USOD: It's Time To Exit The Trade

On a year-to-date basis, the bear trade in crude oil as expressed by the United States 3x Short Oil Fund (USOD) has been crushed with shares returning a negative 70% return. In this piece, I will argue that further downside remains for USOD and traders should consider exiting their long positions at this time.

Understanding USOD

If you’re familiar with USOD, there’s a good chance that you understand exactly what it is and how it deploys capital since it is a variant of the popular USO ETF. USOD is USCF Investments’ three times inverse leveraged ETF which gives exposure to the crude markets. It follows the exact same methodology as USO except that it does it on a short position of three times assets.

USOD’s methodology when it comes to handling rolls is fairly straightforward and one of the key benefits to holding the fund. USOD manages exposure to WTI futures in that it holds the front month and then roughly two weeks before expiry, it rolls exposure into the second-month contract. It then holds this second month until that contract is two weeks from expiry and repeats the process.

This rolling process means that roll yield for USOD is highly dependent upon the relationship of the front-two months of WTI futures. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in any month beyond the front-month contract and it is generated by the market tendency for prices in the back of the curve to price towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

Given that the current front two months of WTI futures are in contango, this means that roll yield on a short position is positive at this time because the short contracts at higher prices will tend to see gains as the contracts trade towards the front-month contract. Keep in mind this process will only apply when exposure is shifted into the second-month contract which means that until the current roll begins within two weeks, roll yield is not impacting the returns of USOD. However, should the market remain in contango, USOD will experience general uplift in its share price as long as structure remains caught in this pattern in these two contracts.

Crude Markets

While roll yield is benefiting long traders of USOD, I believe that the crude markets are poised for immediate gains in the future and that USOD will see losses from the upcoming rally in crude oil. Shares witnessed a bit of these impacts over the last month with long traders seeing over 20% declines – declines which I believe are going to continue. In this piece I do not have the space to do a full dive in the fundamentals of crude oil, but my latest deep-dive on the fundamentals in which I argue that crude will rally by 50% over the next year can be seen here.

To understand the general theme in crude markets this year, we can start by taking a look at the balance of inventories.

While crude inventories have continued to exhibit normal seasonal patterns, it is important to note that this year has witnessed a progressive tightening of inventories against both the 5-year average and the inventory figures from the year prior. This relationship is an important one to monitor because there are direct correlations between changes in inventories in relation to figures like the seasonally-adjusted balance as seen in the following chart.

As you can see, there is a clear and economically-rational relationship between inventories and crude prices: as inventories drop, crude prices rally. More important than the actual relationship, however, is what is actually driving the changes: mainly risks from the supply side of the balance.

If you’ve listened to the news lately, you’ve likely heard a few arguments that crude inventories are going to continue building due to surging production.

While this assessment of crude stocks is completely rational, it omits the key fact that crude production growth is actually declining.

This drop in crude production is significant in that since the economy grows in most years, supply needs to grow as well to meet the added demand. When production growth declines, it means that the market is more vulnerable to upside shocks in the price of crude oil to incentivize additional crude production. It is my belief that the declines in production will continue given the number of producers falling into bankruptcy and the ongoing consolidation in the E&P sector. As long as this continues, we will see production slacken as the industry reorganizes.

The other variable of supply is OPEC cuts, and OPEC cuts have taken a massive toll on the available supply in North America.

With the ongoing decline in OPEC barrels brought into the United States, we have witnessed most weeks of this year seeing imports below the 5-year range.

This ongoing weakness in imports represents a substantial amount of crude oil which has not been delivered to the United States – and these cuts are slated to continue through March of 2020.

In North America, the key upside risk at this moment is crude supply. Given the ongoing declines in production growth as well as the sustained weak imports, we are likely to see inventories continue to shave off distance from seasonally-adjusted figures and move towards a year-over-year deficit. As long as we continue to see this relationship play out (which it seems to be continuing in all likelihood for several months), economics would suggest that we will see crude prices increase. As long as crude prices are generally going to be rising, avoiding a long trade in USOD is likely the best course of action. It’s time to exit USOD.

Conclusion

USOD follows a methodology which is giving positive roll yield to investors because of the contango seen in the front two months of the curve. Crude production growth is declining and crude imports are lagging, which means that there is supply risk in North America. As long as crude inventories continue to weaken, we will generally see rising prices in crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.