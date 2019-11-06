PLTM Weekly: A Fresh Year-High Is In The Cards

The recent strength in PLTM has boosted our bullish conviction. We maintain our Q4-19 target of $10 per share.

Considering that 1) platinum’s spec positioning is not yet stretched on the long side and 2) platinum remains extremely discounted to palladium, we expect stronger monetary demand for platinum, pushing PLTM higher.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM rebounded strongly last week (+2.5%), in line with our bullish expectations. The rebound was primarily macro-driven, hence the broad-based upward pressure across the entire precious metals complex.

We attribute the appreciation in PLTM to a surge in speculative demand in Nymex platinum, triggered by downward pressure on the dollar.

Considering that 1) platinum’s spec positioning is not yet stretched on the long side and 2) platinum remains extremely discounted to palladium (as palladium continues its advance), we expect monetary demand for platinum (spec/ETF) to continue to grow in the months ahead.

The recent strength in PLTM has boosted our bullish conviction. We maintain our Q4-19 target of $10 per share.

Source: TradingView, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is, however, more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs. 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days).

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted notably their net long position in Nymex platinum over the latest reporting period (October 22-29), for a fourth week in a row. The Nymex platinum spot price jumped by 3.5% over the corresponding period.

The speculative community has lifted its net long exposure to Nymex platinum by a substantial 1.492 million ounces since the start of the year. This represents around 34% of OI or 18% of annual physical consumption.

Despite the massive wave of speculative buying so far this year, platinum’s spec positioning is not yet stretched on the long side, with the net spec length at 48% of OI, still below its historical high of 74% of OI. In this regard, we argue that there is more dry powder to deploy on the long side among the speculative community.

We, therefore, expect platinum spot prices to push further higher in Q4, after a 10% rally in Q3.

Implications for PLTM: Given the room for additional spec buying in favor of Nymex platinum, we expect the platinum spot price to deliver well into year-end, which will boost PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut slightly their platinum holdings by 10 koz last week, slowing the monthly pace of platinum ETF buying to 55 koz from 74 koz the prior week.

So far this year, ETF investors have accumulated around 934 koz of platinum, which represents 12% of annual physical consumption and a 42% increase in platinum ETF holdings. This reflects an extremely positive sentiment toward the precious metal.

We expect investment demand for platinum to remain strong in the near term because platinum offers deep value considering its extremely cheap price compared to other precious metals, especially gold and palladium, judging by historical standards. As the chart from the WPIC shows below, the platinum price is extraordinarily discounted to the gold price, judging by historical standards.

Source: WPIC

Implications for PLTM: We expect ETF investors to continue to accumulate platinum in the months ahead to take advantage of its abnormally low pricing. This should tighten the refined platinum market, driving platinum spot prices higher, which in turn will lend support to PLTM.

Closing thoughts

PLTM has strengthened more vividly over the past two weeks, corroborating our bullish view. Given that the platinum price remains extremely discounted to the price of other precious metals and given that specs are not yet excessively positioned on the long side of the platinum market, we expect upward pressure in PLTM to continue into year-end.

Our Q4-19 target is at $10.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.