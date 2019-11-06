Central Securities: A Strong Equity Allocation For Uncertain Times

The S&P 500 is right around record highs, but there are plenty of reasons to be worried. The yield curve of US government debt inverted this year- a sign that generally foreshadows recessions. There was the repo incident that may have been a technical issue, but it's certainly not a good sign that the Fed was caught off guard and needed to inject billions in liquidity into the system. The Fed cut rates 3 times in the past year. It doesn’t exactly have a lot of room to maneuver if there is a serious problem. Companies have been buying back stock at record highs, and when they stop doing that a big support is removed. Sure, the jobs number came in strong, but US economic growth slowed and business investment continues to weaken. If the trade war actually becomes a problem for the market, we won’t know it until it's too late. When we reach the top of this wall of worry, it could be a perilous drop.

Yet, for investors with long time horizons, it's hard to justify zero allocation to US stocks. There are plenty of alternatives, but they are diversifiers, not replacements. For most investors still working, continuous dollar-cost averaging over decades is likely to be a good strategy. Some active management is needed to sidestep the worst examples of overvaluation. Another way to avoid paying too much for equity exposure is to acquire a well-managed, diversified portfolio of stocks at a discount.

This brings us to Central Securities Corporation (CET), an internally managed closed-end fund that invests primarily in equity, with an objective of growth of capital.

It trades at a 15% discount to NAV. However, NAV might understate the true value of an investment in CET.

Portfolio Management and Performance

CET was founded in 1929 and has been managed by the same person since 1973. It has generally tracked, yet performed better than the S&P 500 over the long term. This table from the 2018 annual report shows the real dollar value of this over a long period:

Average Annual Total Return CET NAV Return CET Market Return S&P 500 Index 1 Year (3.88)% (4.51)% (4.39)% 5 Year 8.64% 9.24% 8.47% 10 Year 12.22% 12.66% 13.10% 15 Year 8.97% 8.88% 7.76% 20 Year 8.05% 8.21% 5.61% 25 Year 10.60% 10.34% 9.06% Value of $10,000 invested for a 25-year period $ 124,251 $ 116,997 $ 87,431

The largest holding, accounting for 23.1% of NAV, is Plymouth Rock, a private insurance company and insurance agency. Plymouth Rock’s latest appraisal has it valued at $10,950 per share, after taking into account a 20% discount for lack of liquidity. However, CET had it valued at $7,600 per share as of June 30, adding another ~30% discount.

The latest Plymouth Rock annual report includes a fantastic CEO letter and more detail about the business. The company has compounded book value by 18% over 34 years. This reflects a history of underwriting well and a lucrative agency model that it also runs. Another factor that helps is its prudent investments in real estate and stocks. The CEO letter mentions that two buildings in Boston the company purchased for $23 million were recently appraised for $131 million. The CET investment in Plymouth Rock also adds another layer of well-managed public equity exposure, as the CEO letter mentions:

Common stock investments have returned in annual capital gains and dividends about 14.7% since we started investing in stocks during the 1990’s - which compares with an 11.1% per annum return for an S&P Index investment.

Plymouth Rock’s CEO has identified several growth areas: enhancing the homeowners business, building up internet marketing, and adding two more states to the company's New England-focused geographical footprint. The market price of CET seems to ignore much of the asset value apparent in Plymouth Rock and to ascribe no probability to the success of its growth initiatives.

The rest of CET’s portfolio consists of publicly traded stocks. The holdings are pretty standard for a long-only investor with a slight value focus. However, it's worth noting that management has a track record over several decades of being ahead of the trend. For example, according to the list of top ten holdings on the website, CET purchased Intel (INTC) in 1986 and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in 1987. Additionally, it purchased Amazon (AMZN) in 2014, which wasn’t exactly revolutionary, but it is an example of keeping up with the realities of modern business. CET generally holds stocks for many years and even decades, although it might trim and add depending on the market level.

Tax and succession issues, etc.

There are a handful of complications with an investment CET. First of all, they haven’t made a succession plan clear to their shareholders. It's not clear from the outside if the current management team has developed an internal culture that will live beyond them. There is no guarantee that whoever takes over will follow the same investment process and deliver similar returns. Second, embedded unrealized gains mean a quick liquidation would result in a huge tax burden. I see this mitigated by the compounded discount in Plymouth Rock. Additionally, there is no urgent need to liquidate. The portfolio manager owns ~10% of the stock, so they (and/or their successors) are well-incentivized to make sure any unwinding of the portfolio is done in a tax-efficient manner. Third, the largest holding is in an illiquid investment, and an appraisal is different than an actual price they can sell it at. However, the public annual reports of Plymouth Rock make its performance and financial strength transparent. This contrasts sharply with the opaque private holdings of most publicly traded retail funds. Plymouth Rock is an excellent franchise, and the only way for a retail investor to own it is through CET. Finally, it's also certainly possible that CET's NAV discount could widen in the event of a crisis, but management has consistently bought back stock when this happens.

Portfolio positioning

Call me old-fashioned, but I think active management has earned its extra cost in the case of CET. A holding in CET is a good way of getting relatively broad-based equity exposure at a discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.