Realty Income: Reduced Total Return Potential And A Historically Low Yield

Realty Income offers a 3.4% yield and 4-5% AFFO growth, while posing 2.1% annual downside from multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 5.3-6.3% over the next decade.

Valuation matters for even a SWAN like Realty Income, so I wouldn't suggest buying Realty Income until its yield reverts to at least 4.2%.

Unfortunately, shares of Realty Income are trading at a 24% premium to my target price of $65.34.

Realty Income is as steady of a dividend payer as they come, having paid 591 consecutive monthly dividends since its founding in 1969, and boasting 25 years of dividend increases.

With news of yet another 25 basis point rate cut from the Federal Reserve last week (the third this year), the trend of investors flocking to sectors such as utilities and REITs appears poised to continue.

Since I initiated coverage in Realty Income back in May, shares have trounced the S&P 500, gaining 15.9% against the S&P 500's 4.6%.

While Realty Income will undoubtedly benefit from a lower rate environment with higher spreads, the continued appreciation in Realty Income's shares is unjustified in my opinion.

We'll be briefly discussing Realty Income's dividend safety and growth profile, updating our thoughts on the company's fundamentals and risks, and re-examining the valuation aspect of an investment in Realty Income at its current price.

We'll then wrap up our analysis of Realty Income by providing both our annual total return estimates over the next decade from the current price and from my target price.

Realty Income's Dividend Remains Very Safe With Long-Term Mid-Single-Digit Growth Potential

We'll be reiterating Realty Income's dividend safety and its growth potential from our previous article by first examining Realty Income's AFFO payout ratios.

As I've indicated in previous articles on REITs, we'll be excluding the EPS and FCF payout ratios from our analysis due to the fact there's no real value that can be derived from examining them in the case of a REIT.

In its previous fiscal year, Realty Income generated $3.19 in AFFO per share against $2.6305 in dividends per share paid during that time, for an AFFO payout ratio of 82.5%.

For the current fiscal year, Realty Income is expecting $3.28-$3.33 in AFFO per share against dividends per share slated to be $2.7105, for an AFFO payout ratio of 82.0% using the $3.305 midpoint AFFO figure.

When we consider that an AFFO payout ratio below 90% is considered a sustainable dividend for a REIT, it becomes clear that Realty Income's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Taking into account Realty Income's safe and steady payout ratios and the fact that Realty Income is in the midst of a very favorable operating environment, astute readers will note that Simply Safe Dividends increased Realty Income's dividend safety score from 80 to 86 since I last covered the company.

Now that we've re-established that Realty Income's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future, we'll be transitioning into our expectation of Realty Income's dividend growth in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Realty Income's AFFO payout ratios are in an ideal range, I believe it is realistic for us to expect dividend growth to mirror whatever AFFO growth Realty Income is able to deliver in the coming years.

Given that Realty Income has proven itself capable of delivering mid-single-digit AFFO growth the past number of years and that low interest rates have offset the impact of lower cap rates, I believe it's reasonable to expect mid-single digit AFFO growth in the years ahead.

Realty Income's Operating Fundamentals And Balance Sheet Remain Strong In A Favorable Environment

Since we've already discussed the resiliency of Realty Income's business model, we'll be focusing on the developments since we last covered Realty Income that bode well for the company's operating fundamentals going forward.

Image Source: Realty Income Second Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

While the 2.5% YOY AFFO/share growth that Realty Income delivered in 2Q19 falls short of my long-term expectations for AFFO growth, the company's fundamentals clearly remain strong as evidenced by the slide above.

The most impressive development in Realty Income's Q2 2019 results is the fact that the company was able to double its acquisitions in 2Q19 compared to 1Q19, with $1.1 billion in acquisitions executed in 2Q19 compared to $519 million in 1Q19.

What's more, Realty Income acquired just 6% of its sourced volume in 2Q19 compared to 4% in 1Q19, suggesting that the company stands strongly behind its tenet of acquiring only the best commercial properties available to drive strong results.

Besides acquisitions of well-located commercial properties and rent escalations in Realty Income's contracts with its tenants, a key factor in the company's ability to continue upon its success lies in its ability to recapture expiring rent, and more preferably recapture more than just expiring rent.

Realty Income was able to once again recapture over 100% of expiring rent in 2Q19 (102.2% through the first half of 2019 as noted by CEO Sumit Roy in Realty Income's 2Q19 earnings call), which is yet another testament to the company's management team and culture that is dedicated to delivering strong results to shareholders.

Furthermore, Realty Income's rent escalations have continued to support the company's growth, with same-store rental revenue increasing 1.4% in 2Q19 and 1.5% through the first half of the year.

Realty Income's occupancy rate held strong at 98.3%, which observant readers will note was Realty Income's occupancy rate at the end of 1Q19 as detailed in my previous article on Realty Income.

Yet another encouraging development for a company with an already strong balance sheet for its industry is that Realty Income was able to decrease its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio from 5.5 to end 1Q19 to 5.4 at the end of 2Q19.

Image Source: Realty Income Second Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

The reason why improvement in Realty Income's already investment-grade balance sheet is a positive development for the company is because as the company puts it in the illustration above, "low cost of capital is the most important competitive advantage in the net lease industry."

This is because, for one, a lower cost of capital reduces the need for a company to pursue lower-quality and higher yielding investments to generate growth.

Secondly, a lower cost of capital allows for wider investment spreads, which ultimately allows a company to generate a higher growth rate, and stock price for its shareholders.

Realty Income's improving balance sheet and the low rate environment will undoubtedly send the company's already low cost of capital even lower, which will have a positive impact on Realty Income's investment spread to drive future growth.

The final notable development since I covered Realty Income, is that the company announced in September that it would be acquiring 454 properties from CIM Real Estate Finance Trust in a $1.25 billion transaction with most of the properties expected to close in 2019.

Realty Income is expecting the transaction to produce a 7% cap rate, "resulting in an investment spread relative to first year weighted average cost of capital well above the company's historical average."

Although we don't yet know what the exact terms of Realty Income's debt will be on the $1.25 billion, we'll assume a 3.5% interest rate on that debt, which would result in ~$43.8 million in interest expense against $87.5 million in added revenue.

When we also add in the $131 million in existing mortgage debt that Realty Income will assume in the deal at a rate of 4.5%, this results in about $5.9 million in interest expense.

All told, this deal alone should produce roughly $37.8 million in FFO or the equivalent of ~$0.13 per share next fiscal year.

It's also worth mentioning that the portfolio is well diversified by industry concentration, with no industry accounting for more than 24.5% of ABR.

The vast majority of the ABR is also resistant to e-commerce and economic downturns, due to the fact that dollar stores, convenience stores, drug stores, restaurants, grocery stores, health and fitness, healthcare, and pet supplies and services comprise over 85% of ABR.

Between Realty Income's operating results and the favorable operating environment for the company, its strong balance sheet, and recent ramp up in acquisitions to drive growth, it's clear that the company is capable of delivering alpha for investors at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Realty Income is the definition of consistency and a true SWAN, that doesn't mean the company is free of its share of risks. Because there are no additional risks that have been identified by the company since the release of its 10-K earlier this year, we'll be primarily rehashing risks that we discussed previously.

Image Source: Realty Income Second Quarter 2019 Institutional Investor Presentation

Much like in our last article, Realty Income maintains a similar level of exposure to retail properties, with 82.5% of its annualized base rent being derived from retail properties.

In an era where online shopping is growing in prevalence with each passing year (96% of Americans do at least some shopping online), it's very important that Realty Income's tenants are able to stave off e-commerce competitors in order to continue paying rent to Realty Income.

Fortunately for Realty Income, 96% of Realty Income's ABR is protected through either a non-discretionary (i.e. grocery stores and drug stores), low-price point, service oriented component (i.e. convenience stores), or a combination, such as dollar stores, quick-service restaurants, health and fitness, and theaters.

This is important for us to note because it means that the vast majority of Realty Income's ABR is derived from tenants that are resistant to e-commerce, all the while being mostly resistant to economic downturns, allowing for very stable cash flow to pay Realty Income its rent.

While the rise of e-commerce is far from over (as evidenced by the fact that US e-commerce sales grew by 15.0% in 2018), it appears as though Realty Income's portfolio is mostly resistant to the mega-trend of e-commerce because of the traits of its tenants.

Another risk to Realty Income is that as a REIT, the company is dependent upon a combination of retained capital, debt, and the issuance of equity to fund its growth projects.

Realty Income is only able to retain approximately 20% of its AFFO because of its commitment to reward shareholders and its legal obligations to pay out at least 90% of its taxable income (excluding net capital gains) to maintain its status as a REIT, which is why the company must rely mostly upon debt and equity to fund projects.

Although Realty Income enjoys a very low weighted average interest rate on borrowings of 3.2% per annum as of December 31, 2018 (according to page 10 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K), it's important for us to realize that however unlikely it is, any credit downgrade could adversely impact Realty Income's borrowing costs to the point that Realty Income's investment spreads are reduced and finding projects that meet the company's criteria for investment could become more difficult.

Along the lines of equity, the risk associated with Realty Income's reliance on the issuance of equity and gradually increasing share count is that Realty Income must continually find projects that are accretive after factoring in these increased share counts to avoid dilution to shareholders.

While Realty Income's stock currently is trading at what I consider to be a premium, equity markets can greatly fluctuate from month to month and year to year.

While Realty Income is able to issue shares at favorable valuations to drive growth at the present time, any significant downturn in the equity markets could result in an inability to secure funding at attractive terms through the equity markets.

Another notable risk to Realty Income is that as a ~$26 billion REIT, the company's size and scale works against it just as much as it works in its favor.

Because Realty Income is a high-quality REIT dedicated to only acquiring the best real estate available, the company may reach a point where it isn't able to find properties that meet its conservative investment criteria, which could impede the company's ability to deliver the 4-5% annual AFFO growth that I am expecting over the long-term.

Fortunately, Realty Income has recently expanded into international markets and this opens up a massive amount of investment opportunities for the company.

These investment opportunities abroad do expose Realty Income to currency exchange risks and regulatory risks, which is something that Realty Income may not be able to effectively manage given their lack of experience in international markets, meaning there could be a significant learning curve in Realty Income's venture into international real estate markets.

Although we have discussed a few of the key risks associated with an investment in Realty Income, we certainly haven't discussed all of the risks. I would refer interested readers to pages 20-31 of Realty Income's most recent 10-K and my previous article on the company for a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Realty Income.

The Valuation Is Unjustified Even In A Low-Rate Environment

While Realty Income is a SWAN, we'll now be discussing the sole reason that I rate the company a hold rather than a buy, which is of course due to Realty Income's valuation.

The first valuation metric we'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of Realty Income is the 5 year average forward price to AFFO ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Realty Income's forward price to AFFO ratio of 23.8 is well above its 5 year average forward price to AFFO ratio of 18.7.

Even accounting for the low rate environment and assuming a reversion to a forward price to AFFO ratio of 20.0 and a fair value of $68.13 a share, Realty Income is trading at a 19.0% premium to fair value and poses 16.0% downside from the current price of $81.08 a share (as of November 2, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to determine the fair value of Realty Income's shares is the 5 year average dividend yield.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Realty Income's dividend yield of 3.36% is well below its 5 year average of 4.40%.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 4.25% and a fair value of $64.09 a share, Realty Income is trading at a 26.5% premium to fair value and poses 21.0% downside from the current price.

The final valuation method that we'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of Realty Income is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which refers to the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Realty Income, that amount is currently $2.724.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. Given the time and effort I dedicate to researching and monitoring investments, I believe that a 10% rate of return is adequate.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate.

Because there are a number of factors that ultimately determine a company's long-term DGR, such as a company's payout ratios, long-term earnings/AFFO growth rate, company fundamentals, and industry fundamentals, this input is the most difficult to forecast.

When we consider that Realty Income's payout ratios are likely to remain fairly steady over the long-term and that AFFO growth is likely to be 4-5% over the long-term, I reiterate my previous long-term DGR expectation of 5%.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $54.48 a share.

This indicates that shares of Realty Income are trading at a 48.8% premium to fair value and pose 32.8% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values above, we arrive at a fair value of $62.23 a share.

Although Realty Income's fair value is realistically in the low $60 range according to my fair value estimates, I do believe that the company is worth a 5% premium to its fair value out of respect for the quality of the business.

It's for that reason I would be content paying up to $65.34 a share to add to my position in Realty Income.

Summary: A Bonafide SWAN Set To Perform In Line With The Market At Its Current Price

Realty Income's dividend is undoubtedly among the safest in the entire REIT sector and its 88 consecutive quarterly dividend increases reinforces its "The Monthly Dividend Company" trademark phrase.

Given Realty Income's continued strong operating fundamentals amid strong spreads and its firmly investment grade balance sheet, it's reasonable for us to expect solid results for the company going forward.

Unfortunately, Realty Income's strong results aren't enough for me to justify adding to my position in the company at this juncture, with shares trading at a 24% premium to my target price of $65.34 a share and posing 19.4% downside.

At its current price, Realty Income offers a 3.4% yield and 4-5% AFFO growth, while posing 2.1% annual downside from multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 5.3-6.3% over the next decade.

At a price of $65.34 a share or less, Realty Income offers a 4.2% yield and the same 4-5% AFFO growth with a static valuation multiple, for more satisfactory total return potential of 8.2-9.2% annually over the next decade.

While Realty Income could be a buy to others that are solely concerned with a safe and growing dividend in a low rate environment, those that are looking for a reasonable entry point with stronger total return potential would be better served to wait for a more attractive entry point in this wonderful company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.