given them any new messaging about, it looks like it will be later. It looks like going to be faster. Our expectation is that we'll be pretty active and so I wouldn't say our outlook there has really changed.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. And then in terms of modeling, as we think about the PK air finance assets. How should we think about the return that you expect on those assets. Can you give us just some kind of guidance there?

Jim Belardi

Yeah. I won't be -- , but I think what you'll see, and this could be what you see in future of these types of transactions is -- there'll be a securitization where most all of what we're getting is going to be investment grade rated most likely asset-backed securities. That's the case here in this PK finance and the yields on those will be significantly wider than what we could do in investment-grade corporate space even wider than what we could do and in other more generic asset-backed securities. And then there is a piece that will be the equity piece that will be an alternative on our books.

That will be in the range of what our normal alternatives criteria is. And I think for alternatives. Going forward, you'll see more of that business, which we view as a strategic alternatives that that's a key component in this structure in order for us to get in this case close to $1.5 billion of attractively priced asset-backed investment grade rated. So that's way there may be a small another sliver in -- section, et cetera, more or less in material to the total transaction, but that's the way we view it on a relative value basis and a sizing basis and I think that's the model going forward.

Jim Belardi

Jimmy, went to the next call.

Suneet Kamath

Thanks. Just 2 quick ones. First on the ROA. On a consolidated basis, or maybe just retirement services, Marty. I think you had said 110 to 120 for the 4th quarter, but did you give a sense of how you expect that trend in 2020?

Jim Belardi

I'm glad you asked. So maybe I misspoke or maybe misheard or maybe both. But no, I think the 110 to 120 is for 2020 kind of overall expectation for next year. I do think that for the 4th quarter, as we mentioned that we think also be in -- 8% or 9% range and we don't expect any real recovery in the fixed income near. So I think with those dynamics. It will have a return on assets, that's a little over 100 basis points as best we can predict pretty close to where it was excluding notable this quarter.

We'll have more -- to take down credit rates over the course of the next year, and some other things that's why I think we'll get improvement next year. But now in the 4th quarter. Not going to expect that kind of number, it's going to be by around 100 to just over 100 like it was there in the 3rd quarter ex notables.

Suneet Kamath

Okay. -- so apologies, and then simply, I just want to go back to one question from last week's transaction and I asked that last week, but I just, maybe I should follow it up. But, but as we think about the consideration mix that you got as part of that deal, it seems very heavily weighted in favor of Apollo stock and obviously, we talked about last week that being somewhat capital inefficient from your perspective, but just why is it the heavy tilt towards Apollo stock, why not more of a blend of cash and stock?

A - Marty Klein

Suneet it's Marty. It was a negotiated deal. I think part of it was definitely, obviously it was driven really by -- being going to a single class of stock and how can we best achieve that with our partner Apollo but we also wanting to increase alignment certainly with Apollo going to 35%. We're able to not only get -- do a class but creates more alignment.

But also as part of the increasing alignment we thought it -- we all thought it would be good for -- the way they came down ultimately was to get it funded and where Apollo was with its ability to fund the balance sheet and kind of where we were. Yeah, the mix we took down was are going to take, I should say is at 350 cash -- of Apollo shares., it is capital inefficient in some ways, obviously the cash cash. And that's very capital efficient.

But we still think that it should be a good returning asset and it should be increased alignment and so given that was where we were able to get to with Apollo at the time given what they had in cash and other things, we thought that was -- much better longer-term objectives.

Jim Belardi

Hey Suneet. A couple of things. Yeah. Apollo has a balance sheet light approach in general. So they don't fund many things with cash. And so this is the way that makes sense for them. Look we think this is a terrific transaction we'll start to perform very well since that it's consistent with the stronger alignment that we attempt to have with Apollo. But yeah, look, the overriding single goal when we entered into discussions about this was both companies need to benefit. They're not going to be a winner and a loser we think we accomplished that it's not perfect for either side but it's good enough and the market is reacting to that I think and so yeah. I hear you. And while it's -- , our investment in Apollo stock is like anything else is going to be viewed as an -- with all capital charges their dividend yield -- 6% and so far so good on the appreciation, we'll see there'll be some more volatility, no doubt about it. That's the price we're paying the strategic alliance and getting out a dual class shares.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to Noah Gunn for any closing comments.

Noah Gunn

Thanks, operator and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. If you have any follow-up questions regarding our results or anything just discussed on today's call, please reach out to me or Sue Lee, and we look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Thank you.

