Retire Rich With REITs - With A Satisfactory Margin Of Safety

Yesterday, I wrote an article detailing the importance of owning shares in companies with growing dividends. As I explained:

“From the early 1990s all the way up through 2007, for instance, U.S. REITs upped their payouts at a 5.8% average annual rate.



“It’s true that 2008 was a less-than-impressive year for these entities. Many of them had to cut their dividends to the absolute minimum level legally allowed in order to maintain operations.”

One of the reasons real estate investment trusts have performed so well - gaining 10.9% annually over the last 20 years - is because they “produce healthy dividend growth.” And in the article referenced above, I provided a list of some of the fastest-growing REITs to consider.

One reader, however, wasn’t convinced, pointing out how:

“The period analyzed is when real estate has been supported strongly by interest rate decrease. And you do not isolate this contribution to the REIT performance. In the next 10-15 years, at best, you would have to expect stable or even worse increasing interest rates. It will be much more challenging to drive returns with REITs...”

It’s my job to make recommendations. It’s your job to decide what to do with them.

So, with that established, let’s address this particular individual’s concerns...

(Photo Source)

Benjamin Graham Would Have Loved These Stocks

In the November 2019 edition of Forbes Real Estate Investor, I explained that “one of the things that caught my attention while reading The Intelligent Investor is the concept of beating inflation.” In it, Ben Graham wrote:

“We believe that a sound mental approach toward price fluctuations is the touchstone of all successful common stock investment under present-day conditions.”

The legendary value investor argued both that inflation is real and that it erodes purchasing power over time. As I summarized in the Real Estate Investor, “In order to create wealth, you must guard against inflation.” And “Guess which asset class does a really good job at combating inflation?”

REITs, of course.

For the record, Graham’s book was published over a decade before Congress legalized the concept of REITs in 1960. So, he wasn’t specifically talking about this particular kind of stock.

However, something tells me he would have approved. His student, Warren Buffett, seems to agree with that assessment, since he’s invested in REITs over the years.

STORE Capital (STOR) and Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) are two that come to mind right away. I know they’ve been listed on Berkshire Hathaway’s books before. And why not, considering what smart positions REITs can be?

Let us count the ways...

REITs and Inflation

Going back to that comment I got from the first “Retire Rich With REITs” article, real estate rents and values tend to increase as prices do. That’s because so many real estate leases are tied to inflation.

This then supports REIT dividend growth, which, of course, helps to ensure reliable income streams even during inflationary periods.

Don’t take my word for it though. Again, I fully acknowledge that I’m not the be-all and end-all here. So, feel free to challenge my opinions and come to your own conclusions.

However, while you’re challenging and concluding, make sure to take Nareit’s study into consideration. It’s the one that shows that REIT dividend increases have outpaced Consumer Price Index-measured inflation every year but two over the last 20 years. For me, I’d be hard-pressed to consider that a fluke.

I’m including a chart below of that history on display. In 2002, for instance, dividend growth wasn’t able to edge out inflation. It missed by just half a percentage point, but it missed nonetheless. And - no big surprise - it didn’t do exactly great in 2009.

However, over the larger two decades, REIT dividends averaged an annual growth rate of 9.6% per share, or 8.9% compounded. Compare that to just 2.1%, or 2.2% compounded, for consumer prices.

Getting Very Real

Now, to be completely honest, there haven’t been any periods of truly high inflation for several decades - certainly not since the modern REIT era. So, no, we haven’t seen these trusts tested to the breaking point in this regard.

For the record, high inflation is defined as anything greater than one standard deviation from the time period’s average of 4%, greater than 7.1%. Meanwhile, moderate inflation is between 2.5% and 7.1%, according to the Federal Reserve target. And then there’s low inflation, which is below the 2.5% mark.

At certain points during the 1970s and 1980s, it went as high as 13% annually. However, since the 1990s, it’s rarely been too much higher than 3%.

Consider the chart above. It compares equity REITs and the S&P 500 during bouts of low, moderate, and high inflation. And here’s what it found:

REITs have higher income returns that tend to more than make up for any price “deficiencies” there might be.

The Margin of Safety

Benjamin Graham once explained that “The defensive investor must confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.”

With that in mind, I and several like-minded colleagues have worked hard to develop a REIT scoring system. Looking at a range of fundamental factors, we’re able to give each one a score to further assess it.

That’s why we’re now offering R.I.N.O. scores on my iREIT on Alpha service. There, you can find each stock scored on a quarterly basis and based against its direct (or closest) peers... as you can see below.

The property sectors that you see shaded in green are the ones you want to pay attention to. They’re more attractive from a price-to-funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple basis. Also notice how the quality scores to the right of the chart are the best, with cell towers looking especially impressive.

Back to Benjamin Graham one more time, he believed that investors could obtain a beneficial cushion against bad luck and poor choices by trending toward a certain “margin of safety.”

While it can’t guarantee anything - for the simple matter that nothing can - it can point you much closer and much further toward a portfolio filled with better, protected overall returns. And that’s something I don’t believe in turning down.

One Really Cheap REIT…

Let’s start out with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). It looks cheap on all metrics. And by “cheap,” I mean a very intriguing potential buy.

Its dividend yield is 8.36%, with well-covered FFO and a payout ratio that’s around 60%. Meanwhile, its P/FFO multiple is 7.5x out of a normal 17x range, and shares are trading at around $16.99.

It’s also important to note that there’s a lot of dividend safety to look forward to. With that said, its earnings growth has been relatively weak.

Between 2011 and 2018, Tanger was generating growth of about 8% FFO per share. And in 2019, it’s expected to see that figure sink to -7%. That’s partially because the company sold four centers recently and partially because of declining free cash flow, thanks to the store closures we’ve been seeing for several years now.

Fortunately, on that latter front, the bleeding does appear to have stabilized. Tanger has been able to maintain a strong occupancy of between 95.9% and 96%. In addition, it just raised its 2019 FFO guidance from $2.25-2.31 per share to $2.27-2.31.

To be clear, analysts are still forecasting flat-to-slightly negative FFO growth for next year. However, they might end up being pleasantly surprised. There are several sets of catalysts up ahead, from a new development in Nashville, Tennessee, to new acquisitions, to new leasing opportunities opening up.

Plus, Tanger should continue to benefit at the expense of department stores and mainstream malls - many of which, of course, continue to suffer.

Capital expenditures, or capex, isn’t that high at all in the outlet sector. And after its dividend dues, Tanger still boasts about $95 million in free cash flow. As such, it can buy back shares, pay down debt, or boost growth in a variety of ways.

For all of those reasons, we’re maintaining a Strong Buy here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A Second Really Cheap REIT…

Next up is Simon Property Group (SPG). Its well-covered dividend yield is 5.31%, with:

A payout ratio of 69%

A P/FFO multiple of 13.1x compared to a normal range of 17.8x

It is trading at $158.06 per share

Also similar to Tanger, it looks good in the cash flow and dividend safety departments. That’s why we truly believe that this blue-chip REIT is capable of giving us compound annual growth rate total returns of 12-22% over the next five years.

I’ll turn for a moment to my colleague, Dividend Sensei, who recently explained how:

“Long-term investors in Simon know that, while the overall track record on dividend growth is excellent, it’s marred by a 26% payout cut during the financial crisis, when Simon joined 87% of REITs in cutting their dividends.”

That’s true. However, so are his following lines testifying to how that blip wasn’t related to cash flow issues:

“Simon’s FFO payout ratio would have peaked at 70% during the Great Recession had it maintained its dividend. Rather, the trouble for Simon at the time - as with most REITs - was too much debt.”

Fast forward to today though, when it offers very real, very big catalysts. This includes a $1.7 billion redevelopment pipeline that it’s planning to complete by 2021 - one that should generate 8% returns on investment. Put that together with its shadow backlog, and it’s got planned growth spending of more than $6.7 billion.

Between 2012 and 2018, Simon has grown FFO per share by approximately 12%. Plus, it’s expected to grow its cash flow by about 4%, which would make its fair value jump to about $214.

Dividend Sensei says that, “For a Super SWAN-quality company, I consider fair value to be not just a reasonable price but a downright good buy.” That’s an assessment we’ll certainly stand by.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

More to Come

Other R.I.N.O.-chosen deep value picks, such as Iron Mountain (IRM), are available on my Marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha. I’m going to be featuring a new article soon that delves deeper into the topic we’ve covered above: REITs that are just begging to be reviewed.

I can’t wait to fill you in!

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.