DaVita Inc. (DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

November 05, 2019 05:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Gustafson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Javier Rodriguez - Chief Executive Officer

Joel Ackerman - Chief Financial Officer

LeAnne Zumwalt - Group Vice President

Jim Hilger - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Whit Mayo - UBS

Gary Taylor - JPMorgan

John Ransom - Raymond James

Matt Larew - William Blair

Presentation

Operator

Good evening. My name is Debbie, and I will be your conference facilitator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DaVita