One More Reason For Investors To Love Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield expects that the new corporate structure will allow for the firm to be included in more indices, driving demand for the shares and capitalizing on passive investing trends.

The dividends from the newly formed corporation will be considered qualified dividends for the U.S. investors and will qualify for the Canadian Dividend Tax Credit for Canadians.

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) recently announced plans to restructure the company that will have positive results for shareholders. Brookfield Infrastructure is a limited partnership based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The restructuring will see the company launch a corporation which will extend certain benefits to its shareholders that the current limited partnership structure doesn't afford investors. The major advantage of this change for investors is more favourable tax treatment for the new corporation's dividends as opposed to the current partnership's distributions. The quarterly dividends from the new corporation "BIPC" are expected to be qualified dividends for the U.S. investors and eligible dividends for Canadian investors. This change will have a significantly positive impact for investors who hold BIP in taxable or non-registered accounts. This change to a corporation will allow for BIPC to be included in more indices which should drive demand for shares. Additionally, there is potential for increased demand from retail investors who prefer investing in corporations over L.P.s for their cleaner, simpler reporting and from institutional investors who cannot or prefer not to own units of limited partnerships.

Source: Brookfield

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading alternative asset manager focusing on owning and operating real assets. BIP is part of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) group of companies. BAM as the parent company owns a 30% stake in Brookfield Infrastructure. With 116 years of experience, Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the largest owners and operators of infrastructure assets in the world. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners focuses on four key sectors: Energy, Transport, Communications Infrastructure & Utilities. Concentrating on high-quality assets in sectors with high barriers to entry and vital demand inelasticity, Brookfield has $42B in assets under management over 5 continents.

Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Investor Day 2019

For a closer look at Brookfield Infrastructure, its assets, business strategy and why it has a winning business model, please see my previous analysis: Invest Like A Pension Fund With Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

The Mechanics of the Split

Brookfield's creation of "Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation" (“BIPC”) is essentially a stock split that will allow unitholders to access BIP ownership through a more traditional corporate structure. Current BIP and BIP.UN unitholders will receive one BIPC Class A share for every nine units held of Brookfield Infrastructure. This creation will occur through a special distribution in the first half of 2020. This is not an exchange of units for shares, but an addition of shares. The net asset value of the partnership units will be adjusted down by the equivalent NAV of the creation of the BIPC shares. For example, an investor who currently owns 1,000 units of BIP will receive 110 shares of BIPC in addition to their 1,000 units.

BIPC will be registered as a Canadian corporation with its shares dual listed in Canada on the TSX and in the U.S. on the NYSE. This special distribution that will serve as the vehicle to allocate the new BIPC shares will be a non-taxable, non-dilutive event. Brookfield does not anticipate that the restructuring will have any impact on cash flows or net asset value. From an economic perspective, this is just an adjustment to the number of shares/units outstanding. BIPC shares will be equivalent and exchangeable for units of BIP and will have identical distributions. This relationship is similar to that of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR), which are exchangeable and equivalent with each other. These two tickers have mirrored each other as planned as they trade independently on the NASDAQ.

Immediately after the effective split, Brookfield Infrastructure will own all BIPC class B and class C shares. Class B shares control 75% of the voting rights leaving BIP L.P with the controlling interest in the new corporate entity. Brookfield Infrastructure's parent company BAM will own 29.6% of BIPC, similar to its current interest in BIP.

Index Inclusion

One of the key benefits Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure, cited for the creation of BIPC is the ability for the firm to qualify for greater index inclusion. BIP's current structure as a Limited Partnership means that index inclusion is not currently available. According to Pollock:

We expect BIPC, as a corporation, will be eligible for inclusion in several indices and offer a tax reporting framework that will appeal to investors in certain jurisdictions. This positions us well to attract new investors to our leading infrastructure business.

If BIPC is included as a constituent of new indices, the firm could gain greater exposure to retail and institutional investors. Index inclusion will take advantage of the passive investing trend, a dominant theme in modern capital markets. According to a report from CNBC, passive management now accounts for 45% of all assets in the U.S. stock-based funds; 20% more than a decade ago. Much of this passive management is based on index funds, underscoring the importance of index inclusion.

Source: CNBC

For BIPC, being included in indices will bring additional awareness to the company as well as drive demand for shares from index funds. BIPC is also likely to see higher trading volume as well as increased volatility due to increased volume of index-related transactions required for rebalancing index funds.

Dividends & Distributions

Brookfield Infrastructure has grown its distribution 10% annually since 2008.This impressive growth has resulted in a current annual payout of USD $2.01; 275% richer than the firm's annual distribution in 2009. BIP targets a distribution payout of 60-70% of FFO. With a current yield of ~4% and a targeted distribution growth rate of 5-9% annually, BIP's dividend profile is very attractive.

Source: Brookfield

Following the unit split and the special distribution, the aggregate BIPC dividends and BIP distributions will correspond to the pre-split distributions. For example, an investor who currently owns 1,000 units of BIP who will also own 110 shares of BIPC after the split will expect an aggregate quarterly dividend/distribution of USD$ 502.50; the same as prior to the split and special distribution of BIPC shares.

Source: Author

More Favorable Tax Treatment

One of the key determinants of any investment return is tax efficiency. One of the major catalysts in Brookfield Infrastructure's decision to create a corporation is to improve after-tax returns for investors. Brookfield Infrastructure expects enhanced demand from retail investors as a result of the more favorable tax attributes afforded by the new corporate structure. One of the few drawbacks of owning Brookfield Infrastructure in its current form is the tax complications associated with holding BIP in a non-registered account or outside of an IRA. The reporting slips are not always straightforward and don't necessarily correspond well to all tax software. The new entity BIPC will come with standard reporting slips: an Annual Form 1099 in the U.S. and an Annual Form T5 in Canada. This should be an attractive change for investors who don't like the K-1 reporting form from BIP.

Dividends from the new corporation are expected to be qualified for the U.S. investors resulting in a marginal U.S. federal tax rate of 24% vs. 41% for non-qualified limited partnership distributions. For Canadian investors, dividends from the new corporation will be “Eligible” dividends meaning that they will qualify for the Dividend Tax Credit. According to David Baskin of Baskin Wealth Management, for Canadian investors in the top tax bracket, having BIP's distribution become an eligible dividend will result in a decrease in marginal tax rate from 58% to 38% on shares held in non-registered accounts. While the tax benefits of this change will vary for each investor's personal tax situation, the bottom line is that after-tax yields will be higher for investors receiving dividends from BIPC than distributions from BIP when held in a non-registered account or outside of an IRA. This overnight change is equivalent to 2-3 years of dividend growth for BIP at its stated 5-9% dividend growth target.

While it was not expressly addressed in the Brookfield press release on the unit split, it is expected that as the new entity will be a Canada-based corporation, dividends paid by BIPC will be subject to a 15% withholding tax. This withholding tax is avoided for shares held in traditional IRA accounts due to the US-Canada Tax Treaty. Dividends are still expected to be paid in the U.S. currency for both the NYSE and TSX listed shares of BIPC. This payment of dividends in $U.S. is an additional benefit for Canadian investors who can profit from the advantages of earning $U.S income. For a deeper exploration of the benefits of the $U.S. dividends for Canadian investors please see Canadian Investors Can Get Paid In USD With These Great TSX-Listed Dividend Names.

Risk Analysis

The announcement of this split will add more complexity to Brookfield's corporate structure at a time when many firms are aiming to simplify their corporate structures. The creation of BIPC as a Canadian corporation will add to an already complex organizational structure within the Brookfield family of companies. According to Ernst & Young, simpler corporate structures can reduce administrative costs and drive operational efficiencies.

Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Corporate Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates the type of cash-generating real assets that risk-conscious investors such as pension funds and institutional investors find attractive. BIP is generally a lower risk entity as 95% of cash flows are regulated or contracted making for very steady predictable cash flows. Brookfield as the owner of global assets on five continents is subject to some political and currency risks. However, in its announcement about the BIPC split, Brookfield stated that it did not anticipate any material tax changes for the corporation or the partnership as a result of the restructuring. The BIPC corporate split does not have any impact on the underlying fundamental business risks inherent to Brookfield Infrastructure's business entities.

Investor Takeaways

As a long-term investor seeking growing dividend income, Brookfield Infrastructure is a very appealing investment. Brookfield Infrastructure's high-quality hard assets generate stable inflation-indexed cash flows that will fund unit price appreciation and dividend growth for decades to come. For these reasons BIP is one of my top five holdings. BIPC as a Canadian corporation will offer investors greater flexibility in how they choose to hold Brookfield Infrastructure in their portfolios. I intend to redeem my units of BIP for BIPC to take advantage of the greater after-tax income available from the corporation’s dividends. The inclusion of BIPC in more indices will drive demand for the shares and increase liquidity and exposure. Importantly for many investors, owning BIPC as a corporation will make for cleaner tax reporting and no K-1 tax form.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.