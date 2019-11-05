Zurich Insurance Group Is A Steady Dividend Play

Swiss based Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY, OTCQX:ZFSVF) is one of the largest insurance companies in the world and run very conservatively. Though it’s not a high growth company, it does have a dividend yield of almost 5%. That dividend yield should be very attractive in today’s low interest world.

The stock trades for CHF 391, there are 145.53 million shares, and the market cap is CHF 56.9 billion. Earnings per share were CHF 26.53 and the price to earnings ratio is 14.7. The dividend is CHF 19 and the dividend yield is 4.86%. The stock is a little cheaper than the MSCI World Index, which trades at a price to earnings ratio of 18.85 and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

The dividend was CHF 17 from 2010 to 2016. It was increased to CHF 18 in 2018 and then CHF 19 in 2019. You can see that the dividend is a huge portion of investor return and it may be for the future too. Morgan Stanley thinks that the insurer will increase its dividend one franc a share until 2022.

Last year, the property & casualty division delivered $2.1 billion in operating profits, life insurance $1.6 billion, and Farmers Insurance $1.6 billion. Farmers is a management company that gets paid a fee to run its exchanges. The policy holders own the exchanges just like State Farm and other mutual companies. Farmers used to be its own publicly traded company. Zurich gets about 700 basis points to manage Farmer’s Exchanges.

There were $52.7 billion in premiums written last year. P&C combined ratio was 97.8 last year. For every dollar Zurich took in in premiums, it paid ¢97.8 in expenses and costs. Europe/Middle East/Africa accounts for about 43% of premiums and North America close to the same. The rest is in Asia and Latin America.

Of the company’s $140 billion investment portfolio in bonds, almost all of it is in investment grade debt. BBB or better. It will be interesting to see if Zurich and other insurance companies will be affected if an uptick in corporate bond defaults happens like some people think. You know that low interest rates is really hurting insurance companies and you can see why. About 14% of that portfolio is in equities, real estate, and hedge funds. Very conservative. The insurer is AA- rated by S&P.

For the first half of 2019, earnings were up 14% to CHF 2.041 billion. The combined ratio improved 2.4 points to 95.1%. Return on equity was 14.2% and Zurich held CHF 189 billion in assets.

Zurich has been a slow growth company but solid. It survived the Great Recession and with its conservative portfolio, should do well in other times of economic turmoil. If interest rates ever rise again, it will greatly increase investment return. Investment yields were only 2.8% last year. A few years ago, Zurich was having problems with high expense ratios but it looks like the company has gotten these issues under control.

One area that I’m curious about is the fires in Los Angeles. I worked for Farmers in Los Angeles for about a year and a half in 2002 to 2004. I was responsible for the life insurance and mutual fund production for 260 agents. I remember how concerned Farmers was about writing property & casualty in what it called brush areas. It irked the agents because they would lose customers living in dry areas that are prone to fires. You can see how this conservative view has probably paid off.

I have contacts who work for Farmers and they tell me that they’ve seen their commissions get cut. You can see that Zurich is trying to cut expenses. Of course this means less money for the agents and might run some of them off.

Farmers has spread into Florida, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Delaware in the last few years. All are high income states with a lot of potential customers, and competition.

I wrote about Zurich four and a half years ago on Seeking Alpha. The stock is up about 40% since then. I opined that Zurich was a steady gainer and that it paid a nice dividend. It sure has been. Earnings were CHF 24 back in 2005 and haven’t increased that much. Like a said, it’s not a growth company but does pay a nice dividend.

I’m tempted to buy Zurich. That 4.86% dividend yield is hard to ignore. In today’s low interest rate environment, money should flow to stocks like this just for the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.