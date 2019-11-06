VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) CEO John Amos on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2019 4:30 PM ET

John Amos - Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today's teleconference. With me on the call are John Amos, VIVUS' Chief Executive Officer; Mark Oki, VIVUS' Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Santosh Varghese, VIVUS' Chief Medical Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to John Amos.

John Amos

Great. Thanks David and thanks to everyone on the call for your time this afternoon. Our fiscal Q3 2019 represents the completion of quarter five of our 10 quarter turnaround. This was a busy quarter for the VIVUS team and one of tremendous progress made toward achieving our key objectives while growing to markets for Qsymia and PANCREAZE and reducing our debt overhang.

For the first time in the history of VIVUS, we had two commercially available pharmaceuticals Qsymia and PANCREAZE contain quarter-over-quarter prescription growth. We have been telling shareholders that we would grow both products in Q3 2019, in all transparency while we're pleased with the performance of Qsymia, we expected to grow PANCREAZE a bit faster than we have today.

I'd like to begin with a review of Qsymia emphasizing that in the third quarter of 2019 we grew scripts slightly for the product compared with the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, from Q2 2018 to Q3 2018, Qsymia scripts declined by 8%. This change from negative to positive script growth is an indication that our new Qsymia sales and marketing strategies are gaining traction and driving increased adoption trends. Moreover Qsymia has now grown quarter-over-quarter for the past three quarters delivering sustained growth that has not been achieved since 2014.

Our Qsymia Advantage Program has been a significant contributor to this turnaround. Taking advantage of the increasing market share from retail pharmacy to online ordering, we launched the Qsymia Advantage Program in Q1 2019, and we processed 1,800 scripts in that quarter.

In the second quarter, we processed 6,800 scripts. And now in Q3, we processed nearly 19,000 scripts, more than 170% increase quarter-over-quarter. The Qsymia Advantage Program has corrected several of issues that patients had with accessing the product. We lowered the out-of-pocket cost by approximately 30%, flattened pricing across all strings and made significant strides in moving new patients from the 14 day free trial offer to a six week titration and initial therapeutic dose.

Going forward, we expect to see some fluctuation in our script volumes, which is partially attributable to the seasonal patterns and dieting habits around the holidays. Also, additional variation is expected to rise from both the elimination of the free trial offer and because we do not report our Qsymia Advantage scripts, which should comprise a greater portion of our scripts through the normal data services.

While the company had historically seen some fluctuations in quarterly volume, the occasional positive changes for the most part is not driven by active commercial efforts. While Qsymia has not reached what we believe is its full potential, we're happy to see this improved commercial performance.

We're also excited to begin piling in the telemedicine program in Q4 2019, with our first four physicians going live on VIVUS Health platform, focused on BMI management as part of our alpha program. We expect another 11 physicians to migrate on to the platform in Q1 of 2020 as part of our beta program with a full rollout taking place in the middle of 2020. This program would achieve a major milestone in our efforts to fully implement the VIVUS Health platform for Qsymia.

We've also restarted long-dormant conversations about reimbursing Qsymia in the payer landscape. Payers are showing an increased interest in how Qsymia as a BMI management therapy may provide them with improved healthcare economics, which we believe is partially driven by the desire to delay the onset of diabetes and improve clinical outcomes for patients who have undergone bariatric surgery. Payers, employers and government payers are starting to realize that obesity epidemic is not going to be solved with just diet and exercise. It is worth noting that in the last 150 years, there hasn't been a significant population health matter that has not been addressed without pharmaceutical intervention. Obesity is no different and we believe that Qsymia has a critical role to play in addressing the growing health and economic challenges that obesity presents. Dr. Varghese will provide an update on our clinical activities and development priorities later in the call.

Let me now turn to the review of PANCREAZE. In the third quarter of 2019, we successfully grew the brand from Q2 2019 levels. This quarter-over-quarter growth represents the first sequential growth in the brand in the last 14 quarters, which includes the periods prior to our ownership of the product. It is important to note that the PANCREAZE market was on a downward trend prior to VIVUS’ acquisition of the product due to lack of sales and marketing support. We purchased the brand because we believed it has unrealized clinical and commercial value that VIVUS could unlock. And while we're making progress towards that goal, PANCREAZE’s growth is moving slower than we expected. While we are starting to see some modest improvement in script volume, we're currently about two quarters behind expectations due to challenges with transitioning the product from J&J and our re-launch activities. We do plan to mediate these issues with an initial focus on stabilizing the PANCREAZE market and then seeking to expand it through renewed and innovative marketing efforts.

Let me provide some context about our PANCREAZE strategy, keeping in mind that a prescriber typically needs to be visited seven times to change prescribing behaviour. Prior to we just relaunching the brand, there had been no commercial efforts supporting PANCREAZE since 2012. We relaunched the product in Q1 of 2019 with 10 representatives, covering healthcare providers. And on average, we’ve seen targeted physicians 7 to 8 times through the end of Q3. We've also initiated our efforts to contract with PBMs to expand payer coverage.

Additionally, we have a few digitally focused programs that are additions to the PANCREAZE Advantage Program and now having dosing calculator with PANCREAZE dose in system app and various app stores. Moreover, we recently launched a website designed to help educate healthcare providers on whom our sales force does not call about the benefits of PANCREAZE and the benefits that PANCREAZE may provide to their patients. Based on initial feedback from physicians it appears in physician community is pleased that the product is available to them.

Our goal moving forward is to build and grow support for PANCREAZE among targeted physicians through focused marketing efforts directed towards prescribers and leading cystic fibrosis centers. We're also planning to launch some additional programs focused on the under insured market as well as cash paying physicians.

Our development program VI-0106 for PAH is still in stability testing in an effort to resolve the stability issues that force customers to change to the underlying chemistry of the development product formulation. This seems to be promising, there is still more work to do and will need to be resolved before we can submit an investigational New Drug Application to the FDA.

The STENDRA/SPEDRA product is either partnered out or licensed in various global territories. We continue to collect royalties and manage the manufacturing process for marketing the license partners. We're working with these various partners in this program to reduce our working capital exposure for the product and to improve our return on invested capital. We're also continuing our efforts to find commercial partners in key open territories, including the Middle East, Mexico and Russia. A key part of our strategy has been focused on acquiring or partnering of additional EBITDA generating products.

Today, we reviewed several multiple potential deals, but have not found a transaction that met the criteria we've previously laid out. We will continue such efforts and remain optimistic on appropriate asset acquisitions going forward.

Turning to the discussion of our capital structure. We paid down a significant portion of our most expensive debt this quarter that will result in savings of $10.5 million due to a reduction in interest payments over the remaining term of the loan. We believe that we solved core issues related to the historical performance of the company, built the pipeline of high value opportunities and we want to make sure that we drive long-term value to the shareholders of VIVUS.

We are pleased to have taken this important step towards improving our long-term financial health. We recently engaged a financial advisor to help us through the rightsizing of our capital structure and to aid the Board and management ensuring the best outcome for shareholders and the corporation.

We have announced some departures at both the senior manager level as the Board level. In the case of our Board members, they are both pursuing additional outside activities not related to VIVUS, which are going to dramatically reduce the amount of time that they can focus on VIVUS.

With respect to the two senior managers, who left the company, we'd asked them both to move to different roles within the business. They both declined to take these new roles and we honored our commitment to them related their employment severance agreements. We thank both the Board members and senior managers for their time and effort in support of VIVUS and we wish them well in their new endeavors. At this time, we will not be making any replacement appointments or hires and believe that we have the right people in place to drive the future success of VIVUS.

As we stated numerous times, we expect to turn VIVUS around 10 quarters. We've completed 50% of thus turnaround. And based on the metrics we have seen to-date, we believe that we are on schedule to achieve our goals.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Oki to review the financials of Q3 2019 in more detail, after which Dr. Varghese who will provide an update on our clinical programs.

Mark Oki

Thank you, John. As John discussed, we completed the fifth quarter of a 10 quarter turnaround, which included relaunching both PANCREAZE and Qsymia in the first quarter of 2019.

As a result, we believe that comparing the third quarter of 2019 with the second quarter of 2019 will provide you with a better indication of how our turnaround efforts are progressing. Qsymia net product revenue was $9.6 million and $10 million in the third and second quarters of 2019 respectively.

As John mentioned, we saw an increase in the number of scripts filled during the quarter. The decrease in net revenue is attributable to the timing of orders placed by our wholesalers, which we believe was impacted by seasonal purchasing trend and the shift of our business to the Qsymia Advantage Program, resulting in lower purchases by the retail channel.

In the third quarter 22% of scripts were dispensed through the Qsymia Advantage Program direct-to-patient model, up from 8% in the second quarter of 2019. PANCREAZE net product revenue in U.S. was $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

In the third quarter we assumed commercial responsibility for Canadian PANCREAZE MT sales and as a result, recognized $0.1 million in Canadian revenue. We anticipate that future PANCREAZE product revenue will increase as a result of our U.S. relaunch efforts in the first quarter of this year and from recognizing a full quarter of Canadian sales going forward.

We do not generate any supply revenue to our licensees Menarini and Metuchen for SPEDRA and STENDRA in the third quarter. Second quarter supply revenue was $1.8 million. We remind you that both Menarini and Metuchen have minimum order requirements. These minimum order requirements do not reflect end user demand nor do we consider this revenue a driver of economic performance for VIVUS.

In the third quarter of 2019 revenue related to royalties earned for Menarini sales of SPEDRA which has typically run from $500,000 to $600,000 per quarter was approximately $600,000 in the third quarter. From our acquisition of PANCREAZE in June 2018 through the second quarter of 2019, we also recognized royalty revenue on Canadian sale of the PANCREAZE. As reminder royalty revenue from Canadian sales was approximately $500,000 higher than the second quarter as additional product was shipped into the channel to avoid any potential supply-chain disruptions with the changeover to VIVUS assuming commercial responsibility.

During the third quarter, we recognized $2.5 million of milestone revenue earned under our agreement with Alvogen for the commercial approval of Qsymia in South Korea. Total cost of goods sold excluding amortization was $3 million and $4.4 million in the third and second quarters of 2019 respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the lack of STENDRA or SPEDRA supply revenue in the third quarter.

Amortization of intangible assets was $3.6 million in both the third and second quarters of 2019. This amount was primarily the amortization of cost capitalized related to the acquisition of PANCREAZE.

Research and development expenses was $3.3 million and $2.4 million in the third and second quarters of 2019 respectively. Research and development expenses were primarily related to the Qsymia adolescent safety and efficacy study, PANCREAZE post-marketing requirements assumed from Janssen and ongoing PANCREAZE product improvement initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expense was $9.2 million and $10.1 million for the third and second quarters of 2019 respectively, and included selling and marketing expense of $4.5 million and $4.6 million respectively.

During the quarter, we incurred professional fees of approximately $0.7 million related to the repurchase of $48.6 million of our outstanding senior secured debt. VIVUS expects selling, general and administrative expenses to fluctuate with business development activities. Total interest expense net was $9.9 million and $3.9 million in the third and second quarters of 2019 respectively. In the third quarter, we recognized $6.4 million of additional interest expense related to the repurchase of our senior secured notes. The reduction of the outstanding notes will result in an annual $5 million reduction in cash interest expense. Net loss for the third and second quarters of 2019 was $11.1 million and $5.9 million respectively. Cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities was $40.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the third and second quarters of 2019 was $3 million and $2.1 million respectively. Excluding the Qsymia milestone revenue and certain professional fees related to our debt buyback recurring non-GAAP EBITDA was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in the press release filed earlier today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Varghese for a clinical and product lifecycle update.

Santosh Varghese

Thanks, Mark. I will review the clinical and regulatory aspects of Qsymia, PANCREAZE and VI-0106 as we have made significant progress in advancing clinical programs and projects for new data. With respect to Qsymia, we continue to enroll subjects in our Phase IV study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Qsymia in obese adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 years. We believe that Qsymia could be an important part of integrated strategies to address adolescent obesity, and this study is designed to provide clinical data to support a potential label expansion for this indication.

On August 20, we announced the results of a pilot clinical study conducted at Wake Forest School of Medicine, demonstrating that patients receiving Qsymia before and after laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery lost more weight and had a greater probability of achieving a body mass index of less than 40, compared with patients undergoing surgery alone. We believe the use of Qsymia with a low calorie diet prior to laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery has the potential to decrease weight and reduce surgical risk, while post laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery Qsymia use could increase and maintain the total amount of weight lost with the potential to eliminate the need for a second surgical procedure. Further studies would be beneficial to validate these results.

We continue to have productive discussions with the FDA regarding a study designed to evaluate the effect of Qsymia on ambulatory blood pressure. We believe this study could provide us with new data to further inform our dialogue with the FDA regarding our post-marketing cardiovascular outcomes trials, which was required as part of the initial approval of Qsymia. We have incorporated the FDA's recent feedback into a revised protocol and hope to have a final protocol agreed upon over the next two quarters.

We continue to explore regions and markets in which Qsymia could benefit patients on their weight loss journey. Towards that end, on October 7, we announced that the European regulatory agencies in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Poland had accepted the marketing authorization application for Qsymia on a decentralized basis, with Sweden acting as a lead concerned member state. The target for a decision will be sometime in the second half of 2020.

Finally, we are continuing to work with researchers at major institutions to develop clinical protocols and initiate the related clinical trials to evaluate health technology platforms to augment and track patients’ efforts in weight management. We hope to have more information in the coming months regarding the results of these efforts.

Regarding PANCREAZE, we continue to evaluate additional pancreatic studies including those in pancreatic oncology. We are working with Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles, California to start a study to look at the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with pancreatic cancer.

With respect to our VI-0106 program for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension or PAH, we anticipate filing the IND and initiating the planned Phase II clinical study once the stability issues with our unique, proprietary, once daily extended-release formulation has been resolved. We continue to believe our proprietary formulation will facilitate therapeutic drug levels, while minimizing immunosuppressive effects for patients with PAH. The stability test is ongoing and the results will dictate the timing of our IND filing.

Operator, you may now open the line for the question-and-answer period.

John Vandermosten from Zacks SCR.

John Vandermosten

I wanted to start out with a question on the VIVUS Health platform, we hear at Zacks think that’s a pretty innovative way to approach to first distribution and wanted to hear about some of the details on that beyond what you stated in the intro John, especially where you see the tele health program maybe in a year or two. I think you said you added about four individuals, four doctors to that so far. Can you expand on that a bit?

John Amos

Yes, so we're testing the technology in an alpha and beta program. So for the next six months we got four doctors going on this, total 11 doctors going on next quarter. We are trying to make sure that we understand the physician on-boarding process, the patient on-boarding process and make sure that we understand how it interacts with the patients on technology. So patient has to either have a Android phone or an iOS phone. And then what the patient receives is at minimum a Bluetooth enabled scale and what this does for the physicians is -- and the healthcare providers is allows them to have a passively act of -- passively collected data point each week from the patient or even daily if the patient wants to wear themselves that often and based on resting metabolic rate and activity rates that we capture through the phone and Apple watches and such, we're able to really understand how diet, exercise and Qsymia relate and can treat a patient from a weight loss perspective. One of the first physicians that we have going on the platform is a member of the American Obesity Group of Physicians and Doctors and he believes that this is a relatively significant step forward in the treatment of obesity because diet and exercise just really hasn't worked. And so the next six months are focused on getting doctors on the platform, getting patients on the platform.

And in terms of where we see this a year from now, our hope is to have about 3,000 physicians in total on the platform who are focused on obesity management and endocrinology issues and we think that, that physician and healthcare provider population will be able to bend the healthcare cost curve as it relates to obesity and all of the downstream costs that obesity drives. But we're going to take this next six months to be careful and methodical about what we're doing as long as it responds to how we think it should, then we will continue to roll out plan on accelerating that in the coming quarters.

John Vandermosten

And in our estimates we have some pretty strong estimates for PANCREAZE growth over the next several quarters. And what are some of the more aggressive moves that you guys can make specifically on PANCREAZE to get that moving on a little faster?

John Amos

Yes. It’s a good question. So there's a couple of things that we're doing. One, just starting to treat the underserved market that pays cash for this segment of pharmaceuticals. We think that that's going to be relatively beneficial and we're going to roll that out this quarter. The other thing that we're doing too is that if you look at the previous owner’s history in terms of managing PDM contracts. We are either on Q3, or in one particular very large PDM were excluded and some PDMs you typically contract out at minimum of six months upto a 18 months out. And so, we are now actively going out and working on PDM contracts. So, all of those things kind of create a little bit of chunky revenue for you. So you'll see growth in blocks you get to the PDM contract, then you go out in your sales force to report through, doing retail pharmacy channels, and that's, so as I said, we're a couple of quarters behind and part of that is be in a couple of quarters behind is related to how we didn't get PBMs contracts, either on tier 3 or in one particular very large PBM were excluded, and so PBMs as you typically contract out minimum of six months up to 18 months out. And so we are now actively going out and working on PBM contracts. So all of those things kind of create a little bit of chunky revenue for you. So you will see growth in blocks. So you get the PBM contract and you go out with your sales force to pull-through through retail pharmacy channel and so that’s like I’ve said we’re a couple of quarters behind and part of that being a couple of quarters behind is related to how we didn’t get PBM contracts in the place that we wanted to a year ago.

John Vandermosten

Okay. And gross margin looks to be a bright spot and I want to see if I can get some commentary on how we can break that down. And then also does that indicate where we might be in the next few quarters on gross margin?

Mark Oki

Yes. Gross margins should stay relatively consistent. We do have a relatively fixed cost base in our agreement with our provider, but yes, we should see relatively consistent margins.

John Vandermosten

Okay. Consistent with I guess the first three quarters, because it looked like it improved strength in the third quarter. Actually it seems like improved a bit over the last two quarters.

Mark Oki

Yes. It should start flattening off.

John Vandermosten

So we should probably take an average I guess of the first three quarters of the year and look at that going forward?

Mark Oki

Yes. That would be a good approach.

John Vandermosten

Okay. And the last question just on Korea, that was announced a while back and I just was wondering if we had seen or anticipate seeing sales in the very near term, first sales in Korea. Is there any timing update on when we might see that?

Mark Oki

Yes. It looks like Q1 of 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon gentlemen. Thank you for the update today. Just have few questions for you. With respect to PAH, do we have a little more color on the timeline for the investigation on new drug application. I know in the last call, we were thinking the fourth quarter of this year but that -- it looks like there has been some slippage there. Could you give us a little better outlook on what you think the timeline would be for that IND?

John Amos

Yes. So, the issue that we are dealing with right now is related to the stability of the product. So the product in our opinion scientifically works. We de-risked all the biology. But we have to have a product with one year of shelf life from a stability perspective. And as this particular [test limits] -- the underlying molecule is a very, very difficult molecule to work with and it requires containment facilities. It requires specialized care and handling.

And so as we deal with this molecule, trying to get it to the proper formulation that delivers therapeutic benefit, while not triggering immunosuppression. We need to do still a little bit more work. We've made a change to the underlying chemistry, which has been playing us in creating this stability issue. So that change in the underlying chemistry to-date looks pretty good, but we’ve only been testing stability for about a month. So we need to see stability data for three to six months before we can really feel comfortable that we can put the drug into clinic. The last thing we want to do is start an IND, put patients on therapy and then not have a stable product, it’s just a horrific mistake to make a refuse to do that. So we would love to have this problem solved. Unfortunately chemistry and science are sometimes hard. And I think we thought we had a pretty good solution on it a couple of quarters ago but the product degraded a little bit. So we need to go back and make some changes. So I wish -- nobody...

Unidentified Analyst

So we’ll look at probably John Q2 or Q3 in 2020 at the earliest.

John Amos

Yes. We will keep you updated. It won't be Q2. We still probably need at least another three months of stability to work under our belt.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. My next question goes back to the cash on hand. If I'm correct it's $40.1 million.

Mark Oki

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks, Mark. And John, just to going back the last quarter, we talked about debt restructuring in 2020 and the long-term debt and I know primarily, I think the biggest holder is still Icahn Enterprises. Any thoughts going forward into next year because I think that's coming due in May of 2020. Is that correct?

John Amos

Yes, it's May 1, 2020. It's very near and dear to everyone's heart here at VIVUS. Ultimately a couple of things. We've gone and hired an outside advisor. So there is a number of ways for us to solve this. What we're trying to do is make sure that we solve it in a way that's most beneficial for the Corporation and shareholders of the company. And so we made a number of underlying improvements to the business. We've managed our expenses. And as I said earlier in the call, we've actually started to see growth in both of our commercial products that we own sales and marketing here in the United States and Canada. So ultimately, we’ve created all the right -- we've done all the right things other than grow PANCREAZE a little bit faster. That's in terms of how we've managed the company over the last year and a half and last five quarters. So while we don't have a finalized solution for our payoff in May 1st I am not sure, we didn't expect to have that solved at this point in time. We are expecting to solve it in late Q4 or Q1 next year and we're still working towards that goal.

Unidentified Analyst

And my final question, we’re half way through the turnaround here -- this is kind of tricky for you John, so just answer as you will. But how do you feel about the turnaround so far, I think there has been a big change certainly and maybe you can add a little color on what you did really well and maybe where you maybe a little bit more help is needed? So I'll keep it -- put that out. It’s a tough one.

John Amos

Yes, no, no, look this is really, really great little company. So it’s great research and development teams, great folks who work here. The big concern that a lot of people advise me about when I -- before I came into the company was you'll never get Qsymia turnaround, just give up on it. And we have -- it's a great product. It was improperly positioned in the U.S. healthcare system and we've been able to do some pretty good things about that product and the point that I made earlier in the call about for the last 150 years no large population health issue hasn't been addressed without utilizing the [advent] of pharmaceuticals. That's a really important factor. This country is going to go broke because of obesity and that's -- we have an outstanding pharmaceutical solution to help patients understand that, and to treat patients. So we really, really happy about what we’ve done with Qsymia.

We did a great job on acquiring PANCREAZE and bringing that product in. There were a couple of things that we needed to do better, and those were couple of the mistakes that we have made, going through a process to mitigate those and to get that product turnaround and form the way that we expect it to perform. And that's been a bit of a drag on our financial performance. We've managed our expenses appropriately. We have made proper investments in R&D. We would love to make more investments in R&D. We have some interesting things that we can do with Qsymia and PANCREAZE and obviously we need to solve this issue with VI-0106.

We have been doing science programs for a long time and they’re hard and difficult some times. And the other thing is that we're disappointed as we haven’t been able to find something that we can acquire. Now that we have both of our products growing, we're in a good position to grow by another asset but we have been just looking at a lot of -- not very good programs, I was going to use other language. But we're trying to buy stuff that we find really interesting. And the STENDRA, it's a great program and we have a lot of licensing opportunities, and so we're trying to do those and create opportunities around that licensing to drive value for shareholders as well.

But, I think what we have done really well is we've done a great job with Qsymia. We have got the license in other territories and approved in other territories and it looks like we’re going to continue that role. We got a great plan around PANCREAZE. We got to execute on that a little bit more effectively, and we have done a good job managing our capital and expenses. So, more to come, I’d say another five quarters to go.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And I'll take that offline with you John on the product end. But I look forward to when the company is profitable. I think it’s done a pretty good job in the turnaround so far. And it’s never a straight line. So, thank you, gentlemen.

John Amos

John Amos

Okay. Thanks to all of you for your time today and your continued interest in VIVUS. Last month I participated in a panel discussion at the Cleveland Clinical 2019 Medical Innovation Summit that was focused on the treating of obesity. At the summit I had the opportunity to showcase VIVUS' unique and innovative approach to addressing the obesity epidemic. We believe that VIVUS is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in providing integrated solutions that utilize both BMI therapeutics as well as information solutions.

Qsymia is clinically proven to help patients achieve and maintain a healthy Body Mass Index and our innovative VIVUS Health platform is enabling more patients to access and adhere to effective treatment.

Before closing the call, I'd like to reemphasize that we believe that there is a massive demand for a comprehensive solution around weight loss. With a growing body and evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of Qsymia, we are focused on realizing the front tone and commercial value of the VIVUS Health platform and our Qsymia Advantage Programs.

Additionally, we're exploring additional opportunities at expanding awareness of PANCREAZE through improved marketing efforts and rightsizing our supply chain.

I look forward to updating you on our progress in the months ahead. I'll turn it back over to the operator.

