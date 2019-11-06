Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

Fisher has substantial stakes in several ETFs/ETNs and hundreds of very small positions. They together account for more than one-third of the 13F portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kenneth Fisher’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fisher Asset Management’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 10/28/2019. Please visit our Tracking Kenneth Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Holdings article for an idea on his investment style and philosophy and our previous update highlighting the fund’s moves in Q2 2019.

This quarter, Fisher’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $90.45B to $91.13B. The number of holdings increased from 902 to 903. Significantly large positions remained steady at 66. The five largest individual stock positions are Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA). Together, they account for ~16% of the 13F stock portfolio.

Note: Fisher manages ~65,000 private client accounts and over 175 institutional accounts. Each such portfolio is personalized to client requirements and beating the S&P is not the focus for many of them. "13F Portfolio performance" which would be the performance of the sum total of all such monies in 13F securities is an unknown. Some institutions pulled money from Fisher Investments last month following inappropriate comments by Ken Fisher that was made public.

To know more about Ken Fisher, check out his Research Papers (most notably in Behavioral Finance) and investment books.

Stake Increases:

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA is a 2.47% of the portfolio stake. The original position was from Q2 2015 at prices between $81 and $93. Q1 2017 saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $88 and $110. That was followed by a ~90% increase next quarter at prices between $107 and $144. The stock currently trades at ~$182. There was a ~13% stake increase over the last seven quarters and that was followed by another ~17% stake increase this quarter at prices between $154 and $183.

American Express (AXP): AXP has been in the portfolio since 2012. The original position was around 9M shares purchased at an average cost in the $50s and the current stake is 13.61M shares. Last five quarters had seen a combined ~12% stake increase and that was followed by a ~20% stake increase this quarter at prices between $117 and $129. The stock is now at ~$119 and the stake is at 1.77% of the portfolio.

Home Depot (HD): HD is a 1.56% of the 13F portfolio position first purchased in 2012 at prices between $42 and $65. Q2 2017 saw a ~38% selling at prices between $146 and $159 and that was followed by another 28% reduction in Q4 2017 at prices between $150 and $190. There was a reversal next quarter: ~14% stake increase at prices between $172 and $207 and that was followed by minor increases in the last five quarters. The stock is now at ~$232. This quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $202 and $234.

Salesforce.com (CRM) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE): These two positions have seen large increases in the last four quarters. The 1.18% CRM position saw a ~180% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $121 and $160 and another ~55% increase next quarter at prices between $130 and $167. The stock is now at ~$158. This quarter saw another ~30% stake increase at prices between $140 and $160. For investors attempting to follow, CRM is a good option to consider for further research. ADBE is a 1.24% portfolio stake that saw a ~300% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $205 and $275 and another ~75% increase next quarter at prices between $216 and $272. The stock is now at $289. This quarter saw another ~30% stake increase at prices between $272 and $311.

Tencent Holdings ADR (OTCPK:TCEHY): The majority of the 1.17% TCEHY stake was purchased in Q2 2017. The quarter saw a 13.5M share purchase at prices between $29 and $37. The stock is now at $42.38. Last two years had seen incremental purchases. There was a ~23% stake increase this quarter at prices between $40.50 and $47.50. The current position is at ~25.4M shares.

Total S.A. (TOT): The majority of the 1.11 % TOT stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $59 and $65. Last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $51.50 and $58 while this quarter there was a ~40% stake increase at prices between $48 and $57. The stock is currently at $54.80.

Visa Inc. (V): The Visa position was first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices compared to the current price of ~$176. The size of the stake has more than tripled in the last six years through incremental purchases almost every quarter. The position is now the largest stake at 3.81% of the portfolio.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): AAPL is a top-three 3.45% individual stock position that was built in 2012 at prices between $60 and $72. The original stake was increased by ~60% in Q2 2013 at prices between $59 and $65. There was a ~9% trimming in Q2 2017 at prices between $141 and $156. The stock currently trades at ~$257. Last two years had seen a combined ~30% increase at prices between $144 and $230. This quarter also saw a marginal ~2% stake increase.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is the third-largest individual stock position at 3.36% of the portfolio. The stake is from 2011 and the stock price has risen over nine-fold during the holding period: the cost-basis is ~$200 compared to the current price of $1802. Q2 2016 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $586 and $728. There was another ~16% selling in Q2 2017 at prices between $885 and $1011. The three quarters through Q1 2018 had seen a ~15% increase at prices between $935 and $1600 while the following quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between $1370 and $1750. There were minor increases in the last five quarters.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a top five 3.26% of the portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. Last two years had seen a combined ~30% increase at prices between $69 and $137. The stock is now at ~$145. This quarter also saw a ~3% stake increase.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a very small position that was built up to a substantial 2% stake in 2011 at prices between $242 and $301. The stock price has increased more than four times and currently trades at $1292. The position stands at 2.25% of the portfolio. There was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at prices between $823 and $984. Q1 2018 saw a ~11% stake increase at prices between $1000 and $1176 and that was followed by minor increases in the last six quarters.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): PFE is a very long-term 1.79% position that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade.The original stake was almost sold out in the 2009-10 time frame and was rebuilt in the next two years at prices between $17.50 and $25. The stock is currently at $37.48. Last six quarters had seen a ~20% increase at prices between $34 and $46. This quarter also saw a ~3% stake increase.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a 1.72% of the portfolio position. Around two-thirds of the stake was purchased in 2008 at prices between $55 and $72 and most of the rest in 2011 at prices between $58 and $68. The stock currently trades at ~$130. There was a ~12% stake increase in Q1 2018 and that was followed by a similar reduction in Q3 2018. Last four quarters have seen minor increases.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B): These two positions had seen large increases in Q4 2018. The 1.65% CSCO stake saw a ~35% increase at prices between $40 and $49 and the stock is currently at $47.76. RDS.A is a ~1% of the portfolio position increased by ~70% in Q4 2018 at prices between $55.50 and $69.50. The stock currently trades at $60.16. Both positions saw minor increases in the last three quarters.

Intel Corporation (INTC): The bulk of the 1.53% portfolio stake in INTC was built in 2008 in the high-teens. The position has seen consistent incremental buying since 2013. There was a ~10% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $42.50 and $52.50. The stock is currently at $57.55. Last six quarters have also seen minor increases.

Walmart Stores (WMT): The bulk of the 1.42% WMT position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $65 and $73. Q4 2017 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $78 and $100 and that was followed by a ~12% increase next quarter. The stock is now at ~$119. Last six quarters also saw a combined ~12% increase.

UBS (UBS): UBS is a 0.65% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $17 and $21.50. The original stake was reduced by around one-third in Q4 2013 at prices between $19 and $22. Q1 2014 saw an about-turn as the position was increased by ~37% at prices between $18.50 and $21.50 and the following quarter saw an additional 47% stake increase at prices between $18 and $21.50. In Q4 2014, the pattern reversed as the position was reduced by ~40%. The three quarters through Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds stake increase at prices between $12.25 and $23. The stock currently trades at $12.37. Since then the activity has been minor. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB): The 0.50% position had seen a two-thirds increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $7.25 and $9.35 and it is now at $9.19. This quarter also saw a ~23% stake increase at prices between $7.90 and $9.94.

AstraZeneca plc (AZN), Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ADR (BUD), ASML Holding (ASML), BHP Billiton (BBL), BNP Paribas ADR (OTCQX:BNPQY), Chevron Inc. (CVX), Costco Wholesale (COST), Eli Lilly (LLY), Exxon Mobil (XOM), GlaxoSmithKline plc ADR (GSK), HDFC Bank (HDB), ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), LVMH Moet Hennessy ADR (OTCPK:LVMUY), L'Oreal Co. ADR (OTCPK:LRLCY), Merck (MRK), Novo-Nordisk (NVO), Novartis AG (NVS), Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Rio Tinto (RIO), SoftBank Group ADR (OTCPK:SFTBY), Sanofi ADR (SNY), SAP (SAP), Schlumberger Ltd (SLB), Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), and United Technologies (UTX): These small positions (less than ~1% of the 13F portfolio) were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): TSM is a very long-term 1.73% of the 13F portfolio position. A large block was purchased in 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $16.50. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. The ten quarters through Q4 2018 saw periodic buying while the last three quarters saw minor trimming. The stock currently trades at $53.55.

Procter & Gamble (PG): PG is a long-term 0.69% of the 13F portfolio position that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. The original position was increased by just over 75% in 2012 at prices between $60 and $70. The six-year period through 2018 had also seen periodic buying. Q1 2019 saw an about-turn: ~50% selling at prices between $90 and $104. The stock currently trades at $119. Last two quarters have only seen minor adjustments.

HSBC plc (HSBC), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), and Vale SA (VALE): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were reduced during the quarter.

The portfolio has several positions in different ETNs and ETFs - they account for around 15% of the 13F portfolio. Fisher also had large stakes in the following businesses per the latest 13G filings: Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), Atlas Air (AAWW), Wright Medical (WMGI), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

Below are positions sized in the 0.1% to 0.5% range in the portfolio: ABB Ltd (ABB), ASE Technology (ASX), Ambev (ABEV), America Movil (AMX), Aspen Technology (AZPN), BASF SE ADR (OTCQX:BASFY), BP plc (BP), Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya (BBVA), Banco Bradesco (BBD), Banco Santander (SAN), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), Boeing Company (BA), Boston Beer (SAM), Ctrip.com (CTRP), CSX Corp. (CSX), Capital One Financial (COF), Chemed Corp. (CHE), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Credit Agricole S.A. (OTCPK:CRARY), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Fanuc Corp. (OTCPK:FANUF), Freeport-McMoran (FCX), General Electric (GE), Heico Corp. (HEI), Hess Corp. (HES), Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC), Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY), Infosys (INFY), Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY), JD.com (JD), KB Home (KBH), Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS), Mastercard Inc. (MA), Meritage Homes (MTH), Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELF), Murata Mfg (OTCPK:MRAAY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Netflix (NFLX), NetEase Inc. (NTES), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), POOL Corp. (POOL), Raymond James Financial (RJF), SMC Corp. (OTCPK:SMCAY), SVB Financial (SIVB), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY), Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), Societe Generale France (OTCPK:SCGLY), Southern Copper (SCCO), Stifel Financial (SF), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG), Teledyne (TDY), Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), Toro Co. (TTC), Union Pacific (UNP), Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISY), Weibo Corp. (WB), West Pharmaceutical (WST), Yelp Inc. (YELP), Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), Helen of Troy (HELE), NXP Semi (NXPI), and Steris plc (STE).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Fisher’s 13F stock holdings (only positions that are over 0.5% of the 13F portfolio each are individually listed) in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN, BABA, BIDU, BP, GE, GSK, INTC, JD, SFTBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.