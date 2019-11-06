DaVita Inc. (DVA) CEO Javier Rodriguez on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: DaVita Inc. (DVA)
by: SA Transcripts
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)
Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call
November 05, 2019 05:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jim Gustafson - Vice President, Investor Relations
Javier Rodriguez - Chief Executive Officer
Joel Ackerman - Chief Financial Officer
LeAnne Zumwalt - Group Vice President
Jim Hilger - Chief Accounting Officer
Conference Call Participants
Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Whit Mayo - UBS
Gary Taylor - JPMorgan
John Ransom - Raymond James
Matt Larew - William Blair
Presentation
Operator
Good evening. My name is Debbie, and I will be your conference facilitator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DaVita