Project $1M: Now 4 Years Of 'Beating The Market'

In late 2015, I established a goal of trying to grow a $1M portfolio from a fixed sum of capital of $275,000 over a 10 year period (it was initially $217,500, but I realized that the hurdle returns required on this sum of capital would be just too high). Reaching the goal would imply a rate of return of almost 14%p.a annualized, a fairly tall order. A related, and equally important goal would be to ‘beat the market’, which I defined as the S&P500, the alternative place for me to invest my funds. I decided to document my journey on Seeking Alpha. On November 1st, 2015, I deployed my initial capital to project, which I called Project $1M. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

My inspiration for this project was, perhaps surprisingly the late great Jack Bogle, the pioneer of index investing. In 2015, Jack bemoaned that we were likely to only see low single digit returns, at best on the S&P500 over the next decade. I decided that I wasn’t going to be content with such poor returns on my investment, and I would do everything in my power to try and achieve a higher rate. My chosen pathway to outperformance was going to be ‘Venture infused Buffetism‘, or more simply taking a venture capital lens toward businesses riding secular tailwinds, but with superior financial performance and unfair competitive advantages. Sustainable growth, in other words.

The end of October brought up the 4 year anniversary for the portfolio. With 40% of time to the end goal now elapsed, I am just over 50% of the way to my ultimate $1M goal. I have been pleased with the overall return performance. The portfolio has returned almost 18.6% p.a annualized since inception, well clear of the markets 12.3% p.a average. One of the consequences of this better than expected performance is that the hurdle rate for the balance of the portfolio’s life is now a much more manageable 12% p.a for the next 6 years in order to achieve the goal that I set.

Holding Highlights

Mastercard and Visa accounted for much of the success

Project $1M would not have had the investment returns that it had without the contributions from Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V). Mastercard has contributed an almost 30% annualized return since its inclusion in the portfolio. I started off with a weighting in Mastercard that was almost 11% of the portfolio. Even with some minor trimming of the initial position along the way, that weighting has now ballooned to over 17% of the portfolio. One can very quickly see that having 30% annualized returns on a position that is almost 11% of the portfolio will add up fairly meaningfully over time. I have no intention of making any changes to the level of the holding of Mastercard in the portfolio. Visa also had a similarly outsized effect on portfolio returns, if not quite as dramatic.

Amazon, Mercadolibre, Atlassian were also strong contributors

When I initially decided to add Amazon (AMZN) to the Project $1M portfolio, it was a little different to most of the other core holdings, in that its profitability was rather low compared to say a Visa or Mastercard, particularly so given its large size at $400B plus market cap at the time. What I missed in the business previously was the level of reinvestment, which masked current profitability. but which would create strong future profits. That realization, combined with the strong market positions which the business had in e-commerce and cloud computing infrastructure meant that it became an easy add for me into Project $1M. I still had some doubts, given its size at the time, however it has proven a very profitable add, netting a 33%p.a annualized return since its inclusion in the portfolio.

Mercadolibre (MELI) and Atlassian (TEAM) were somewhat unique additions for the portfolio, given that they were both mid cap positions at the time of their inclusion, being less than $10B in market cap at the time that they were added. Both have been very profitable inclusions. In Mercadolibre, I saw a business that had strong positions in e-commerce and payments in the rapidly growing markets of Latin America. While there was considerable volatility in the economic development in Latin America, not to mention in MELI’s own performance, I saw the latent potential in the holding. The business has returned 45% annualized on the investment.

Atlassian was also a business that I recognized early on as holding a pivotal role in the growing area of workplace collaboration. The company’s IPO occurred at a time of subdued performance for growth stocks in 2016, and I saw an opportunity to acquire the business at an attractive price shortly thereafter. The business continues to post revenue growth in excess of 30% consistently, and reinvests heavily back into R&D. TEAM has returned almost 61% annualized since its inclusion in the portfolio.

Observations on Project $1M

Winning the psychological battle is important

Much of the challenge of beating the market is as much psychological as it is picking strong businesses with a real chance of outperforming the market. What I mean by this is that the market takes its own time to recognize the latent potential inherent in the business. Ultimately it gets the long run valuation of these businesses correct however there can be trying times in the short run as business valuations flop all over the place.

2016, the first full year of the portfolios performance was a particularly challenging time for me when I under performed the S&P 500 by more than 10%. It would’ve been very easy for me to give up then and pack it in and say this active management thing is just too hard. However I decided to persist and I haven’t been disappointed since.

My 2016 lesson was that you get paid by the market for absorbing volatility. That’s share price volatility as opposed to business volatility. One also needs confidence bordering on arrogance. It’s a move bordering on arrogance to think that one has some competitive advantage over a supposedly efficient market with investment professionals having tens of billions in resources all focused on finding an edge. Typically the only edge that an individual investor has is that of a long time horizon or a unique market or industry insight in a particular area. Being able to successfully deploy a long-term horizon edge, means having to absorb large amounts of volatility. The process of doing so really tests ones psychological state of mind and willingness to take on large paper losses, albeit temporary ones.

Be open to new ideas, while sticking to what you know

One of the advantages of building Project $1M on the SeekingAlpha platform was the input and exposure to new ideas and approaches from this rich investment community. A couple of the best pieces of insight that I received along the way were less stock specific ideas and more thoughts on general investment approach. One of the bits of advice that I received which was particularly helpful was to only consider moving in to an investment on a 20% decline, which really helps focus the mind on an attractive entry point into an investment. This was something that I applied when I picked up Facebook in late 2018 for the portfolio. Another observation that I embraced was a initial critique of my holdings back in 2016, where another Seeking Alpha user happen to mention that investment outperformance a typically only happens in a very concentrated portfolio. That prompted me to really look hard at what I held and subsequently whittle down my holdings from around 30 positions to only 16.

Investment concentration really helps

Being able to put the most money in my best ideas has really been a pivotal part of the journey so far. I was really determined to make my wins count. Mastercard and Visa clearly account for a large portion of the success of the project. This wouldn’t have been so if I hadn’t put significant resources into both of these positions at the outset. When I started, Mastercard accounted for almost 11% of the portfolio’s capital, and Visa another 9%. Today these positions combined account for more than 30% of the portfolio’s invested capital. In fact the top four positions account for almost 50% of the invested capital in the portfolio.

Side with entrepreneurs with long-term vision and skin in the game

I have chosen to place my chips with business founders who have a long-term vision for their respective franchises and significant alignment with investors through their equity holdings in the business. Amazon, Facebook (FB), MercadoLibre, ProMedicus (OTCPK:PMCUF), Atlassian and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are all run by superb founder, operator visionaries that have material amounts of their personal wealth tied in with the success of the business. That not only makes for good shareholder alignment, but also ensures that decisions around deployment of capital are taken for the long-term growth of these businesses. In an environment today in corporate America where corporate decisions are typically made around the next quarter’s earnings, it’s important to be invested in businesses where there’s a real will to deploy in capital which can produce long-term growth and wealth. This has also been a key part of the portfolio success.

Outlook: The next 6 years will not be like the last 4

We will have a recession

Unlike the smooth economic growth that benefited the portfolio over the last four years, it’s my strong view that at some point in the next six years we will have a recession. While the declines in general economic activity do not concern me in respect of the portfolio, this general downtrend in economic growth will almost certainly have the effect of depressing valuation multiples for a number of the components in the portfolio. The portfolio positions have all been chosen because of the secular tail wins that they ride. This should enable almost all of the businesses to continue growing revenue and earnings even in a more depressed economic environment such as in a recession. The valuation multiple compression which typically results in a recessionary environment, needs to be balanced against what appears to be a very scary race to the bottom in the reduction of medium term interest rates, which should be supportive of stocks.

Social media is the new tobacco

The large social media businesses, Facebook and Google (GOOGL) certainly appear to be pariahs in this current political environment. The one thing that both sides of Congress are able to agree on is that the social media businesses need to be more firmly regulated. What’s lost in this fervor is that Facebook and Google have significantly supported the creation and expansion of many small businesses who almost exclusively rely on Facebook and Google for marketing and user targeting. The scenarios that have been contemplated for these businesses include stricter privacy controls with respect to user information, restrictions on monetization and even a potential breakup of these businesses. In this context, social media has become like the new tobacco. One of the impacts that this has had is to keep a lid on the valuation multiples for both Facebook and Google, which in my opinion, trade very reasonably at this point in time compared to many other technology businesses. It’s possible that like big tobacco Facebook and Google will significantly outperform the market over this next period of time in spite of constant threats to regulate them, just like big tobacco has done for the longest period of time.

Ongoing US-China strategic tensions

While it appears that we have a temporary cessation in the on-again off-again US China trade conflict, it’s almost certain that this will continue to rear its head over the next six years given the long-term strategic aspirations that are at stake. This may well have real implications on the China oriented composition of the portfolio which accounts for almost 15% of total capital. I’ve long viewed exposure to China’s growth story as an essential part of any growth portfolio. The sheer expansion which looks set to occur in the Chinese middle class over the next 10 years means that there will be very real value creation for businesses that are able to capitalize on this trend. I view Alibaba, Tencent, Ctrip (CTRP) and Baidu (BIDU) as being some of the best assets to take advantage of this. In fact, Alibaba is one of the 5 great businesses that I’d never sell. However, the periodic threats to restrict investment in Chinese businesses or even delist Chinese companies on US exchanges is likely to persist for a longer period of time. This may have the effect of depressing the share price potential of these businesses in a haphazard way, even though their underlying revenue and earnings prospects may continue to be strong.

Concluding thoughts

I am even more optimistic about the long-term outlook for Project $1M then I was when I first started this ambitious experiment. Being invested with visionary founders that have built franchises with unfair competitive advantages in rapidly growing markets has been a strategy that worked, and I believe a similar focus on such Sustainable Growth will continue to work over this next period of time as we enter into an economic environment where the average business will struggle with revenue and earnings growth. I am excited as to what the future will bring and look forward to providing additional updates on the portfolios progress. For those who may be interested, I am replicating the philosophy of Project $1M once again in my marketplace service Sustainable Growth focussed on the best large cap and emerging market leaders to deliver long term market outperformance.

For those of you that have followed along, I’d love to hear from you. Have you invested in any of the Project $1M companies? Either those that are part of the current portfolio or those that were there at any point in time? Have the results of the portfolio‘s performance influenced the way that you think about growth or the ability of an individual investor to 'beat the market'? Let me any thoughts on the Project in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOG, V, MA, CTRP, “PCMUF”, BABA, TEAM, TCEHY, NNCSF, CRM, MELI, CSLLY, VWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.