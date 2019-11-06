It Is The Right Time To Invest In Small-Cap REITs

The current gap should be closed by a mean-reversion process, where the difference in valuation multiples will get back to the historical norm.

Both have moved closely together in the past 10-year period, and in all cases when one has deviated from to other, a convergence has usually taken place.

Small-cap REITs, in general, demand higher risk premiums relative to their large-cap peers. There are many reasons for that, but the presence of a small-cap premium is the main one. It is somewhat intuitive that small-cap stocks can be expected to generate higher returns than large-cap equities and, therefore, generate greater risk. They also tend to be more volatile and have less analyst coverage, which may increase the risk of mispricing.

For small-cap REITs, it is harder to access cheap borrowing compared to some of the blue-chip companies. The risk of not being able to successfully refinance/roll over their existing loans is also a critical aspect, since REITs rely a lot on leverage to enhance the underlying growth. Small-cap REITs tend to exhibit rapid growth that in turn increases the execution risk. In other words, there is a high concentration risk by making new acquisitions or redeveloping existing properties, and in case something does not go as planned, the chances are high that the company will be left with a relatively huge amount of debt and no reasonable financial resources to recover.

The bottom line is that small-cap REITs should a require higher discount rate than large caps, hence it is totally fair that there is a valuation gap between them.

Historical 10-Year Valuation Gap

To compare small-cap REITs with large-cap REITs, I use the IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), respectively. ROOF tracks a proprietary index that ranks all US real estate companies by market cap and selects the bottom 10% as its constituents. In the case of ROOF, the average market cap of the REITs in the fund was just under $2 billion on October 31, 2019. That compares to an average market cap of over $26 billion for large caps.

While some valuation gap between large- and small-cap REITs is justified, the current valuations have totally gone to an extreme. The chart below shows that during the past 10-year period, small-cap REITs have more or less tightly correlated with large caps.

There have been some periods in which small caps have run a bit too far away, but a mean-reversion has always taken place. You can see that, for instance, in late 2015, ROOF began to fall behind VNQ and continued to do so until mid-2017, when the market finally repriced REITs by punishing large caps for being overvalued and rewarding small caps for being historically cheap relative to large caps.

However, the gap that we currently see is a dramatic outlier. Since the beginning of 2019, large-cap REITs have really gone ballistic, while small caps have more or less stagnated. This has led to historically high P/FFO and dividend yield discrepancies. The average P/FFO for small-cap REITs is ~ 12.9x, while for large caps it stands at ~ 21.3x, implying a ~63% discount. The depressed valuations for small caps push the dividend yield up accordingly - 5.93%. Compared to VNQ, which yields 3.33%, the dividend yield gap is 73%. Clearly, this level of difference indicates that the market will sooner or later notice the unjustified valuation gap and will either lift ROOF up considerably or send VNQ back to a more reasonable level.

3 Reasons Why Small-Cap REITs Will Outperform

#1 – Historical valuations. Based on historical valuations, small-cap REITs are trading at an unusual discount and, at the same time, are offering substantially higher dividends than large caps. Just recently, we have started to see that ROOF is gradually ticking upwards in a slight faster pace than VNQ, sending a signal that perhaps finally the gap will close. Looking from the historical valuation perspective, the current small-cap valuations provide relatively minor downside risks and huge potential for a juicy upside.

#2 – Rate cuts help small caps. Historically, small caps have outperformed large caps when the U.S. central bank is lowering rates. According to Jeffries, small caps average a 12-month return of 27.9% after the Fed embarks on an easing cycle. Large caps, meanwhile, average a gain of nearly 15% in that time. Small caps also outperform large caps in the three and six months following the first Fed cut of a cycle. Considering that the Fed is driving an aggressive monetary policy by just recently cutting interest rates for the third time this year, small caps are poised to profit.

#3 - Lower rates and above-average leverage. Small-cap REITs tend to carry higher debt burden than REIT peers with larger market cap. The reason is that they have to rely heavily on debt in order to fund new acquisitions or existing property development projects, since usually funds generated by the underlying business operations are not large enough to cover these costs. So, when interest rates decrease, companies with considerable debt amounts benefit tremendously. First, they are able to access cheaper borrowing that naturally increases management's appetite for expansion plans. This, in turn, leads to strong and profitable growth, since the ratio of debt service to the expected cash flows from new investment projects gets very lucrative. Second, each refinancing activity impacts positively the net cash flows for companies that are highly leveraged. Namely, small-cap REIT companies, which on average are more leveraged than large-cap REIT companies, benefit more from decreasing borrowing costs.

Bottom Line

Small-cap REITs are priced at a historically high discount relative to large-cap REITs. Usually, both tend to move closely together, and in case of any deviation, usually a convergence takes places. The historical valuation gap and the hawkish Fed bode well for small-cap REITs, which, considering the recent bounce in ROOF's price level implying that perhaps finally the convergence process has kicked in, warrants a bull case for small-cap REITs. In addition, while one waits for the thesis to play out, small-cap REITs will provide close to 6% dividend yield, which is 73% higher than what large-cap REITs are yielding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.